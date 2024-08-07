the andre gee newsletter
Is 'F The Streets' Praxis Or A Marketing Campaign?
It’s hard for people to stomach “fuck the streets” from artists who are actively profiting from music romanticizing gun violence.
Dec 22
•
andrejgee
32
5
November 2025
voting for (actual) tomorrow
this was originally just going to be in my instagram story, but i decided to go long:
Nov 4
•
andrejgee
5
2
October 2025
Where Does Tyler, The Creator Go From Here?
His recent realization about his entitled fans has to be frustrating for him, but it’s also self-inflicted.
Oct 26
•
andrejgee
53
18
Why Won’t More Rappers Stand For Something?
Hip-hop's silence on Palestine is disappointing, but unsurprising.
Oct 12
•
andrejgee
29
13
September 2025
We Could Probably Be More Considerate About What Young Thug's Going Through
There are many models of care for people returning to society from jail; constant ridicule isn't one of them.
Sep 28
•
andrejgee
16
3
2
Charlie Kirk & The United States Of Denial
Denying the heinousness that Charlie Kirk represented won’t preserve this country; it will only expedite its destruction.
Sep 18
•
andrejgee
32
12
August 2025
Drake’s Litigious Moves Aren’t “Hip-Hop” — But It Doesn’t Matter To His Fans
Drake has made a fortune from hip-hop while pretending its core tenets don’t apply to him. But maybe, to his ardent fans, they don’t.
Aug 14
•
andrejgee
39
1
11
August 2024
Is The Excitement Around Kamala Harris Warranted?
What are people hopeful for from a Harris-Walz ticket — and what does it say about our political lens?
Aug 7, 2024
•
andrejgee
23
7
January 2024
Why Meek Mill Identifying With Gaza Is Important
Those facing the trauma of systemic oppression aren’t obligated to communicate their pain perfectly.
Jan 28, 2024
•
andrejgee
20
6
March 2023
how to stop the clickbait from rap legends
treat them like legends
Mar 14, 2023
•
andrejgee
7
1
July 2022
Just Write
The best advice I could give.
Jul 9, 2022
•
andrejgee
16
2
1
February 2022
What's Happening In Ukraine Is No Joke
Colonialism affects us all.
Feb 25, 2022
•
andrejgee
5
