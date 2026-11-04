I was about 80% done with a piece strictly about Looze Cannon, AKA “Big Michael Michael,’ when I saw a cool video of his that made me pivot. The Detroit content creator is getting notoriety for TikTok Live sessions where he battles and otherwise engages fans with a Michael Jackson face filter. One of his freestyles turned into a single that got played in the club and uploaded to DSPs. With over 1M subscribers and TikTok Live sessions with Kai Cenat and Yung Miami, he’s going up right now. It remains to be seen how well he can distance Looze Cannon, the solo artist, from the Michael impression. But it feels like he’ll be a TikTok star for the foreseeable future.

In the video I saw, he engaged with a kid who appears to have special needs, asking him about himself and battling him. You could tell how overjoyed the kid was to be on stream with him. It was a pleasant departure from the other viral content creator of the moment, Sober Facts, a New York food reviewer whose abrasive shtick has him in hot water.

When I first saw Sober Facts, he was bashing a craft yogurt spot with a line down the block. He threw the tub of yogurt in the air. I didn’t perceive that clip as a genuine food review as much as a stand against gentrification and the overpriced establishments that come with it. I assumed all his videos were of him going to overpriced bakeries etc., and telling them to go fuck themselves because they priced out a New York institution that used to occupy the same space. I thought it was genius. That’s not what was happening.