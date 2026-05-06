A dozen hip-hop fans would have a dozen different laudatory phrases to define the genre; in the UK, judges and prosecutors call it “criminal behavior.” For almost a decade, London’s justice system has been levying Criminal Behavior Orders, or CBOs, that criminalize artists in the drill rap scene.

In 2018, London rap group 1011 faced a CBO that banned them from releasing music without the permission of the courts. And since then, the floodgates have opened with similar orders that require artists to seek permission to release songs, music videos, perform live, and even visit other areas of the city. A British kid with no legal history can make a song in his bedroom and suddenly be put on veritable probation, with the courts censoring them and telling them not to talk about rivals or face jailtime. It’s one of the world’s most draconian examples of rap criminalization.

Dr. Lambros Fatsis, a City St George’s, University of London Criminology professor and author of Policing the beats: Black music, racism and criminal injustice, says it’s a continuation of racist colonial policies that have criminalized Afrodiasporic music for centuries. He chronicled the troubling history in his book, which was released in March and also covers the policing of jazz, reggae, and calypso music in Britain.

A lifelong music nerd, the 42-year-old Fatsis wrote the book in four months after a decade or so of archival research. He views the book as him giving back to the music that he feels shaped his political consciousness. “These are my heroes, intellectually, culturally, socially, and politically,” he told me via an intercontinental Google Meet call. “So what, what am I to make of this disconnect of the whole world telling me, ‘That’s not, that’s not really intellectual, that’s not really cultural achievement.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’”

Policing the beats is Fatsis’ third book. His previous book was Policing the Pandemic: How Public Health Becomes Public Order, a 2022 chronicle of how the response to COVID-19 enacted policies that disproportionately affected Black communities. His first was 2021’s The Public and Their Platforms: Public Sociology in an Era of Social Media, an extension of Fatsis’ PhD work, which allowed him to write about the history of policing Black social life. It feels like a corollary of Policing the beats.

“There’s no discussions in the public sphere of sound systems or ciphers, or Bata drumming sessions, or brass band parades, or carnival parades. And I was like, ‘Are you out of your mind?’” he ponders. “For me, these are the best examples of occupying public space because it’s done joyously. It’s done independently. It’s done with the community spirit, and, of course, with the aesthetics of the music that I absolutely love. So that question was always in my mind as to, ‘Why is it that the thing that I’m interested the most is not there in the literature, in the curriculum?”

I talked to Dr. Lambros Fatsis about the ins and outs of London’s CBOs, their effect on the UK drill scene, and what the anti-criminalization fight looks like.