Earlier this week, Universal Music Group sold 50% of its stake in Spotify, earning an estimated $1.4 billion. Music Business Worldwide reports that UMG will “use the proceeds to help fund an expanded share buyback program totaling EUR €1 billion (USD $1.17 billion).” Thanks to the “Spotify Clause” in Taylor Swift’s record deal, UMG artists will also get an undisclosed, nonrecoupable piece of the pie.

What’s been notable to some is that the stake sale comes weeks after investor Bill Ackman made a $64 billion bid for UMG. Part of his proposal included a plan to sell all of UMG’s Spotify shares. Last month, they repurchased $575 million USD of their own shares. UMG’s board says it “considers UMG’s share price to be undervalued relative to its business performance and prospects.” I’m assuming UMG believes selling the stake will help boost their company’s stock in some manner; maybe an Industry fan could explain in the comments.

Industry veteran Damion “Damizza” Young noted on Instagram, “when you see the buybacks, stake sales, and takeover bids all happening at once, that usually means one thing: big repositioning is underway.” Such as Ackman taking over UMG, the company that his Pershing Square Capital Management already has a 7.4% stake in? That would be a bad precedent. For instance, his take on the future of music consumption feels relevant after UMG sold some of its Spotify stake:

“I can’t envision a world beyond streaming… you may have a Neuralink chip in your head instead of a phone, but … you’re going to want to have an infinite library that you can walk around [with] in your pocket or in your brain. [The form factor] is not going to matter that much. It’s not really important whether it’s Spotify or Apple or Amazon that are the so-called DSPs… I think the value is really going to reside in the content owners, and that’s really the artists and the label.”

I rewatched his clip on the Lex Fridman podcast and couldn’t tell if he referenced Neuralink as a joke. I’m mainly curious about this UMG Succession wrangling because it offers a glimpse into the worldview of the person who might be owning a third of all the world’s recorded music by the end of the summer. We know the industry power brokers have no love for the people, at large. Ackman’s acquisition would prove it.

I’ve written a lot about the intersection of music and politics, and how label brass make money off trauma that’s inflicted by conditions they sustain. They donate to conservative politicians and vote against policies that would create a more equitable world, because they want the 1% to maintain a firm grasp on society. Usually, I’m mentioning “they” or general “labelheads.” Even if I do know the name of a music group owner, I don’t know much about them. But the 59-year-old Ackman is a vocal public figure who’s offered immense access into his life and perspective over the years. And it’s hard not to see him as a prototypical me-first tech bro with awful politics and an all-encompassing fervor for profit.

Shoutout to Jamie Brooks of The Seat of Loss newsletter, who last October crafted a lengthy piece about Ackman and her read on his motivations. Read the full piece, but in short, he attempted three major money plays over the past decade and was thwarted by government regulators each time. First, he made a short investment into Herbalife, a multi-level marketing company that he theorized would collapse under government regulation and earn him a fortune — didn’t happen. Then, he attempted to use $4 billion raised by his Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, to buy into UMG — the deal fell apart under scrutiny, and Pershing Square was solely on the hook for the investment. He then tried to create a Pershing Special Purpose Acquisition Rights Company, or SPARC, but regulators nixed that as well.

Brooks theorized that after having multiple moves nixed by the SEC, Ackman infiltrated MAGA world to cozy up to the lawmakers overseeing the regulators. Ackman’s long been a Democratic donor, but endorsed Trump in 2024, shortly after the alleged assassination attempt. The Revolving Door Project reported that he “donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Republican-aligned PACs in the general election after backing Dean Phillips in the Democratic primary, both Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy in the Republican primary, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s run as an independent.”

Ackman made a fortune last year, with the Institutional Investor reporting that he “made bank by following the two dominant trends in the market last year: AI and anything related to President Donald Trump.” Two of his biggest wins were investments in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which surged in value after Trump announced plans to privatize both loan giants. And Trump’s AI deregulatory policy also helped Ackman.

The New York native was staunchly against Zohran Mamdani during the 2025 Mayoral election. He donated $1 million to anti-Mamdani super PAC Defend NYC, as well as $750,000 to pro-Cuomo PAC. He’s expressed concern that Mamdani’s plan to tax the rich would cause billionaires to leave the city; there’s been no such exodus, yet. He congratulated the Mayor after his election night victory, which other NYC moguls called out; Cliff Assness called the switch-up “gimp-like.”

He’s also pushed a hard Zionist line since October 7th. His alma mater’s Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee, along with 33 other university organizations, signed a pro-Palestine statement after Hamas’s insurgency, noting, “we, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.” In response, he tweeted for Harvard to out every member of these groups “so as to insure that none of us inadvertently hire any of their members.” He pushed for Harvard President Claudine Gay to step down, which happened in 2024. He invested in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to stimulate their economy and pushed Eric Adams to sic the NYPD on student protesters.

In January of 2024, he took to Twitter to post an extended essay that conflated pro-Palestine advocacy with antisemitism and theorized, “DEI is racist because reverse racism is racism, even if it is against white people.” He also scoffed at the notion of microaggressions, safe spaces, and trigger warnings, and probably would’ve used the term “snowflake” if his post were one word longer.

The sentiment echoed his undergraduate thesis:

“If Harvard were truly concerned with the disadvantaged student, rather than with its desire to maintain a positive public image for the media, we would see recruitment of more students from disadvantaged backgrounds regardless of their color. Why is there no recruitment for disadvantaged Poles, Italians, and underprivileged Jews for that matter? Whose definition of diversity is Harvard applying?”

In 2023, he said “TikTok is massively manipulating public opinion,” because he alleged “51%” of “the TikTok generation say that Hamas’ barbaric acts are justified.” It’s worth wondering how much he influenced UMG’s decision to let their licensing contract with TikTok expire (they reached a new agreement in 2024).

We can infer that most billionaire labelheads probably align with Ackman’s politics, but we have unabashed proof of how he feels on a range of topics. What are the consequences of a Zionist sympathizer who thinks DEI is racism being in control of a third of all the world’s music, including hip-hop? Banned songs? Artists being shelved or otherwise punished for taking unsavoury political stances? I don’t want to find out. I’m not sure what recourse exists to push back against his acquisition; maybe a coalition of UMG artists could come out and say they don’t want to work for his interests. Something needs to happen, though. Trump and his cronies are slowly wresting a totalitarian grip on free expression. The tech bros who run the biggest social media platforms are his allies. His friends, the Ellisons, are set to control over a dozen major TV networks and movie studios. Ackman running UMG would be another scary push in the wrong direction.

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