This week we lost 42-year-old Atlanta rapper Alley Boy and 50-year-old Jacksonville DJ Bigga Rankin, who put on for so many acts. It’s not clear what caused Rankin’s death, but 50 is way too young. Alley Boy, affiliated with Atlanta rap collective Duct Tape Entertainment (DTE), had been open about suffering kidney failure because of prolonged codeine use. He admitted that he was drinking it for decades, and the consequences were exacerbated by him being allergic to opioids. He told YouTube channel Bad Speakers TV that he would, in part, drink and smoke when he “felt down,” a prime reason that many drink lean — I just wrote about this through the context of Sideshow’s “My Chemical Romance.” He said that the lean never hit him too hard in the moment. But over time, it took its toll. And now, two more Black man are gone before their time.

It’s all making me think about my own mortality. Part of that qualm is not having many familial examples of men living healthy middle-aged lives. I’m increasingly wracked by stories of friends not much older than me dealing with health problems, or hearing about their friends’ health problems. This year alone, I’ve heard several stop-you-in-your-tracks stories about people younger than me having cancer or suffering other health catastrophes. Add in capitalism’s expectation to literally work yourself to death, impending climate disaster and famine, and I’m wary about the long haul these days.

It’s like so many Black people, Black men in particular, are succumbing to a patriarchy-sponsored subversion of Eckhart Tolle’s Power of Now, fixated on the peril of now. Tolle’s theory calls people to accept that we’re all souls having a human experience, arguing that the current moment is the only thing we can control. But so many of us squoze by the state are too stressed to absorb the first lesson, clinging to now in unhealthy ways, grieving the past and fearing the future. Where’s the next check coming from? Will we be able to live comfortably when we’re older? Will the country even be operating by then? Some face even deeper existential qualms, and self-medicate to put those qualms on the back burner. Living the peril of now isn’t diverging our mind from the human experience; it’s trying to escape it, a subtle distinction that decides who’s content and who’s coping.

Alley Boy spoke with his Duct Tape Entertainment comrade Big Bank Black just a couple of weeks ago about how many homies they’ve lost. “Why the fuck we still here?” Black asks. Alley Boy jokes before admitting he ponders, “Is my time coming?” How many other people, besieged by death around them, ruminate on the same thing? What do they do to quell that anxiety? When the late Fredo Santana announced that he was facing liver and kidney failure after prolonged lean use, he admitted on Twitter, “I was running from my old life tryna get high didn’t want to face them demons… I’m getting help I might just go to rehab.” Trying to escape his peril temporarily shortened his life; he had a fatal seizure at just 27.

Hip-hop has always chronicled this dynamic. On the cartoonish end, there’s “YOLO,” Drake and Rick Ross’ call to live in the moment. The line’s always been used in jest, but both men have been introspective about their mortality and, in Ross’ case, his up-and-down health, on various records. On “Drunk Prayer,” Charlotte artist Mavi rapped. “I’m more certain about my death than my construction,” depicting the woes of alcoholism. Then there’s Cam’ron stating his edict on “Losing Weight Pt. 2,” one of my favorite songs of his: “Life is based on what I’mma do today.” I can probably think of dozens more lines exemplifying that it’s all about the now.

Selfish interests have turned God’s pasture into a minefield. And now, by design, we’ve become a community plagued by the premature death of people who feared the future too much to care for themselves. We’re seeing too many kids in neglected neighborhoods dying violently, and middle-aged people dying from the consequences of self-medicating the fear of such a fate.

Alley Boy’s most well-known song is “Rob Me A Nigga” with Freddie Gibbs. It’s a glimpse of that “now” mindset. He and Freddie Gibbs expertly lay out a story of desperation, envy, and the ruthlessness to take from the next man. Why? “When your stomach empty it’s easy to understand it / Got me out here taking them penitentiary chances,” Gibbs raps. Alley Boy’s verse is even more brutal, rapping the following over Big Krit’s beat that sounds like a twisted symphony for a Greek tragedy:

“In this game of lose or draw nigga You can be the one that get robbed Or be the one to rob a nigga But we all gotta eat, so we get no sleep We gon wait it out and kill a nigga”

It’d be easy to pearl clutch such a gruff message. But the song was written holistically enough to compel pertinent questions: Why are these artists from completely different locations but depicting the same experience? Who created this “game of lose or draw,” and why? If “the house always wins” in the casino, who’s the house and who’s the sucker in this environment?

And what’s unspoken is the toll of enacting violence, and facing the threat of it. The thing about true-to-life street raps is that authentic depictions mean authentic proximity to violence, which means authentic grief, which we don’t always mend in healthy ways.

On the day that news first broke of Alley Boy’s death, DTE founder Bank posted a picture of him and five other men, including Alley Boy and late rapper Trouble. Most of the people in the picture have died. It’s a frozen moment of “now,” a crew of men unaware of where their roads will take them, in ephemeral bliss while quietly wrestling the angst of what lies around the next corner.

One silver lining is that Alley Boy will be remembered by his music. Rankin once noted on YFN Lucci and Rick Ross’s “Heartless” that, “Fame is when people know you, notoriety is when people know your work.” Both men can rest assured in their notoriety.

But still, too many Black men are dying way too young, and uprooting the forces causing this cycle feels overwhelming at times. All I can do in this moment is express my dismay, hoping I’m not writing this about someone else anytime soon. RIP to Bigga Rankin and Alley Boy.