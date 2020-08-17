"Black Excellence" Failed Us Again
The Harris announcement — and the reaction to it — reveal the fallacy of representational politics. Shared identity is not shared beliefs.
The Black elite is obsessed with convincing people that pageantry is progress. The charade is once again set to reach the oval office. Last week, Joe Biden announced that he had …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to the andre gee newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.