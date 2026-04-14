Six years after writer and activist Patrice Griffin filed a Child Victims Act lawsuit against Jason Hunter, known as “Brother J” of X Clan, she’s been awarded $10 million in damages by New York’s Supreme Court. Hunter failed to show up for court, and in July of 2023, New York Supreme Court judge Laurence L. Love granted Griffin a default judgment in the child sexual assault case. On December 5, 2025, Hunter filed an appearance and attempted to have the judgment nixed.

His motion to deny the default judgment was denied with judge Sabrina Kraus ruling that Hunter “fails to establish a meritorious defense.” Kraus ruled that “most of the boiler plate defenses lack merit as a matter of law, and some are just perplexing,” noting that at one point in his January 2026 hearing, “[Hunter] denies he abused [Griffin], but then states if he did abuse her, it was because Plaintiff lied about her age and consented to the acts complained of.”

The court also noted that “allowing Defendant to have sat on the sidelines for years and first come into this action after discovery has been completed…would cause substantial prejudice to Plaintiff, who has been waiting years for her day in Court.” Hunter appealed the motion denial on March 19th.

Griffin’s lawsuit accused Hunter, late X Clan member Lumumba “Professor X” Carson, and “numerous other members of the Blackwatch movement” of repeatedly sodomizing and gang-raping her from the age of 14 in hotel rooms, public bathrooms, and at Quad Studios. Represented by lawyer Hugo Ortega, she says that the late X Clan member Anthony “Sugar Shaft” Hardin was also part of the assaults. She says that she was forced to ingest cocaine and alcohol during the incidents, which lasted until she ran away from the group at 17. Hunter denied all allegations in a 2017 interview. (The conversation, since deleted from YouTube, is archived here.)

In December 2025, after being served with a Request for Inquest on Damages and a Notice of Inquest, Hunter answered Griffin’s claims with an array of defenses and counterclaims, including a “failure of service to process” by Griffin’s counsel. In a motion to set aside the default, Hunter claims that in August 2022, he received papers at his LA home, but believed “the papers didn’t indicate that the ‘summons’ or ‘complaint’ had actually been filed with the court.” He then perceived the papers as “a part of the ongoing effort to humiliate, defame, extort, slander, sexually harass and inflict emotional distress upon me.” The filing applies the same logic to his throwing away summons papers a month later.

In a December Affidavit of Support, Hunter claimed that in 2017 he was approached by former X Clan member Claude Gray “in concert with Griffin,” to “provide information” about Lumumba Carson for a book. Hunter says he refused Gray’s “overtures” because “it was just a scheme to cast a negative light on a deceased music icon and champion of the black community.” He claims that after his refusal, and before ”the initiation of this lawsuit,” he began receiving “threatening” messages from Griffin, who he claims “also contacted my two daughters and several of my friends” about her allegations. He also claimed that even after she went forward with the lawsuit, he thought it “was not real and was merely being promoted to family, friends, supporters, and the general public as a part of a broader scheme.”

After being kicked out of her home at 14, Griffin was taken in by The Blackwatch Movement, a Black militant group that had a chapter in New York. The late activist Robert “Sonny” Carson was seen as the group’s “ Grandmaster Overseer,” while Lumumba Carson was the “Master Overseer.” Brother J was the “Underseer.” The other members of X Clan were a part of the movement. She met women members of the movement at an anti-NYPD protest and was eventually introduced to Lumumba and Hunter. Her lawsuit alleges that the assault began “shortly after” she was hired as the group’s secretary. She ran away from the group at 15, but was convinced to return by Sonny Carson. “I told [Sonny] myself and instead of helping me, he wanted to have sex with me,” she told Metropolis newspaper in 2020.

X Clan disbanded in 1992, though Hunter reprised the group in 2007. Hardin died of AIDS in 1995, while Lumumba died at 49 of spinal meningitis in 2006. In 2002, Sonny Carson died at 66 after complications from two heart attacks.

Last year, Griffin told Rolling Stone, “You would think that I would be so thrilled, but I’m not. I was talking to my therapist today. I was like, ‘I still feel anger and frustration.’ Sometimes I sit back and ask myself, did this really happen to me? And then I have to remind myself, ‘Yes, it did. And you’re not tripping.”