the andre gee newsletter

the andre gee newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nico “NNIL” Pires's avatar
Nico “NNIL” Pires
6h

This is a conversation I frequently have with my close friends and collaborators. What does it look like for us to invest our innovation in creating the experience from the ground up? We are so socialized to seek the affirmation of association with larger corporations because it provides an illusion of preservation and prestige. In reality, it removes the drum circle from the village to place it in an orchestra hall, and we wonder why we can’t catch the beat anymore.

Reply
Share
unratedebony's avatar
unratedebony
10h

I really enjoyed this and there’s always room for growth. Sometimes we need to be asked those questions to recenter ourselves and values especially when it comes to Black art/expression. At times, it’s not even a question but an action or something that forces you to have another perspective. Will this have any change on the way you approach your work? I don’t think so, I believe being a journalist already has a duty to the people. Focusing on hip hop is an added layer for you and all other journalists in the space that are aware of media ethics.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 andrejgee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture