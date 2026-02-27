Photo by Raphael Mittendorfer on Unsplash

I had an epiphany early yesterday morning. The night before, I was on a panel at Maysles Documentary Center in Harlem. The panel followed a screening of Shaka King and Kristan Sprague’s Stolen Moments, a 2001 dissection of the intersection of politics and hip-hop.

Timmhotep Aku, who organized the event and moderated the panel, asked what it means to cover hip-hop with ethics. I said that I felt I had a responsibility “to the culture” with my work, as I’ve said before. I knew how trite “the culture” sounded as I was about to say it, but it’s still how I feel. Aku replied that I was better served by noting a responsibility to “the people,” which I agreed with. The conversation then veered to the idea that there isn’t actually a hip-hop culture in 2026. I listened to everyone’s valid opinions on interlopers wresting control of hip-hop music and its coverage from its progenitors. There’s no doubt that they bought our expression and aspiration, caged them, then went on a shameless mission of selling the resulting product back as culture.

I later thought about what I could’ve added to the conversation: I should’ve asked the attendees what brought them to Maysles, and if they felt their presence reflected any sense of shared culture. There were plenty of sharp people in that room who hate how collective greed pervades the world’s most powerful art form, and seem to yearn for a hip-hop scene upholding more purity, intention, and advocacy than whatever the corporate behemoths are trying to sell us. They amplify independent artists. I wondered, can we rally around those ideas and collectivize amongst each other? Did the major label structure permanently steal the term “hip-hop culture,” or are we giving them too much power?

I get where they were coming from. The screenwriters and fellow journalists who were onstage deal with so many out-of-touch authoritarians trying to tell us about Black art, prodding us to shrink our expression for mass consumption, that the idea of culture can seem archaic. We know how exploitative record labels are. Hip-hop media is dominated by people who are either outwardly nefarious in framing hip-hop as a vapid wasteland or too removed from its subjects to create the full portraits they deserve. And now, we have multiple new generations of fans who only know a consumer-research-engineered, co-opted version of #hiphopculture.

In 2024, right after hip-hop’s conveniently branded 50th anniversary, I did a piece with Aku titled 50 Years Later, Is Hip-Hop Still Radical? I interviewed Mass Appeal CEO Peter Bittenbender for the piece. He told me about all the programming and events Mass Appeal would be putting on to commemorate 50 years. When I asked him about healthcare for older artists, political actions, or any other community-based endeavors, he noted, “for us, it was like there’s so many different places you can extend your impact” and ”the main place we put attention was the [Universal] Hip-Hop Museum.” This is what I’m talking about.

Whatever product comes out of that ecosystem is absolutely stained by self-interest. But white tech bros’ corporate might doesn’t entitle them to be the default arbiters of what our culture is. There are people all over the world exploring hip-hop in ways true to its origin as the raw expression of an oppressed people. In Palestine, there’s a scene of Breakdancing crews using movement as a means to cope amid their continued destruction by Israel. The Sudanese hip-hop scene is full of artists eschewing capitalist imagery, focusing on stories about their traumatic experiences. There are probably hip-hop scenes in every country embracing all five elements of hip-hop, in ways that we’ve become too deluded to emulate. Hip-hop isn’t big business over there; it’s a source of catharsis. How much of that can we reclaim domestically?

I see cues to purity and community stateside. I previously covered Edgar H. Tyson and JC Hall’s Hip-Hop therapy, a program encouraging Bronx youth to parse their feelings via rhyme. And the indie rap scene has a slew of artists rejecting the mainstream’s populist demands — even if the underground still has too many stories of artists complaining about not getting proper payment. Seeing artists like Mach-Hommy and many others sidestep DSPs for DIY releases feels like a positive step in disarming major labels’ power.

When I talked to MIKE in 2024, he told me about his Young World festival being a community-oriented event, with chairs by the stage for older people and cross-generational bills designed to appeal to the residents who live around Brooklyn’s Herbert Von King Park. Other artists are manifesting that community-driven ethos in their own ways. Noname’s Book Club has been going strong and introducing people to the liberating power of literature since 2019. And Nipsey Hussle famously utilized hip-hop as his independent vehicle toward upward mobility in an attempt to better his South Central, LA community. Artists like Dave East and Mozzy have expressed being inspired by Nipsey’s community-first mindset. I’m aware that the last two paragraphs were just a list of people doing cool shit, but I’m curious whether American hip-hop artists and listeners can expand these communal principles of advocacy, support, and education from the exception to the rule.

Lately, I’ve stopped expecting celebrities to espouse any genuinely antiestablishment politics, because most of them are either naive or bought off by the state, and would never promote what the people really need: a departure from America’s illusion of electoral politics as liberation. But I can’t say hip-hop isn’t political at all, because that would ignore the artists who are putting something on the line, such as the artists who signed up for No Music For Genocide, where artists are geo-blocking their music from Israel on DSPs. Similarly, I don’t want to relent to the idea that because Jay-Z, Russell Simmons, and so many others sold us a dream, the idea of hip-hop culture is unsalvageable, because there are still people acting in the spirit of hip-hop as a community, not a consumer base. Can we claim alliance to the principles of underground scenes while downplaying their impact? How anticapitalist is it to cede the precedence over hip-hop culture to capitalists?

During the talk, Shaka King mentioned that to him, hip-hop culture harkened to his fellow native New Yorkers who were outside, at the park jams or whatever venue DJs were playing at. He honed in on a key point: a strong culture relies on in-person community. Without the option for human connection, there’s a layer of shared experience that can’t be reached.

In 2026, hip-hop lives on social media, where deranged stans wage war, streaming platforms present stale, numbers-obsessed “leaders” lists, and zoological media personalities fan the flames of cultural zeitgeist from anonymous lairs. Is any of that vital to our sustenance as a people, or artform? The best way to take their power, or our perception of it, is to live out our hip-hop experiences offline, where none of them have any currensy. Carving in-person spaces outside the grasp of the hip-hop industry is our salvation. Even if our shows, programming, and panels can’t fill arenas, they’re unquestionably ours.

I recently saw a tweet that noted, “If the internet becomes a surveillance state waste land we can return to magazines and zines and clubs.” We should do that anyway.

Hip-Hop culture can still prevail, regardless of whatever UMG or Paramount sells us. But that reality depends on the acknowledgement that we have grassroots microscenes all over the world aligned in principle and a shared appreciation for hip-hop as Black culture forged as a creative oasis. Too many people with power in the hip-hop industry have no respect for it, because they don’t come from the neighborhoods it depicts. How much could you want to protect a community you’ve never been to? People you don’t relate to? The push for society to re-embrace real life connection is a plea to reclaim what hip-hop culture means. Hip-hop culture began without corporate intervention, and it can sustain that way too. That means more community events, more embrace of direct-to-consumer models, and more amplification of people-first endeavors overall.

