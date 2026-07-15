Photo Credit: Bishop Elegino

Chinatown, NY-based band Chanpan, comprised of vocalist Grace Dumdaw, drummer Lance Tran, and guitarist Matthew Tran (who are identical twin brothers), just dropped their autogratis EP. A standout track on the seven-song project is “i got a gun” with a “I got a gun and you better run, run / ‘Cause I got a gun and I’m not done, it’s fun” refrain that reminds me of M.I.A’s “Paper Planes” in the way it slickly subverts a heavy topic within a frenetic soundscape that could have some people dancing past the message.

But there’s no misconstruing the conversation we recently had about the many faces of political violence, from exploitation in arts scenes to fascist governments vilifying the people who fight back against them. Our conversation, lightly edited for clarity, is below.

Lance: All this happened through violence and force. When we talk about violence, we have to turn the question on its head. The things that we make art about, that we process, and we see in the news, like Luigi Mangione, or pushback in Palestine…it’s the tip of the iceberg. So much happens, and the boot is put on the neck of people for 300 years; it’s almost like a natural recoil. Something happens, and then that’s what we label as violence. That’s what we call immoral and evil. There’s so much cultural messaging, work, and framing that we have to wade through and undo before we can have an honest and real conversation about violence.

Someone I admire a lot is Frantz Fanon, and his book The Wretched of the Earth leads with the chapter on violence, which is one of the most famous cultural works that pulls apart the things I’m talking about and asserts that violence is good. He was a sociologist in French Algeria, and he worked with essentially colonized African subjects who were experiencing French colonization and all the brainwashing.