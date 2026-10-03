Last week, Federal authorities collaborated with the Houston Police Department to arrest 15 Houston men they claim are members of a violent gang called Young Nigga Shooters (YNS). Their defense attorneys claim that federal investigators entrapped the men with the help of a producer who worked as a confidential informant, putting the men on to crimes that were actually federal sting operations.
Did Texas Feds Use Rap To Entrap Some Houston Teens?
The feds used an informant producer to lure the men into committing crimes in a sting operation.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to the andre gee newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.