My December ‘24 interview with Andre 3000 is one of my favorites ever. I spent the previous three days soaking up City of Angels propaganda on the Westside of LA, whale-spotting on the Venice Fishing Pier and ogling Spanish Colonial Revival houses caressed by shrubbery on palm tree-lined streets. Going in-depth with a rap legend in the back of a cafe was the exclamation point. He was an unassuming interviewee, answering candidly, pushing back gently. He was gracious when a woman interrupted our talk to thank him for promoting hallucinogenics.

It’s my solitary entry in The Rolling Stone Interview canon. When we greeted each other, we joked about our names being Andre. I didn’t realize the moment’s loose synergy until I started writing this.

Six months later, I talked to ovrkast. in the Rolling Stone office. Another dope interview. He was excited about his craft and the rap ecosystem he was contributing to. Toward the end of the conversation, I asked him how he was adjusting to fame. He mentioned some fans confusing ovrkast. with OutKast because of their similar names. I thought nothing of the observation. It became evidence in a lawsuit OutKast filed against him.