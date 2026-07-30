Photo by Marcos Paulo Prado on Unsplash

The internet is one of humanity’s greatest gifts. It’s done so many wonderful things for us: It’s made a wealth of information accessible at the click of a mouse, connected people internationally, and galvanized social justice movements. Most importantly, though, the internet’s the main forum for Black men to tear each other down for the entertainment of others.

You’re nobody on the internet unless you’re e-mortal enemies with another Black man. Do you have an opp? Below are my suggestions to get one. Please don’t use them against me.

1. Buy a microphone, a camera, and a couch. Or get with someone who has one, preferably someone who asks dumb close-ended questions and repeats everything you say with a “___ is crazy” at the end of it. Bonus points if it’s a rapper or ex-drug dealer podcast.