If we have to talk about rap superstars, let’s do it with full context: It’s not just about hits, co-signs, and a good team. You need all ‘tree, word to Birdman (a starmaker himself). As much as I’ve been adamant that Drake, Kendrick, and J. Cole are rap’s last arena-packing mega-sellers, I may have to amend that take for Don Toliver. He’s got hits, a sleek, safe image, industry friends, and the one true hip-hop kingmaker: a co-sign from another superstar. Mi stans, su stans.

Toliver signed to Cactus Jack the week after Travis Scott dropped Astroworld and vaulted to rap superstardom. It’s been a gradual grind for the 32-year-old, with five albums released so far. And now, he’s right on the cusp, like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in ‘24. I’ve seen a couple of people in rap media hyping his upcoming NITROUS album (though some of that could be the excitement of having early access). Carl Chery, who previously forecasted Toliver’s superstardom, tweeted that it “feels like a foregone conclusion” after hearing the album. A dope album in tandem with a successful Grammy night will torque that “next superstar” narrative into overdrive, especially at the start of next year. And, locked in with Scott’s fanbase, who are so rabid that Astroworld attendees told me they’d go to his concert again, he has a hefty fanbase ready to support whatever he’s got going on.

Earlier this year, while discussing hip-hop’s return to the underground, I wrote that, “The rapper who signs to a major label, does their album rollout with radio stations and legacy media, and finds themselves on NBA commercials will never vanish.” And, word to Bose using his song in an Anthony Edwards commercial, that’s the archetype Toliver embodies.

The Houston rapper led all rappers in Grammy nominations, and many may be as befuddled as my New Eyes brethren Alphonse Pierre, who critiqued his rise earlier this year in Pitchfork. I like Tolliver. He has some melodies. I don’t think his entire catalog does it for me because when a rap melodist is too polished, it feels too much like pop music for my personal taste. I like my genre-benders with a little twang in their vocal tone, like Future or Wayne or Thug or Max B or ODB (the originator); maybe it helps me hear the soul better. All that said, I can recognize when millions of other people feel differently.

Tolliver rouses the masses. And an overlooked element of this moment is just how the masses became aware of him. Travis Scott had a massive fanbase to put him in front of and — not to undersell him — he had the talent to meet the moment. We’ve been yapping about the lack of new superstars for three or four years now. I hear about monoculture, waning billboard numbers, the algorithm, us knowing too much about artists…that’s all valid. But what about the lack of baton passing (to the right people)?

Let’s go backwards to understand the future better. The blog era was an artistic gold rush akin to a relay race. As Antoine Hardy told me in a recent DM discussion about rap co-signs, “Every 2000 rapper was looking for their top draft pick ..cause rappers time span used to be short.” I think fans with rose-colored glasses misunderstand what was happening during the blog era. It wasn’t a revolution of artists vying to break away from the industry; most of them were trying to sign major label deals. It just so happens that in that pursuit, they created innovative models that some would come to rely on for indie ventures. I could go deeper on this another time.

My point is, the blog era wasn’t a new league, it was something like the 96 and 03 NBA drafts all mashed together. Damn near every established rapper and rap executive was signing acts. A good deal of 2010s rap could be explained by this period. Travis Scott benefited from both T.I. and Kanye’s lofty co-signs in 2013. Drake and Nicki were signed to Lil Wayne; J. Cole was signed to Jay-Z; Wale and Meek Mill signed with a peaking Rick Ross; Big Sean and Kid Cudi were under Kanye; and Dr. Dre executive produced Kendrick Lamar, with him and Snoop literally coronating him onstage. And a little later, DJ Drama signed Lil Uzi Vert, Birdman co-signed Rich Gang (with Thug later signing Gunna), and A$AP Rocky signed Playboi Carti (who’s helped Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely become established stars). There are obviously anomalies and exceptions. But many of this era’s foundational acts benefitted from a co-sign. Most times it was an outright signing. But in other instances, it looked like Mos Def co-signing Odd Future, or Future being around the Dungeon Family during his come-up, or Drake lending his star power to A$AP Rocky on the Club Paradise Tour.

Fast forward to now, and many industrial factors have disrupted the relay race. For starters, there are way too many rappers to expect even most of them to have a co-sign. And most of them are fine being indie, especially with the major label ecosystem downsizing. I don’t expect many veteran artists to become major label pointmen à la Jay-Z at Def Jam, Dr. Dre at Interscope, or Scarface running Def Jam South. Labels also aren’t pulling the MMG move as much anymore, putting talented artists around a buzzing act and seeing what happens. The tour market is also harder. Many acts won’t sign on a buzzing opener for their whole tour when they can save more money booking a DJ or rotating between ground-floor acts.

That’s not to say that there haven’t been some weighty co-signs that have helped other artists become stars. I mentioned Rocky, Carti, and Thug’s successful co-signs. J. Cole has been going hard with Dreamville, with J.I.D as his most popular protege. Baby Keem has undoubtedly benefitted from a Kendrick co-sign. The biggest artist under the OVO umbrella is PartyNxtDoor — a dope artist, but not a rapper. And of course, Travis Scott with Don Toliver. Of these four acts, Toliver has the best chance to be a legitimate platinum-selling superstar. And that doesn’t make him a “better” artist, because numbers don’t define an artist’s value. But I think it’s worthwhile to note his commercial progression when few of his peers have matched his trajectory. It’s the power of a co-sign.