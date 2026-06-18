Drake’s Grand Portrayal of Masculinity For Our Depressive Hedonia
He performs the dominance that young men wish to embody. But he’s just as dismayed by the portrayal as they are enthralled.
On the hook of “Plot Twist” on Drake’s ICEMAN, he raps about twisting fingers at someone, AKA making gang hand gestures.
“Twistin’ it up, I don’t know what that means — twist / I’m twistin’ it back ‘cause he twistin’ at me,” he croaks. There was a time when Drake rapping “I don’t know what that means” would be a self-deprecating reference to him being a theater kid who’s the furthest thing from the streets. But instead, he’s dead seriously depicting him going at it with a gang member, eventually spelling out his crew name: “MOB OCTOBER GANG.” As he raps this on a stodgy trap beat, it all feels so cynically detached from the Drake so many in my generation first came to appreciate.
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