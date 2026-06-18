On the hook of “Plot Twist” on Drake’s ICEMAN, he raps about twisting fingers at someone, AKA making gang hand gestures.

“Twistin’ it up, I don’t know what that means — twist / I’m twistin’ it back ‘cause he twistin’ at me,” he croaks. There was a time when Drake rapping “I don’t know what that means” would be a self-deprecating reference to him being a theater kid who’s the furthest thing from the streets. But instead, he’s dead seriously depicting him going at it with a gang member, eventually spelling out his crew name: “MOB OCTOBER GANG.” As he raps this on a stodgy trap beat, it all feels so cynically detached from the Drake so many in my generation first came to appreciate.