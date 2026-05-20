We started the year guffawing about Summer 2016, and ICEMAN, the year’s most anticipated album, gave the people one more dose. Fans are raving that ICEMAN is his best album since Views From The 6, which sounds like a glass-half-full way of saying Drake’s formula peaked a decade ago.

Some might push back on that notion, resolving that “the boy” dropped new fodder for club nights, IG captions, and IG stories. But those are all inherently ephemeral spots. They don’t encourage critical examination or even good decisions. He may be shattering billboard records, but ICEMAN also had a historic 24-hour drop from listeners who only needed a couple of listens to realize they were good. While Maid of Honor is fun, and Habibti gets more into his R&B side, a deeper assessment of ICEMAN depicts a guy eroding an already withered rap persona with incessant scorn over a self-inflicted L.