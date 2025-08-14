Drake’s Litigious Moves Aren’t “Hip-Hop” — But It Doesn’t Matter To His Fans
Drake has made a fortune from hip-hop while pretending its core tenets don’t apply to him. But maybe, to his ardent fans, they don’t.
Drake’s lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), where he accuses the conglomerate of artificially inflating the numbers of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” in a defamation campaign against him, is…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to the andre gee newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.