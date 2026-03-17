Credit: Backwoodz Studioz

E L U C I D says Glasgow, Scotland is “dreary as fuck,” but he’s still enjoying Europe. He’s reclining into the corner of a couch in the back of SWG3, the venue he’s about to perform at for his and Armand Hammer partner billy woods’ Mercy Tour. As he tells me, there was a time when an international tour seemed like a distant possibility. Now, he’s back overseas two weeks after touring America with DJ Haram, and dropping I Guess U Had To Be There with Swiss producer Sebb Bash.

The Southside Jamaica Queens-born rapper-producer began making music in the early 2000s. In the 2010s, he caught traction with projects like 2016’s debut Save Yourself and 2022’s I Told Bessie. Eventually, he became a respected lyricist and producer lauded for left-of-center production melding industrial, noise, hip-hop, and dance with lyricism he encapsulates on the album’s “Fainting Goats,” rhyming, “Cause it’s clear since y’all heard of me/Rhyme-and-all phenomenon mixed perfectly with a smidge of absurdity.” He went from experiencing the confounding praise of being “ahead of his time” to now feeling like he helped forge a path for similar risk-taking pro-Black emcees to be more common.

E L U C I D and Bash first met in Brooklyn. Soon after, in Spring ‘24, E L U C I D headed to Switzerland to work on the project, which was finished last June. “[I’ve] never sat on a record this long,” he says. By that time, he had just dropped Revelator, then Mercy with woods and Alchemist.

Bash gave E L U C I D one of his most traditionalist-appeasing soundscapes yet, carved of samples from sound effects, animal sounds, and Bash’s live instrumentation. E L U C I D characterizes the project as an ode to rhyming. “I’m grabbing my dick all over this record,” he says. “I’m in love with the craft of emceeing on this record.” On album opener “First Light,” he raps, “We’re all mirrors in the sun, blinding, careless / Bite my style, I’m fine, you wear it.” But it’s not all braggadocio, as his dense writing style takes the listener on a journey, with barbs like “Mark-ass niggas in European labels/I look good in leather too, not colonial bondage” unraveling from his. On “Make Me Wise,” he rhymes, “Scarcity is a lie of the state.” I asked him about that latter line, his craft as a writer, and contending with a changing Jamaica, Queens.