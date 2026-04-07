Photo Credit: Kaushik Kalidindi

It’s not easy to become a somebody in Harlem, where being fly and flashy is a local bylaw. The area comprising a 45-block patch of northern Manhattan isn’t even its own borough, but its rich history is vast enough to deserve the nickname “Harlem World.” It’s where foundational Black writers and musicians lived and socialized in the ‘30s, and the Black Panthers once had headquarters. And later on, as Paid In Full depicts, the span of 125th Street was filled with hustlers trying to outdo each other with furs, Dapper Dan-designed outfits, and European cars. That kind of competition is why seemingly every other prime Cam’ron verse had a nod to stuntin’ so hard on the block that “even the cops in the plain clothes said I crushed it.”

Just walking outside in Harlem is being onstage, intentionally or not. Fergie Baby is one of those “somebodies” for the new generation, and he captured that inimitable energy in the music video for “Good Day to be in Harlem,” a breakout single that feels like a culmination of eight years of grinding through the New York rap scene.