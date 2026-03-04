Photo credit: Yuriy Baranov

It’s a late February afternoon at Downtown Brooklyn’s Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts (MoCADA). The gray sky envelops the silver gentrification monstrosities below it. Artist Shani Crowe’s Red, Black, and Green exhibit is figuratively carrying the neighborhood on its shoulders as far as vibrance goes. And then, PG County artist Foggieraw injects more color into the room, adorned in a black vest featuring an eagle in front of blue lightning, a grey hoodie, and blue jeans. He jokes that he thought the outfit was “chill,” but “everybody’s like, ‘Dude, you stand out like a sore thumb, you have so many colors on. I can’t get away from it sometimes,” he surmises.

His Instagram feed is chock-full of photos featuring him in a variety of fits that express the color wheel’s endless possibilities. The stylish artist, sans his trademark grill, is in the middle of a press run for his since-released With No Due Respect album, his debut project crafted over 20 studio sessions since early 2023. He was in New York for most of the week, hit Baltimore for a one-day pop-up, then returned to the Apple for press and another release event the day after our talk. It’s a busy time for Foggieraw, who’s oscillating between “excited” and “nervous” for the album to go live. With No Due Respect is doubly momentous as his first project since 2022’s Fogtavious Vandross 2, and his debut album.

“This one was just so much more detailed,” he says. “Just really in there, every nook and cranny, building out the whole story.” The album coalesces two major themes: Foggie’s perspective of modern love, and the story of the Prodigal Son, a biblical narrative of a child who leaves his family to fend for himself, has middling results, then returns to a welcome home party when he expected to be shunned. “The son is so shocked,” Foggieraw explains mid-story. “He’s like, why would you just take me back? I don’t deserve all this. [The father’s] like, ‘Oh no, you’re my son, and you were dead out there. Now you’re alive again.’”