In 2021, high-powered defense attorney Alex Spiro told me that when it comes to lyrics being used as evidence in court cases, “prosecutors tend to repeat business” when it’s victorious. He was unfortunately right. Since then, we’ve seen several more high-profile attempts to use rappers’ lyrics against them, whether it’s prosecutors in criminal cases like the YSL trial or civil cases like Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” I’ve frequently seen federal press releases about sweeping indictments of alleged criminal organizations that reference artists using songs and music videos to allegedly uphold their street reputations. In Texas, James Broadnax is facing the death penalty in a case that heavily hinges on rap lyrics unrelated to the allegations — where another man has recently confessed. It’s disheartening to think that an artform is being so routinely criminalized. That’s why it’s encouraging to see artist Afroman have to take on the courts — and white tears — and have his artistry protected.

On Wednesday, a jury ruled in his favor after Adams County (Ohio) sheriff’s deputies sued him for defamation after he made a slew of songs lampooning them following their unjust 2022 raid of his Winchester home. Outside the courtroom, he was valiant: “We did it, America! Yeah, we did it! Freedom of speech! Right on! Right on!” His defense attorney David Osborne noted, “No reasonable person would expect a police officer not to be criticized. They’ve been called names before.” Those deputies can also be called losers.

In August 2022, the cops raided his home with a warrant for narcotics and kidnapping. His song “Will You Help Me Repair My Door” details their misconduct: they broke his front door down, went through his suit pockets and CDs, stole $400 from him, and disconnected his home’s camera system while traumatizing his then-10 and 12-year-olds.

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Afroman dropped several more songs about the deputies, which they claimed in court caused them distress; they filed a civil suit in March 2013. Sgt. Randy Walters claimed that his son had come home crying after being teased over the song “Randy Walters Is a Son of a Bitch,” (dropped two days before the trial started), a phrase that Afroman uses as a refrain on the song before rhyming, “that’s why I fucked his wife and got filthy rich.” During the trial, Walters couldn’t answer whether Afroman was actually dealing with his wife. Shawn Grooms claimed that Afroman’s “Shawn Grooms Grooms” video caused his then-wife Rhonda Grooms to leave him; she appeared as the musician’s sole witness, denying the claims.

Another one of Afroman’s Adams County putdowns is “Licc’em Low Lisa.” Deputy Lisa Phillips, the subject of the track, broke down in tears when it was played in court. Afroman responded in an Instagram post wondering, “where was these tears when she was standing in my yard with a loaded AR 15 ready to swiss cheese me?” and, “She’s the predator and the victim at the same time.” There’s enough in this case for a good documentary (if you’re pitching one and read this, holler at me about involvement). The songs are hilarious and affirm Afroman’s jingle mastery, but it also sets a positive precedent for the prejudicial use of lyrics in criminal and defamation cases. On “Will You Help Me Repair My Door,” he rapped, “The warrant said, ‘Narcotics and kidnapping’ / Are you kidding? I make my money rapping.” It’s a humorous song, but also speaks to a universal truth that rappers are facing all over the country due to predatory justice departments.

Criminal prosecutors may continue to “repeat business,” and are being more brazen about rounding up lyrics as evidence. But when it comes to defamation cases, this case helps preserve artist protections. With so many unfortunate things going on in the world, seeing an artist’s creative license be affirmed during a hilarious grandstand against predatory cops feels like a small, yet significant win for all of us. Who knows how Judge Jonathan Hein, presiding over the case, may have ruled if it was a bench trial. But the people who comprised the jury weren’t having their nonsense. Hopefully, Jeannette A. Vargas, presiding over Drake’s defamation suit against Kendrick Lamar and UMG, will eventually take after Adams County jurors and throw that BS out, too.

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