Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash

At the same time Democrats took back control of the Senate and House, and Americans celebrated one of the “best nights” in Twitter history, the Iranian government warned its citizens to brace for a potential nuke from America. I’m not mentioning what’s happening in Iran as a gotcha. I just think the juxtaposition highlights our privilege in being able to dismiss American imperialism. Our lifestyle is undergirded by an exploitative machine that pillages other countries to keep our coffers full. Historically, the Democratic Party has fueled that agenda, through vilifying rivals or enabling Bush and Trump to do so. Our so-called “blue wave” doesn’t change that function of the American project, so I can’t be excited about which color dominates Capitol Hill.

Yes, some seemingly well-meaning people came into new positions this week. Progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed (Michigan) was elected into the US Senate.Over 50 DSA candidates were elected or re-elected, including Los Angeles mayor Nithya Raman, as well as Darializa Avila Chevalier (New York) and Donavan McKinney (Michigan) in Congress. I’ve heard a lot of “this time, it may be different” optimism, but I just want them to follow through unlike many of their predecessors. As an avid The Wire fan and a former staff writer, I realize how often good intentions get obscured amid a hopeless institution. When I come at the party as a whole, I’m not condemning the people who genuinely work in the people’s best interest. I’m just aware of the limits they experience in an ecosystem dominated by psychotic warmongers and spineless enablers. It’s called “politics” for a reason. In all that wrangling, they rarely deliver the progressive measures they promised to their constituency. And subsequently, it feels like in many cases, progressive politicians either conform or find themselves ostracized.

Already, I see New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani acquiescing to Zionists with a Strategy to Combat Anti-Semitism fund. He’s also dragging his feet on fulfilling his promise to get rid of the NYPD’s Strategic Response group. Earlier this year I wrote about Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez mocking the 2020 social justice movement as “crazyyy” despite riding that movement into office and acclaim.

I talked to then New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman during his 2024 race against George Latimer, where pro-Israel lobby American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) spent around $14.5 million to get him out of office. At the time, he told me AIPAC was “a big-money lobby [that’s] spending more money in this race than has ever been spent in primary history. They’re doing that because they do not want a progressive agenda to move forward.” And unfortunately, they were successful, also helping oust Cori Bush in Missouri. They weren’t as successful this time around, but that may only embolden them for 2028. Regardless of AIPAC, I’ve seen several promising progressive candidates be neutralized, in various ways.

So much of this week’s hysteria hinges on new representation. Several newly elected officials are the first Indian, Latino, woman, Black woman, transgender, and openly gay candidates in their positions. But that doesn’t mean they’ll automatically express solidarity with the groups they represent, or that you should vote for them simply because of shared identity. Several newly elected politicians being celebrated for diversifying the party have porous political records.

People on Twitter are joking about moving (back) to Atlanta because Keisha Lance Bottoms is the first Black woman Governor, but the reality is that they may be on the verge of a literal police state. As Mayor, she developed “Cop City,” a police training facility created in 2021. Bottoms claimed that the facility would help improve policing. But it will only further militarize the APD, which works against everyday residents, especially people of color. The $90 million spent on the facility could have better benefited the community, and Cop City also faced protests over the environmental harm of destroying the Atlanta forest for the facility. Bottoms parallels former Vice President Kamala Harris; both are celebrated as stylish sorority sisters despite records of carceral and classist policies. As councilwoman, Bottoms helped criminalize panhandling in 2021, and banned serving the homeless without a permit. These policies are evil no matter who your identity is. She’s not for the people, so why are they people for her?

Ditto for Hakeem Jeffries. Just days after the election, the presumed Speaker of the House voted against Medicare for All, and told CNN that “The American people don’t want us to get even. They want us to get things done on their behalf because life is way too expensive.” We definitely want affordability, but the first part of this assertion sounds like he’s preemptively sidestepping any pushback against Trump, including Impeachment or urging him to stop military aid to Israel immediately. On MS NOW, Cory Booker, newly re-elected to the New Jersey Senate, called Trump “the cheater-in-chief.” But he also said that instead of impeaching him, we should push the President to sign bills banning stock trading and Super PACs from swaying elections. They both slipped cowardice into their pleas for practical measures and hoped the people didn’t notice.

The Democrats have more social momentum than they’ve enjoyed in years, and the party’s biggest faces don’t have the heart to challenge Trump’s domain. Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt, the Chairman of the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition, told Texas’ FOX 14 that, “There’s a sense of a weakening of that traditional commitment to the state of Israel. Many Democratic leaders, as well as members of the party, have come to question that alliance, that relationship.” Trump has claimed he’ll stop giving Israel their $4 billion allowance at the end of the year. Why don’t DNC leaders tell him to do it now, or risk impeachment? Because they don’t have the stomach to shake the table; they just want to glad-hand and hope the people’s excitement over vibes and representation carries them into 2028.

When I talked to the multi-talented Saul Williams about the 2024 political landscape, he discussed the old guard Democratic establishment “scolding” progressive candidates: “The Democratic leaders are like, ‘Wait your turn, the time is not now, listen to Nancy, listen to Chuck, this is how we do it.’ I would say that sort of paternalism in the Democratic Party has frustrated people.” When Schumer was recently asked about younger Democratic Senators Adam Hamilton (Kansas) and Troy Jackson (Maine) saying they won’t vote for him as Senate majority leader because they think the party needs a new direction, he had no accountability, noting, “The issue is not me. I’ll be re-elected.” What gives him that confidence besides decades of business as usual? Jeffries and Booker feel like Schumer’s ideologically centrist successors. Pushing the party away from moderate waters means challenging their influence. Good luck with that.

America has been aiding the Israeli military since 1971. That exchange has become a given for politicians. But the people’s discontent with our tax dollars funding Israel’s assault in Gaza has shaped two straight national election cycles. “Ceasefire (and funding) now” is not a suggestion; it’s a demand. While speaking with MS Now, El-Sayed gave an eloquent monologue imploring the importance of defunding Israel’s fight and criticizing the compulsion to conflate anti-war sentiment with anti-semitism. He also firmly stated: “I don’t think that we should be continuing to subsidize a foreign military that has done the worst things with our money. I’d be more excited if, post-Election, El-Sayed’s perspective was a Democratic Party line across the board. But after living through prior blue waves, it feels naive to think that would ever happen, and foolish to believe it.

In 2008, the Democrats had a supermajority and the hope of President Barack Obama, who promised change. But as Justice Democrats founder Corbin Trent summated on NBC, “President Obama was very different from candidate Obama,” and broken promises came to define the party. They went into overdrive hoping that celebrity proximity and other pageantry would offset how little they did to uproot systemic oppression. They hoped that kneeling at churches would overshadow their complicity in ICE’s national assault and Imperialistic operations all over the world. Biden thought that Kamala Harris’ presence would quiet critiques about him funding the IDF and calling for increased federal funding for police amid defund the police demands.

Will that be the legacy of the latest blue wave? Remains to be seen. But if they don’t deliver on their promises, they’ll be right back in their constituency’s ire in 2028, rolling the red carpet out for a new fascist to supplant Trump.

Despite the validity of my doubt, this kind of honesty is taboo for some. Centrists make you feel like a party pooper when you recall the DNC’s past failures. Some voters are happy that MAGA-world is less empowered to infringe on abortion and LGBTQ rights. I get that, immediately. But that doesn’t mean I’m wrong for calling out that at the root, the Democrats have historically been a cog of fascism, just a more clandestine version than their conservative counterparts. Liberals tend to conflate any criticism of the DNC as a vote for the other side, because their minds are confined to the binary. But beyond electoralism are community models where people work together to provide for each other, and they’re not solely beholden to institutional voices to keep their promises. Maybe we should consider that path instead of hoping this hope-disappointment cycle leads to liberation.

Other Thoughts

Wemby tells Kyrie “Free Palestine after their game Wednesday. When is a reporter going to ask him about the exchange, or ask Kyrie about his “Free Palestine” wristband? More Nationalist Basketball Association activity.

Several rappers seem to have collaborated with Kalshi on Election Night bets. Offset, YG, 42 Dugg, Maxo Kream, and Babyface Ray tweeted about betting on certain election results, which feels pretty degenerate. These tweets feel like scripts Kalshi gave each artist, presented as lowercase casual musings to hide their promotional nature. We’ve seen betting companies pervade podcasts, the sporting world, and influencer culture, so it’s only natural that they’ll start giving bags to artists to promote their product. It’s a shame, but it’s not surprising. Gambling culture is heavy within hip-hop — dudes rap about rolling dice and going to the casino all the time. And a lot of them also rap about aiding drug addiction for a bag — it’s no surprise that the mentality would extend to gambling.