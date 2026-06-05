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Sam Hockley-Smith's avatar
Sam Hockley-Smith
1d

Thanks for the kind words and clear-eyed analysis!

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1 reply by andrejgee
Kenyatta Muzzanni Robles's avatar
Kenyatta Muzzanni Robles
1d

Excellent introspection. Thanks for highliting and amplifying their voices.

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