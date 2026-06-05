This week, Baby Keem revealed that a major factor in the five-year gap between his The Melodic Blue and Ca$ino albums was an undisclosed health ailment that he called the “hardest setback.” He got frank about his health in a stellar High Snobiety profile crafted by Sam Hockley-Smith. His candor is another reminder that artists are people, and we should be more considerate of their well-being before demanding output.

He told Hockley-Smith that, “I’ll never be super public about what it was because I don’t want that to be the narrative,” adding. “Going through that was the hardest setback for me. You have all these [moments] where you’re like, ‘Damn, I really won’t make music ever again.’”

And while he dealt with that devastating possibility, fans flooded his social feed clamoring for new music: “I turned off my Twitter. I didn’t need to see people telling me to release when I physically could not make music for a year. I had to learn how to do it again. It really fucked me up to where I didn’t want to go outside at all.”

Luckily, it seems like Keem is better and is currently on tour; just last night, he played down the street from me at Brooklyn Paramount. It’s great that Keem can continue his promising career, but it seems like his health scare reminded him that the opportunity to fulfill himself is a fragile gift. If it’s not promised to him, it could never be promised to us.

It feels like music fans, wired for mass consumption, have taken the “music is like athletics” adage to heart. We treat everyone who’s signed a record deal as if they’ve been drafted to pop culture. Once they’re in, they belong to us. We demand constant releases. We hound them in between albums. And now, on social, we tweet out detailed armchair A&R analyses of what we want their music to sound like. In the music business, art is a product, and our capitalistic impulse influences us to imbue our fandom with a “customer’s always right” perspective. But it’s unhealthy. Music fans are too comfortable demanding more than artists are able or willing to give.

Acts like Sly Stone and D’Angelo suffered the weight of Black genius after releasing paradigm-shifting work. And rapper Jay Electronica’s aughts work flashed brilliance that portended him as a defining 21st-century artist; it didn’t quite happen that way. He dropped three EPs last September. But before that, he had four projects in 20 years. Hip-hop heads wracked their brains in frustration that he never went for the figurative crown. But he’s explained his hot-and-cold relationship with music.

On 2020’s “Ezekiel’s Wheel,” he rapped, “Some ask me, ‘Jay, man, why come for so many years, you been exempt?’ ‘ ‘Cause familiarity don’t breed gratitude, just contempt / And the price of sanity is too damn high, just like the rent.” For Keem, his physical health kept him away from music. For Jay, it was mental health. Being a successful artist is akin to being a rag doll pulled at the limbs by the demands of your team, your label, your fans, and yourself. Some people know how to navigate with finesse; others stop the show before they come apart at the seams. The latter group doesn’t deserve to be vilified by fans.

Lauryn Hill has spoken on her own qualms with the industry. I went to The Fugees’ 2021 concert at Pier 17. Our phones were taken, so the moment wasn’t documented, but I recalled what I could in a review:

She spoke about stepping away from the industry to live a childhood that she hadn’t experienced because of being a professional musician for years…She also talked about how making money in the industry brings people with agendas, and how she had to get away from it all. Her words took us back to ’98, when she was a five-time Grammy winner on the cusp of being one of the biggest music stars in the world—a pedestal that would have brought on demands that she simply didn’t want.

A year before that, she made a post on her Instagram account responding to the discourse around her daughter Selah being open about childhood trauma. Hill acknowledged Selah’s comments in a post that noted, “My life has been about protecting my children from all kinds of danger, and that’s only possible when you protect yourself from the danger as well.” She added, “When I realized that the pressure on me was so incredibly hypocritical and unfair, criminal even, that even my children weren’t allowed to be children, I stepped away.”

And in May, she reiterated the sentiment when music account Fraim made a post theorizing “Why Lauryn Hill Never Released Another Album.” She noted that she and her Fugees mates Wyclef and Pras “fought for every inch” of their creative expression in their music careers. “When you’re inspired and desire to be principled, what doesn’t get talked about enough is the drain,” she stated. She referenced greed and systemic control as

For Hill, making music isn’t about churning out 15 tracks every other year or so to keep the industrial conveyor belt running. As much as we want to hear from her, she’s been vulnerable multiple times about the circumstances hindering new music. Familial trauma and “the drain” of holding onto principles in a ruthless, exploitative industry (personally relatable) are all relatable, human experiences. Hill may be one of the few to be forthright about her industry experience, but she’s obviously not the only artist to share these feelings.

Honoring the artists we enjoy can’t entail demanding more of them at our whim. If we respect these artists, it’s our duty as fans to heed Hill’s suggestion: “These conversations should allow for more nuance.” It can be fun to hold Game of Thrones banter about the artists angling for the so-called “top spot,” but that circus isn’t every artist’s m.o. And in Keem’s case, even when it is, our bodies may fail us. We have to be considerate about all this the next time we’re acting entitled about an artist dropping new music. They have to give to themselves before they can give us anything.

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More Thoughts

Speaking of Fraim, shoutout to them for highlighting my response to Tyler, The Creator surmising that the DJ Akademiks brand of media is “what we have to deal with” as rap fans. As someone who doesn’t focus on nonsense, and suffers in various ways for it, I can personally say it’s what many people choose to consume.

I keep seeing people talking about this Diddy sextape that was leaked, but Daphne Joy, who’s in the video, has said that she didn’t consent to being filmed and was extorted by the person who ulimtatley leaked it. So if you watched it and can’t help talking about it you’re a creep. There’s no way around it. Congrats. Also, the people claiming this woman’s trauma is “50 Cent’s karma” exemplify the bludgeoning impulse to strip a woman’s agency and attach her value to a man. That’s pretty sad as well.

So at the beginning of every month the President disappears and comes back looking haggard. Yesterday he fell asleep, yet again, in the Oval Office. Instagram user Epimestic Crisis Is doing the lord’s work by theorizing what could be going on healthwise. But why isn’t the media interrogating this? Yes, his lackeys now own a lot of major media, but they’re not running every single outlet. If reporters aren’t going to do the investigative work, they can at least run op-eds and interviews with health experts highlighting the issue.

Shoutout to Wale for calling out how reductive some spheres of rap media can be. They only focus on a select few artists, and even that’s often through the lens of beef. He’s not wrong, and I’m going to do my best to use this newsletter to take him up on his suggestion to me to do work that can “bridge the gap.”

Shoutout to journalist Scott Pelley for airing out Bari Weiss for “murdering” 60 Minutes. She’s essentially turned CBS into state media. Unfortunately, Pelley was let go this week after grilling 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton. Hopefully he lands at a better outlet because his integrity is inspiring and I wish more journalists would stand up to pathetic people in leadership positions.

Suno just came out with a $5.4 billion valuation, and not a penny of that will go to any of the artists who’s talents they devoured for their prompts. One more reason to hate generative AI.