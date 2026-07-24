Credit: Apple Music/Verzuz

“For those of us engaged in Black radical politics, the degree of separation is not wide enough for us to view the ‘street cats’ as the proverbial ‘others.’ They are us and we are them. As I walk through Durham neighborhoods every evening passing out free Black cultural books and giving impromptu history lectures to young Black men, I don’t see them as gangbangers. I view them as my brothers in the struggle.” - Reverend Paul Scott

“When I see this wildness gone in a person, it’s sad. This special lack of restraint, which is a part of human life and is best typified in certain black males, is of particular interest to me. It’s in black men despite the reasons society says they’re not supposed to have it. Everybody knows who “that man” is, and they may give him bad names and call him a “street nigger”; but when you take away the vocabulary of denigration, what you have is somebody who is fearless and who is comfortable with that fearlessness. It’s not about meanness. It’s a kind of self-flagellant resistance to certain kinds of control, which is fascinating. Opposed to accepted notions of progress, the lock-step of life, they live in the world unreconstructed, and that’s it.” - Toni Morrison

“Niggas gon’ be niggas.” - African American proverb

Two years after Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out, LA gang culture B-Walked back onto pop culture’s center stage at the YG vs. Game Verzuz. Musically, it was a wash. The Game is a national artist from LA; YG is an LA artist who went national. In LA, the latter is gonna win out every time. It got to the point where the whole crowd was rappin’ YG’s “Toot It And Boot It,” including Game, who told the crowd to keep rapping it after it went off. When Game started playing his DJ Mustard songs, it felt like conceding that YG had crafted his own signature sound, something Game wasn’t able to do. You might be able to use someone’s move to beat them in athletics, but it feels reverential in the arts.

The music battle was the aside to a Compton party sponsored by corporate interest and Blood Inc. The venue was bleached in red lights. Every one of YG’s songs was matched with a red screen behind him. There were seemingly 30 Bloods onstage at points, with more flaggin’ than a World Cup crowd. If you had told me some of the crimson cats onstage had bumrushed the venue like some New Yorkers did Jay-Z’s last Yankee Stadium show, I wouldn’t have been surprised. An LA native in a group chat I’m in noted during the event how many different sets were in the building, implying that we were one “Wassup then?!” from the feed abruptly cutting to a title card as chaos ensued. I surmise that’s why both men, especially Game, kept it friendly, pushing a Compton Kumbaya line. If they tried the trash talk or kayfabe macho posturing of prior Verzuz battles, someone wouldn’t have made it home.

I’ve talked about how streamers have usurped rappers as many people’s portal to Black culture. This felt like a melding of the two. The catalogs got us to open the stream, but the hijinks kept us watching. Game couldn’t even remember his lyrics after taking half a Don Julio to the head. He was still an entertaining, drunken spectacle — even though his mid-battle insistence on dancing with a couple of women felt weird in light of him losing his civil sex assault suit to Priscilla Rainey. Luckily, he kept it together enough to get through the event, and a bunch of chat niggas and live tweeters got their fill for the night. When is the average person going to be a fly on the wall around a bunch of Bloods (and a couple Crips) except while watching a stream? Viewers got all the B-Walkin, C-Walkin, shit talkin’ and swig swappin’ of a night in Compton without any of the danger depicted in Game and YG’s lyrics.

In these environments, it’s all good til it’s not. All that stigma is why people pearl-clutch the notion of someone proudly flouting their gang ties. Admittedly, taking in the overt Blood gang energy was jarring for me at first, especially since YG had just gotten detained earlier that day in the Drakeo murder investigation. Knowing how predatory prosecutors get about trying to tie rappers to gangs, I cringe when artists come right out and claim them; it feels self-incriminatory even when there’s no violence for them to be incriminated with. When there is, it feels outright dangerous. I thought that YG would be a little off or subdued last night, but he didn’t seem to give a fuck, at least not publicly.

Why not? “It’s not about meanness. It’s a kind of self-flagellant resistance to certain kinds of control, which is fascinating. Opposed to accepted notions of progress, the lock-step of life, they live in the world unreconstructed, and that’s it,” Toni Morrison once said of fully liberated people. The Game is 46. YG is 36. They’re both at ages where they could market their version of the Jay-Z Kingdom Come “all grown up” arc, but who do they owe that to? They could’ve worn neutral colors and been onstage by themselves and advertised us some crypto ventures, but it wouldn’t have been authentic to them. Last night, those were two proudly unreconstructed motherfuckers onstage, entertaining a society where too few people even know what real progress means.

Their drunken pre-song promos said as much. Game joked about both of them being detained three hours apart yesterday. Game talked about his mother being a Crip who chastised him about wearing a red Bulls jersey in her damn house. He was drunkenly trying to explain that he grew up in this shit and he feels no desire to conform to a more respectable version. LA gang culture goes 3-4 generations deep in LA; the gravitational force of the lifestyle is too strong for some to elude. This is especially the case when society expects nothing more of them and devises all kinds of confines to keep them stagnant.

When finger-waggers condemn gang culture, drunker off respectability politics than Game was off the Julio, they’re really condemning the circumstances that create gang violence. I got no problem with people wearing whatever color they want and doing whatever dance they want. It only becomes a problem when violence is part of the rubric. All the ire about rappers as menaces who don’t give a fuck needs to be first taken up with the oligarchs and politicians who chose not to give a fuck about us first. Inequality and deprivation create these jungles. Both men have been shot and faced jail time themselves; what people who condemn street rap overlook is that the artists who they claim are misleading the youth are facing the same consequences they depict. This is not a one-way dynamic (like it’s becoming with Drake); it’s a feedback loop that demands deeper questions than self-serving condescension.

I realized that my qualms with the crimson of it all weren’t with the men onstage; it was the stage itself. Complex and Apple Music are Verzuz’s streaming partners. This whole Bompton affair was likely facilitated by people who know as much about gangs as can be ascertained from briskly walking to the other side of the street away from them.

Hours before the event, Complex unveiled a digital magazine cover that reimagined the outlet as Bomplex, with YG and Game making the LA sign with their fingers (eh, they’re from Compton, not Los Angeles). In the words of LeBron, now wearing red and blue himself, “you aren’t allowed to say that,” Complex. People may have a qualm with Game and YG flagging as hard as they do, but they took the licks and shots behind this shit. A corporation appropriating gang culture is extracting Black pain for profit and heading back to their cushy condos. Is any of the money these corporations made on this event being sent to organizations in Compton helping at-risk youth, or bail funds, or being put on the books of incarcerated people? No, because they would’ve gloated about it like they were solving world war. It’s telling that the outlet dropped a C for the B; that dynamic is happening all over the country, with families being wracked by the trauma of violent, abrupt loss. None of these corporations are doing anything to uproot that dynamic, so they have no fuckin’ right to act like it’s cute.

YG was just detained in an ongoing investigation of some sort. If he eventually faces a gang indictment, do we think this event won’t be mentioned to establish his gang ties? How will it look then? It’s akin to Pitchfork taking Chief Keef to the gun range. These white institutions fly way too close to the song trying to be gritty and cool, when their recklessness exposes how naive they are and how little they care about the long-term consequences of their actions. If Complex News has to report about gang-related violence in Compton (or anywhere), how does that square with celebrating “Bompton?”

In the end, YG and Game put on a show, which is what they were paid to do. Some may feel it went over the top, but US Navy SEALs killed Osama bin Laden to Game’s “Red Nation;” this is a bloody country in multiple ways. Most of us watched that live stream in privilege while our country pillages and deprives other countries of basic resources. We’re a country full of gangs. Game could perform a new intro to “West Side Story,” shouting out other gangs: MAGA, ICE, Democrats, Republicans, police departments, conservative militias. Why wouldn’t Black Americans have our versions? Ours are just way more charismatic.

Other Thoughts

Tomorrow is the day! Me and other members of the New Eyes Collective will be speaking about the great Greg Tate at MoCADA in Brooklyn. RSVPs are full, I hope to see you there!

Did you know NBA players pay taxes? People on Twitter have been going crazy clipping videos of NBA players complaining on podcasts about their contracts getting ate up by taxes, accountants, etc. People think all these interviews are happening now, but they’re all being resurfaced for some reason. Maybe it’s as simple as them being provocative; maybe there’s a deeper agenda. I was going to write about this today at first, but I may do something wider with it.

Memphis Bleek talks to Mysonne about Colin Kaepernick. Mysonne told Bleek that shortly before settling with the NFL, Kaepernick abruptly stopped communicating with the organizations advocating with him against the league. That’s messed up if fully true. But none of that justifies what Jay-Z did with the NFL, which is the only reason Bleek had him on. Jay-Z was talking with the NFL a month before Kaep settled with the league. Again, again, again, these guys need to just take the L and stop trying to control the narrative with people who already see their game. We like you as a rapper, we just see you’re about your bag over everything. And it’s not revolutionary. Joel Anderson wrote a great piece about Jay’s capitalistic streak this week.

AZ unveils new AI licensing venture? This week, the legendary rapper dropped a video about his new venture PLM, or professional language model. The short clip didn’t explain exactly what he’s trying to do here, but it appears to be something that allows artists to monetize their AI presence. They’re not solving the problem, just owning their part in it. I guess; maybe someone should talk to him about this for more clarity.