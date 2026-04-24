This week, Drake made a monument in commemoration of his upcoming ICEMAN album. Hundreds of Torontoans descended upon the ice installation he had built, first chipping away at it in hopes of retrieving the release date for his latest album, then hanging around it after streamer Kishka had already gotten a May 15th reveal. It was a creative, interactive installation that reinforced the value of bringing fans into an album rollout to stir anticipation.

The sculpture hype was a much-needed boon for ICEMAN, which has been plagued by “coming soon” promises for almost a year. Drake got the ball rolling with ICEMAN livestreams last year, then they inexplicably stopped. In recent months, a slew of leaks made people feel like he was testing the waters on the appropriate single to no avail. Things were looking shaky for Drake, but he sparked attention by recently icing his seats at the Toronto Raptors’ Scotiabank Arena. And then he reinvigorated fans and even won over detractors with a hard-to-front on marketing stunt.

The marketing effort seems to have a few inspirations. Many bloggers noted the installation’s similarity to performance artist Allan Kaprow’s “Fluids,” which Drake posted in the story of his alternate plottttwistttttt IG account in 2024. Kaprow’s 1967 piece stacked rectangular ice blocks, just like Drake, who was filmed making ice blocks in the first episode of his ICEMAN live stream. And the idea to his his album date in the ice feels inspired by Toronto artist Matt Adam’s “Unwrap & Steal” series, in which he creates pieces with items inside them for people to find and destroy. In 2021, he froze a wooden cross inside a block of ice for someone to take once it melted. Drake’s installation shares structural elements with Kaprow, and its discovery aspect parallels the work of Adams, who shot the cover art for Future and Metro Boom’s 2021 We Don’t Trust You album.

The installation immediately became a spectacle, with hundreds of Toronto residents popping out to observe the theatrics. Thermodynamics experts, armchair and legitimate, popped out of the woodwork predicting how long it would take the ice to melt. But fans didn’t let nature take its course, descending on the structure with lighters, ice picks, and whatever else they thought could eat away at the ice while hundreds more onlookers watched in awe.

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Streamer Kishka eventually found the package containing the album date. His ICEMAN journey raises a side eye. Drake commented in his livestream, telling him to start from the top of the structure (the package could be seen in the ice via an overhead drone). Rap account Kurrco, perceived as a pro-Drake media arm, posted multiple videos of Kishka trying to break through the ice. Once he found the package, he didn’t immediately open it, running off from the scene and driving away until streamer Adin Ross, a friend of Drake’s, told him to go to the iconic artist’s house to get a mystery gift (this was all on livestream). He only scoured the ICEMAN booklet after going to Drake’s Toronto home to retrieve what was later revealed to be $50K. His May 15th discovery was so underwhelming that it feels like he already knew the date. The final chapter of the installation saga felt like an elaborate, $50K marketing play between Drake’s team and hometown streamer Kishka. Even if that’s the case, the stunt work worked.

Drake’s installation followed a slew of recent rollouts that were interactive in various ways. J. Cole went on a trunk sale tour across the East Coast, linking with his rabid fans and selling physical copies of his The Fall-Off album. Before him, Keem prioritized pop-up shows and vinyl signings for his Ca$ino album. He also did a surprise show at New York City’s Webster Hall to make up for his vinyl signing at Rough Trade being canceled by a blizzard. And Queens artist-producer Lexa Gates walked on a hamster wheel for 10 hours to promote her recent I AM album, following her appearance in a box ahead of her Elite Vessel album. No artist is obligated to market their work once they create it, but all of these ideas offer models for artists to stoke excitement among fans.

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow shared her vigor for Drake’s upcoming work, beaming “ICEMAN, I’m excited too! It’s going to be a great summer” at a recent press conference. The Toronto establishment’s mostly positive reaction to his installation exemplifies the way Canada has always seemed to embrace Drake. It feels like any hip-hop pop-up in America drawing in ice pick and fire-wielding kids would be immediately shut down and condemned. The Toronto Fire Department eventually took down Drake’s installation due to safety concerns, but that was after the reveal occurred. Even as his lyrical content has shifted toward violence in a way that could make an opportunistic politician want to soapbox, he’s remained Toronto’s favorite son. He’s flexed his power with customs multiple times to help artists like Roddy Ricch, JetsonMade, and DaBaby enter Canada.

America has long held an acrimonious, opportunistic relationship with hip-hop. And nowadays, wielding any institutional power means aligning with MAGA. For those reasons and more, no rapper in America seems to mirror the regard and power he has with his country’s establishment. Having suction with the state isn’t something to brag about, but it’s something interesting I’ve observed. Perhaps after reading more into the factors behind it, I’ll expand in a later piece.

For now, salute to Drake for a really cool installation that’s jolted the hype back for his upcoming album. Contrary to popular belief, I believe Drake is a talented guy, he just does a lot of lame shit I feel obligated to call out as a critic (what a concept!). If he can put together a strong album that accentuates his strengths and omits the obsession with beef and weird lines about celebrity women, he can get back on track for the rest of his career. We’ll see.

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