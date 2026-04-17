The justice system is getting further draconian toward rap music. Journalist Shawn Setaro reported that prosecutors in the Pooh Shiesty and Big30 kidnapping case have argued that Big30 should be kept in jail because of an impending record deal. Their ridiculous assertion was in response to a Tennessee magistrate judge’s prior ruling that Big30, real name Rodney Lamont Wright Jr., and Shiesty’s father, Lontrell Williams Sr., should be let out on bond during the ongoing case.

In a multi-point brief, the prosecutors pushed back on the judge, noting Big30’s impending deal with Connect Music Group. Per reporting, Kemario Brown, the Senior Vice President of NLess Entertainment, testified that 30 is in the final stages of negotiating a seven-figure, two-album (one album and one option) deal with Connect. In their filing, prosecutors propose that the deal is a catch-22 that makes Big30 a flight risk whether he’s signed or not:

“The deal thus cuts both ways: if the defendant believes the prosecution will prevent him from fulfilling his contractual obligations and the deal collapses, he loses the single financial incentive the defense claims tethers him to the jurisdiction. If, on the other hand, the deal remains available, the defendant has access to seven figures in resources with which to flee—resources that dwarf a $10,000 bond payment [the amount he’d have to pay for his $100,000 bond]. Either way, the unexecuted deal does not favor release; it illustrates the inadequacy of financial conditions alone to mitigate this defendant’s flight risk.”

Elsewhere in the brief, prosecutors allege that Big30 should be kept in jail for allegedly retrieving a gun on Shiesty’s orders during the robbery, filming Gucci signing a contract release, blocking the studio door during the robbery, and destroying the phone with which he had recorded Gucci. The brief also mentioned him having multiple guns in his possession when arrested, and allegedly having Grape Street Crip affiliation.

If they want to argue against bond because of his alleged role in a violent crime, that’s par for the course. But trying to hold Big30’s not-even-signed record deal against him feels like an overreach. For years, prosecutors have had a field day referencing lyrics and music videos as supposed evidence of an artist’s guilt. It feels like many prosecutors would like to be able to tell a judge, “the defendant participates in an art form with violent lyrics and thus should be criminalized.” They inch closer to that legal utopia every time they push the boundaries of what a judge is willing to make admissible information about an artist. I hope that the judge responds to the prosecution’s brief by mentioning that Big30’s record deal is an irrelevant factor in his decision.

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