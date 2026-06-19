On the day of his 2018 graduation from Middle Tennessee State University, producer Tay Keith received a plaque for his contributions to Billboard chart-topper “Sicko Mode,” a canonical Drake and Travis Scott collaboration. Months later, after being crowned Complex’s Best Producer Alive, he told the outlet that he wanted to become a professor by age 50.

“You know, mature,” he said. “Get a little bit older and shit, realize some more things, be a bit more wiser, and get my degrees. I’ll be a professor.” He made it happen in half the time, becoming an honorary MTSU professor at 25. But unfortunately, after passing away yesterday, he won’t get to fulfill his dream of full-time teaching. WSMV (Nashville) reported that he was found dead in his Nashville apartment at just 29 years old. The Nashville police say no foul play was suspected.

It’s like the rap world keeps losing chords. He was a progeny of the classic Memphis sound, helping their frenetic vibes enthrall a new generation of hip-hop listeners. They still may not understand Memphis’ influence on modern music, but he was edifying people one moody, thumping soundscape at a time. He has hundreds of producer credits, lacing the likes of Beyoncé, Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and Sexyy Red. He earned Billboard megastar credentials and crafted a boatload of under-the-radar bangers with street favorites.

Keith started making music in the early 2010s, befriending fellow Memphian Blocboy JB and crafting beats for Blac Youngsta. He and JB developed chemistry that eventually led to their breakout “Look Alive” single with Drake in 2018. The composition was unmistakably Memphis, with a minimalist keyboard melody and pristine drum programming emphasizing quaking 808s. He excelled at low-end heavy compositions with enough melody to draw in listeners, but not enough to distract from the vocalist. The classic Memphis sound is about gladiatorial chants and catchy cadences galloping atop triplet hats; artists need room to be the instrument. That understanding rooted his trademark sound.

His next big moment, Drake’s “Nonstop,” is all bass, giving the Toronto artist the space to personify a brooding bassline. On Gucci Mane and Lil Durk’s “Rumors,” he stitches sirenesque blares atop a rabid bassline that churns through the two artists’ murdergrams. But on Sexyy Redd’s “SkeeYee,” he elongates his keyboard melody because the punchy 808 gives him the room. A good composer is hyperaware of frequency. Every sonic range has its allotted space, just like the elements of a landscape painting. Keith was great at manipulating that space with the right brushes, depending on the tone and tempo he wanted to explore.

And his signature producer tag, “Tay Keith, fuck these niggas up,” feels like a boxing trainer telling his trainee to unleash fury. He told Complex the tag, a recording of Tennessee rapper Lil Juice, was his bid for stardom. “Instead of just me being a regular producer with hella hits, it kind of brings fame, too,” he says. “Clout and all that shit. Besides just me, it’s setting the bar high for other producers, too.”

The sheer volume of his work makes him a fixture of 2020’s rap. It got to the point where his greatness transcended into mundanity; a strong hip-hop club set features an incalculable number of his bangers. When big-ticket albums dropped, you already knew he had some heat on here. As much as the rap world gripes about “government-mandated” features, Keith’s ubiquity was skill-mandated.

At just 29, he had so much more to offer the music world and whatever field he decided to touch. Industry veteran Brian Zisook recalled that in 2019, Keith donated instruments and held a master class for Nashville students. He told Zisook that he wanted to participate to show “it’s possible to make things happen with school still in the picture.” Like a true producer, he had perspective that was making the world a better place.

But now, as usual, we’re left to wonder what could have been. For all the grievenaces about mainstream hip-hop’s decline, it’s impossible not to factor in tremendous loss as a key factor of the collective decline. We can’t use the phrase “generational” and then ignore the ramifications of losing each era’s greats. We’ve seen dozens of phenoms pass right as they became pillars of hip-hop. When too many pillars fall, institutions crumble.

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Other Thoughts

The Atlantic exposed a database of over 21 million copyrighted songs that AI programs are using for their prompts. My original main roundup post was about the music and AI intersection and included a mention of this. In the wake of Tay Keith’s passing, it’s especially ghastly to think about how these programs make billions off siphoning people’s talents, whether they like it or not. I hope every single artist sues these services into the poor house.

Future’s dropping a new album called The Real Me. I hope someone gets to ask him what differentiates this project from his others, as he’s always been pretty personal in his music.

Peter Thiel got outed for organizing an invite-only group of powerful people called Dialog. It’s essentially a continuation of Epstein’s email network. The participants are wholly unsurprising. We complain about how toothless the Democrats are, and see Cory Booker in there. We bemoan the mainstream media’s soft reporting, and see several prominent journalists in there colluding with tech bros and other conservatives. It’s time to consider how much of our social fabric is define by conspiratorial movements like this. As a culture journalist, I’d love for some journalists to dig deeper into Thiel’s Hereticon, specifically the Inventing People & the Future of Celebrity course.

Jay Penske, the PMC CEO who laid off a slew of Black journalists over the past couple years, bought Vox Media. Now, PMC will be over Vox, Sportico, and SBNation. I hope for the staff’s sake that the mastheads are “white enough” for him.

As expected, the NYPD were a blight on the Knicks’ Championship Parade. They arrested a kid trying to get to school and take his Regents exam. One person on Twitter noted that the cops had no idea where to direct parade attendees. And another outed them for allowing their friends to slip past the barricade and skip the line on people who had camped out as early as 4am to see their team celebrate their championship. If by chance an NYPD employee sees this post, I just want you to know you’re a part of one of the most useless organizations in the world.

PC Mag reported that Operating Systems may start asking for age verification to sign up for the systems. I think it needs to start becoming more commonly accepted and expressed that age verification technology is not solely about children, if it’s about them at all. It’s about being able to link an online footprint to a human being in order to punish them for dissenting views.

Jay-Z’s supporters are pushing back on the people calling him out for doing a deal with Target. Charlamagne spoke for many by claiming that the people calling him out for doing a deal with them after Black people resolved to boycott them is “selective outrage” because other artists already had exclusive vinyl deals with Target. I don’t care that much about this because it doesn’t make or break my feelings on Jay-Z’s politics. But it’s worth noting that as far as I can see, only Drake’s deal with Target was announced after the Boycott was announced in early ‘25, the other ones predated it. More than anything, this instance reminds me how far people will go to support someone they like (or someone powerful). I wish more of y’all could simply enjoy his music and not use that as an excuse to explain away any critiques made his way.

Did you see my Drake piece this week? I did some experimenting with the release/paywall, and the piece’s numbers were so low that it indicated I made some kind of error.