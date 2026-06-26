JAŸ-Z insignia is all over New York City. MTA has wrapped trains on its J and Z lines with the Roc-A-Fella diamond. He’s got billboards and other ads promoting his upcoming Yankee Stadium shows, and the 30th anniversary of his debut album Reasonable Doubt. Roc Nation put up a pop-up installation in DUMBO with another to follow in Manhattan. And beyond the official JAŸ-Z30 marketing, “Empire State of Mind” has been an inescapable part of the New York Knicks’ recent championship celebration.

Alicia Keys performed her version at the team’s championship parade. Days before, the song blared through parts of the city after Game 5 was over. Which parts of the city? Unpacking that tells the tale of how much New York City has changed in 30 years.

As my colleague Abe Beame recently wrote, “Empire State of Mind” is akin to a hip-hop showtune. It’s JAŸ-Z’s bid for mainstream New York immortality, a tourism commercial for today’s pasture of “Genericana” condos, Biggie murals, and shuttered institutions. It’s a song transplants might sing at performative block parties for TikTok to see them living their best life — in the stead of priced-out New Yorkers. These fashion shows are taking place in the neighborhoods that once embodied “Where I’m From,” JAŸ-Z’s more resonant ode to the city.

The ‘97 classic is specifically about Marcy Projects and Bed-Stuy, but it holds a citywide relatability. After 13+ years here, I can attest that summertime is unforgettable all over New York. The barbershop, debating Big, JAŸ-Z, or Nas, might be Black people’s unofficial town hall. You could substitute Marcy and Tompkins with Grant and Manhattanville, Stapleton and Castle Hill, or Hollis and Southside Queens, and it all feels like the same experience. “Those niggas is foul just like us” is a subtle hint at solidarity even amongst “thugs at odds.”

It’s the version of JAŸ-Z I most enjoy, who rapped like he had an attitude cause someone in the studio just asked him a dumb question, with wit, sarcasm, imagery, and technical lyricism ratings all up in the high 90s. The Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie and Ron “Amen-Ra” Lawrence-produced track chronicles “the other side” of the city, where “ain’t nothin’ nice,” but it’s still theirs. 30 years later, ownership and community are at a premium for native New Yorkers.

“Marcy Me” from 4:44 is another brilliantly crafted ode to Marcy, but it’s speckled with some hypocrisy. He salutes, ‘Old Brooklyn, not this new shit, shit feel like a spoof.” It’s a statement on how gentrification’s plagued the city and turned tight-knit communities into overpriced yuppie havens. The map of 311 noise complaints exemplifies where entitled newbies try to change their block’s time honored traditions. Living in Prospect Heights, from D.C., I can’t escape my complicity in this dynamic. The subtle nods to old Brooklyn are rife, done by people and establishments emphasizing their incongruity with every fraught attempt to blend in. I live close to Barclays Center, where JAŸ-Z and greedy developers usurped Prospect Heights residents who wanted to keep their neighborhood as is. The people’s defeat helped accelerate gentrification all over the city. So when he raps, “All the County of Kings, may your ground stay fertile” on “Marcy Me,” it’s hard to ignore his place in uprooting that soil.

Predatory realtors are stealing deeds from native Brooklynites, and knocking on elderly people’s doors every single day trying to get them to sell their homes. These ugly realities go underreported and ignored in New York’s celebratory soundtrack, rife with songs trading reality for reverie.

I heard “Empire State of Mind” after the Knicks won their first championship in 53 years. I heard it in Barclays Center when the Liberty won in 2024. I’m liable to hear it at any large, city-approved gathering. I will never hear “Where I’m From” in these same places. He could never rap, “and government? Fuck government! Niggas politic they selves” at City Hall. He wrote a late-career New York highlight reel with a rousing hook crafted for such pageantry. Even his cautionary third verse about a wayward party girl feels like a Gossip Girl episode that the average bored Midwesterner might aspire to.

It’s hard to separate the rawness of “Where I’m From,” JAŸ-Z’s truest ode to New York, from the reality that the people it depicts are an afterthought to the city establishment. Anthems can’t be that honest. It’s a time capsule of a Brooklyn that’s being systematically eliminated so people can live out their [insert New York TV show] fantasies with “Empire State of Mind” playing in the back of their mind. And it was crafted by an artist complicit in developers’ goals to swap out the population. As proud as JAŸ-Z is of his hometown, it’s unclear if he reckons with shifting from a poor citizen to a fixture of the city’s noble celebrity class, offering Bitcoin classes instead of genuine aid, and finger-wagging residents who haven’t “changed their thinking” instead of calling out the systems that sustain poverty. That’s exactly what the state does and says to avoid enacting real material change.

One of the YouTube comments on the “Where I’m From” track notes, “Its a dude outside my window holdin a can of beer. Clothes look rundown. Hes probably seen better days. All i know is hes blastin this shit like it just dropped.” Maybe the song is a reminder of when he could recognize his home. Nowadays you might not know the guests in your local barbershop to have a spirited discussion with them. Boosters “sellin half-priced sweaters new” are accosted on the street by the NYPD like they’re drug cartels. One of the only things that remains from ‘98 are the “immeasurable odds,” because the rent is too damn high.

So much has changed in New York City from 1996, and some of that change, good and bad, is attributable to JAŸ-Z’s presence. “Where I’m From” and “Empire State of Mind” were made by one man, but feel like the consequence of two different mindsets, for two different audiences in two different eras.

Other Thoughts

Speaking of JAŸ-Z, I contributed to Okayplayer’s list of 30 Best JAŸ-Z songs. “Empire State of Mind” isn’t on the list; check out “Where I’m From’s” place on the list.

Also speaking of JAŸ-Z, he announced an upcoming docuseries where he’ll be in conversation with Rick Rubin. I wish he would be speaking to an actual journalist, but why would that be the case?

Prayers to those affected by the earthquakes in Venezuela. I can’t help but think about how the restrictions America put on them hurt their infrastructure and hindered their crisis preparedness. And of course, we’re nowhere to be found with aid.

The NYPL is terminating its Jail and Prisons services branch. New York jails are only required to provide legal text. This move will deprive thousands of people experiencing incarceration of other kinds of literature. It’s yet another example of the establishment leaving incarcerated people behind because they know not enough people will advocate for them. Zohran just spoke to graduates at Rikers; hopefully he can step in and change this circumstance.

Speaking of Zohran, shoutout to him for a two-year rent freeze. This comes a day after DSA member Darializa Avila Chevalier was elected to Congress. Hopefully this is a sign to people in other states to vote for people who give a fuck about people.

Next week, I’m launching a new feature in the newsletter. Watch this space 🤞🏿

Check out this multifaceted tribute to Greg Tate by a bunch of my favorite writers.

The controversial Alligator Alcatraz Immigration Detention Center is closing. Florida’s Miccosukee tribe, whose land was near the center, joined a lawsuit against the State and Federal Governments last July. Hopefully more people can step up and ger other concentration camps out of business.