Photo Credit: Angela Weiss

Kanye’s full-page Wall Street Journal apology feels like a prerequisite for finalizing his recently announced seven-figure distribution deal with Gamma, which is owned by Larry Jackson (the former “Global creative director” at Apple). After erroneously gloating that he could “say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” it’s unlikely he’d get anywhere near the industry’s major brokers again without publicly apologizing for the hurtful things he’s said about people and groups in powerful positions. It’s no coincidence that he published the letter in an outlet primarily read by the wealthy executives who he probably wants to re-establish relations with. If there was a Fanduel bet that his team and Gamma staggered the letter from the deal announcement in order to create distance from the fairly obvious correlation — and attempt to dominate the week’s news cycle — I might take it.

He’s about to drop his BULLY album soon and is seeking as much attention and goodwill as possible. Thankfully for our peace of mind (and timelines), he’s doing it with an olive branch instead of a chainsaw. #WithEverythingGoingOnInThe world, the last thing we need is a new season of The Kanye Show.

When it comes to mental illness and Kanye’s openness about his battle with bipolar disorder, I never want to fully close the door on the possibility of someone wanting to get better, so I’ll write this with the benefit of the doubt that he told Variety the truth, and his apology is sincere and not tied to a new deal or rollout.

With that disclaimer, let’s get into it: even if people choose to believe that all the hurtful things he said weren’t his actual beliefs, but a mental state that he’s healing from, there’s still the matter of multiple sexual assault allegations levied against him. For some reason, abuse allegations are easily tucked under the rug in the entertainment world — maybe because they reflect the industry’s common practices. But some consumers care about them, including women dismayed by his ex-assistant Laura Pisciotta and model Jennifer An’s accusations that he sexually assaulted them, as well as revelations about him airing pornography at his Yeezy offices, and sexually harassing his Adidas employees. There are plenty of people done with him just because of those allegations.

And then, even if someone can dismiss those suits as “innocent until proven guilty,” his letter wasn’t explicit enough to feel like genuine contrition for his decade-long political flame-fanning. He explicitly claimed “I am not a Nazi,” apologizing to the Jewish community, but didn’t walk back any of his support for President Trump. Kanye’s unrepentant MAGA-amplification was the first catalyst for many Black people letting him go. He’s been pro-Trump for about 10 years now, and, as I can recall, hasn’t expressed a single Trump policy or bill he supports. I’m not sure that he could talk about Trump’s policies and what they mean for 30 seconds. As Elijah Watson stated back in 2018, Kanye’s Trump admiration stems from envy of his power to say and (as President, virtually) do whatever he wants. His egoism led him down the path of carelessly cosigning someone whose administration is now taking us into the fourth Reich. He apologized to Jewish people by clarifying that he’s not a Nazi or antisemite, but made no such disavowal of Trump to Black people and others disappointed by his prior endorsement. His omission clarifies his MAGA alliance.

The letter feels too polished to feel true to Kanye’s prior branding. COMPLEX just posted a history of his apologies (nuts to have enough apologies to make a list), and all of them before this were either in-person, on-camera interviews, or tweets. Two of the apologies were tearful. There were no pristine statements that hit every mark to an auspicious degree. Even before vile social media barrages and public episodes, Kanye had a refreshingly informal, spontaneous brand of communication. I can remember his text-block KanyeUniverCity posts about believing in yourself and whatever else was on his mind. And of course, there’s the impulsiveness of “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people,” and impassioned interview clips that occasionally go viral. When it came to communicating outside of music, he was rarely interested in coming across like the average image-conscious, buttoned-up celeb, which makes his letter feel inauthentic.

Maybe he (or Gamma) thought that it was best to write a refined note to radiate a measured lucidity. But, personally, I would have believed this more if it came from a tweet thread or Substack post with questionable grammar, or better yet, a format where we could see him communicate all of this to feel his sincerity; ditto for the Variety Q&A he did afterward.

In the interview, he told Anna Peele that the letter wasn’t a ploy to revive his career, because he’s still successful. He’s right, in a sense. In 2022, I wrote a viral piece about Kanye “never coming back from this.” I wasn’t implying that he was going to move to an igloo and sell 100 records a year. There are now plenty of hip-hop consumers who don’t have enough of a personal connection to the groups he’s aggrieved to stop listening to him — he fled to Europe and Asia for a more accepting environment. He’ll be able to fill venues with them and sweaty teenagers for the foreseeable future. But they became his core fanbase, and he probably resents not being able to access his former fans — Black people.

Share

He made a plea to the Black community because he misses being relevant to the culture as something other than a source of ire. And when I reference the culture, either you do or don’t understand who I’m talking about. In a just world, if he were still “the Old Kanye,” then “IG got your b****” would have turned into the next “Gold Digger,” he’d be an integral piece in Beyonce’s Acts, him and Lil Wayne would have been locked in for Wayne’s most cohesive album, and he’d have laced Meg and Glo with traditionalist yet mass-appealing soul samples that helped broaden their audience. But in this world, he’s radioactive, relegated to making gothic trap anthems with no discernible themes for kids who might not have been alive for College Dropout.

He may have once enjoyed the rap world’s most diverse fanbases, as one of the few artists who could’ve gotten a 27-year-old Delta, 14-year-old Yu-Gi-Oh nerd, and 45-year-old hip-hop head to pay for the same ticket. Very few, if any, hip-hop artists have ever had that appeal to an arena-filling magnitude. But that’ll probably never be the case again. I’m not going to try to psychoanalyze him; my previous attempts are some of my cringiest essays ever. But for whatever reason, be it bipolar disorder, shitty politics, or a bottomless ego, he’s spent the past decade ruining his legacy with the very people who elevated him to the status he weaponized against them. There’s not a page long enough to write something that reverses that.

If he wanted to really atone for his actions toward Black people, we’d need something more tangible than a newspaper ad in a publication that most of his consumers don’t read. He’d need to contribute to bail funds, liberation organizations, and have honest public conversations about his political beliefs with qualified Black journalists. And even then, it’d probably take a good three years of “good behavior” for people to believe it’s genuine.

In a Wall Street Journal piece about the new album, a spokeswoman compared Kanye to Darth Vader, noting, “He was a villain, and came back a hero for good once again before the end.” It’s a good idea for Kanye to prioritize his mental health over any comeback narratives because there’s probably no coming back from his dalliances with the evil empire. But what is possible is for him and his loved ones to live the rest of his life as healthy as he can.

Other Thoughts

It feels like hip-hop media is living an undead nightmare of viewing the current landscape through an archaic framework. Every week, I see people in prominent positions who can’t accept that the rap model that once dictated their life is drastically different, and as Denzel Curry noted, the idea of “commercial rap” is becoming increasingly irrelevant. They’ve resolved to either complain about a lack of hits instead of overhauling their purview to include more independent acts, or fixate on the mangled zombie of “Big 3” discourse two years after the beef is over. If it keeps going into the summer it’s going to be pathetic. But it’s also just another glimpse of people being scared about what the future holds in their industry. There are two pieces I’m going to write about in the near future in here.

Those people’s time could be better spent highlighting dope music like Roc Marciano’s recently released 656 album. I’m not even going to be reductive and say he’s “on a run,” the man has simply been a pristine lyricist for two decades now. It’s really an inspiration to anyone doing something creative.

Last week, I wrote about NBA Youngboy and Kodak Black being unabashed MAGA advocates after receiving their pardons. Trump has also been benefiting from a new alliance with Nicki Minaj that may well be a result of her seeking permanent residence in America. I can’t think of any prominent pro-Trump Black entertainers who aren’t hard up for something, be it cash, attention, freedom, or citizenship.

Shoutout to J. Cole for dropping his DJ Clue-hosted Birthday Blizzard mixtape on his own website, where he’s also selling The Falloff CDs. His rollout contains three much-needed things at once: mixtapes, physical media, and a direct-to-consumer model. That said, did DJ Clue actually record for this project, or did he give permission for his vocals to be snipped from old tapes?

As someone who’s sometimes felt overlooked, I don’t have an issue with Westside Gunn being adamant about being credited for his accomplishments. I feel like there’s a deep disconnect between entertainers and fans because there are aspects of being in that position, especially as a public figure, that the “average Joe” could never identify with. They may pretend to understand after reading about it, but nothing compares to lived experience. Maybe the people who are so irritated by WSG don’t know what it’s like to have great work that they want to defend passionately.

This is a free newsletter. Those who wish to support can contribute here:

cash.me/$andrejgee

Venmo: Andre-Gee

paypal.me/andregee

Add me on Twitter and IG.