Photo Credit: Angela Weiss

Three Kanye pieces in three months feels egregious, but he’s also one of the biggest artists in the world. He’s maintained a taut grip on the zeitgeist no matter what he does. This week, he made headlines after the UK banned him from their upcoming Wireless Festival, forcing organizers to cancel the whole event. They claimed his presence wouldn’t be “conducive to public good.”

Share

Shortly before the banning was announced, he stated, “My only goal is to come to London & present a show of change, bringing unity, peace,& love through my music. I know words aren’t enough - I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here.” It’s ironic that Gamma head Larry Jackson is the man who signed Chief Keef. Everything I’ve seen this year that’s purportedly from Kanye reminds me of Keef’s 2012 Twitter philosopher pivot after inciting controversy for laughing at Lil Jojo’s murder and threatening to slap Lupe Fiasco. Neither the tweets, or Kanye’s 2026 statements feel like they actually come from the artist. If nothing else, Jackson seems adept in convincing enigmatic artists the value of a PR-friendly statement. But that’s neither here nor there.

The UK ban sets a nasty precedent. I’m not a Kanye fan in 2026, but it’s also not the state’s place to censor him or ban him from the whole country over some admittedly terrible antics. Powerful entities are adept at restricting the people’s liberties via seemingly harmless entrypoints that few people would pushback on. I wrote about how Ring announced plans to implement a nationwide surveillance network with a commercial about finding lost dogs. Journalist Taylor Lorenz recently clarified the results of the recent Social Media Addiction lawsuit, noting that the optic of “protecting children’s internet experience” will be the excuse to justify further policy that revokes our internet privacy and suppresses antiestablishment messaging.

Similarly, there are few people with good sense willing to go to bat for Kanye in 2026. He has an abhorrent digital footprint and didn’t clarify whether he’s still a Trump supporter in his apology letter (why does that keep going ignored in the pushback to his redemption arc?). He has an open sexual assault civil suit that’s also been ignored. In today’s binary, celeb obsessed climate, calling foul on a ruling against him could be misconstrued as defending him. The UK government was banking on that. But while few will care about injustice against someone who put out “Heil Hitler,” there’s now a precedent for them to start banning anyone they feel is antisemetic or, specifically, anti-Zionist. It’s all bad.

He has two concert dates coming up in the Netherlands. I agree with their assertion that he’s not a threat to public safety or national security, which is their grounds to ban someone. People aren’t going to see Kanye to see him spout hate against Jewish people, they’re going to listen to an undeniably canonical catalog. Having the stomach to do that after all he’s done and said is another discussion, but it is their right. Having the state infringe on that is a slippery slope.

Other Thoughts

So I finally get to use this part of the roundup for what I originally ideated: sharing my freelance pieces. On Monday, my BK Magazine profile of On The Radar went live. And on Tuesday, my The Extra Mile column debuted in Okayplayer — that will be syndicated in this newsletter. I have a couple more big pieces coming outside the newsletter in a couple of weeks!

I don’t think Offset having a pretty evident gambling addiction is funny. There’s a video going around claiming the man was right back in the casino a day after being discharged for being shot (?). That’s not far off from Lamar Odom getting caught using right after getting out of the hospital for 12 strokes and six heart attacks. Hopefully, he can get whatever help he needs.

More coming on both of these things next week: Afrika Bambataa’s legacy further casts hip-hop’s golden era in a very conflicting light. And Bill Ackman buying Universal Music Group would be a terrible precedent.

A couple artists with new music to check out: Marlon Craft, Teller Banks, Lisha G, Alikho Igama, lifeofthom