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Cailynn Birts's avatar
Cailynn Birts
1d

Drop the playlist!!!!

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ScarletM's avatar
ScarletM
2h

I disagree. Normally, I am a free speech advocate. But we are living in a society in which we no longer have any standards to display to youth. They have come to the conclusion that misogyny, racism, and anti-semitism are entertainment. This leads them to accept misogyny, antisemitism and racism because after they listen to it repeatedly they start to believe it and condone it. This has real-world repercussions. Someone has to draw the line. I don't know if you spend time on Reddit. If not, may I suggest reading a post I wrote about What's Wrong with Gen Z Men, here on Substack. Then you can read the statistical reports on how young men feel about feminism/women's rights. An increasing number of young people are also anti-semitic although many are also Islamophobic. This is the most racist generation I have seen since my grandparents'. I am 62 by the way.

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