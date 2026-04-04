OK, I lied. I told myself and a couple of other people that I wouldn’t be writing about the Kanye album because I didn’t want to feed the beast and help him sustain in the zeitgeist. But this week I realized that I can’t say that I’m documenting culture for the future and also be stifled by present implications.

Kanye released his latest album, Bully, this week. To no one’s surprise, it’s impeccably produced. But it’s also lyrically underwhelming. That combo’s become his signature since 2018 (sans some of Donda). Maybe I’m off base, but this misfire feels momentous. His mental health trials had me evaluating his previous projects on a curve. I was unimpressed, but not totally holding it against him because I was unsure if he was in the right headspace to work with his writers to craft the best songs possible; the man had Dave Blunts writing his stuff. I chalked the last eight years of mediocre music up to Kanye’s poor mental health and figured that if he ever got his mind clear, he would get back on track. That’s not the case on Bully.

If we’re to believe him and recent reports, he’s in a better mental state. There’ve been no tweetstorms or other antics in the Bully rollout. He took a Gamma-backed swing at creative redemption and whiffed badly. I’m not surprised that a Kanye who was dealing with untreated bipolar disorder while allegedly abusing drugs and alcohol wasn’t locked into his creative zone. But I never thought I’d see him be “focused” and release a bad project. He used to always talk about provoking the public because the outrage challenged him to make the best music possible. But that play failed this time.

If you don’t want to support Kanye, maybe you’ll be happy that its lack of lyrical substance makes it a hard listen anyway. If you told me that this is a project full of unfinished leaks, I wouldn’t be surprised. I’m not sure which writers he used for this project, but both he and they needed to take another pass (or three) at these verses. These songs sound like a bunch of first drafts; I was waiting to hear him mumbling as he does in his reference tracks.

The soul samples are here, the atmospheric, melody-driven production is here, and the creative swings are here sonically. But Kanye didn’t meet the moment as a rapper. In the best-case scenario, he’d be reflecting on his 40s and bleeding out on these tracks, but this is just undercooked. The obfuscative tone was set on the album intro “King,” which cues to defiance and having his back against the wall: “Some of my loved ones turned lost ones / The pain was truly blurrin’ my thoughts up.” Unfortunately, he doesn’t dig deeper and give us any of those classic Kanye quotables or stories. Ditto tracks like “Sisters and Brothers,” and “I Can’t Wait,” and “Whaever Works,” where he drops bars like “Lot of pain, lot of hurt, but still, could’ve been worse,” but offers no deeper reflection, and definitely no accountability about the pain he’s caused people.

On the title track, he croons, “All the castles in the sky comе down crashin’ every time I spеak my mind,” which might be the best line on the project. But the line stands alone on a track that otherwise rests on lazy platitudes. “Baby, tell me what it costs you to tell the truth,” he asks. Maybe he should ask himself.

With #everythinggoingonintheworld, he dropped a fairly listless project with a phoned-in delivery. It’s disappointing to hear him rap, devoid of any kind of passion. Does he actually love rap anymore? Is this his version of a Larry Junesque delivery that falls too flat to seem appealing? Where was Malik Yusef, Rhymefest, Consequence, and others around his age range that could guide him toward song ideas that feel reflective of where he’s at in life? I have more questions than answers.

J. Cole recently released his album, The Fall-Off, after a year-long rollout dedicated to reflections on his craft. He’s repeatedly told a story of being on his couch and finally relaxing after achieving platinum success in the mid-2010s, and then challenging himself to get back to the bars and “max out” his skills as a rapper. His supposed final project is devoted to the fear of falling off as an MC. His trepidation toward failure fueled a 20+-song trip through his life and times, buoyed by a passionate delivery and sharp technical lyricism. It would have been great to see Kanye offer the same to quell speculation that he’s completely fallen off. He couldn’t.

There will be some who ask how I could say Kanye fell off when he’s selling out stadiums and just got announced as the Wireless festival headline this July. But promoters deciding to bank off his legendary name via a forced redemption arc doesn’t mean the quality of his current work is good. As long as he watches his mouth, he will be able to tour large venues in perpetuity, which is a testament to both his catalog and the shamelessness of capitalists who can overlook the “Heil Hitler” artist’s many incendiary comments and actions since his MAGA turn.

I can vividly remember an AIM conversation I had with a friend years ago when we were forecasting how many classic albums Kanye would have over the course of his career. We resolved that he’d have the most of any rapper. He may very well have achieved that, to some people. This was either right before or right after Graduation, when he could seemingly do no wrong. Back then, I couldn’t see the hits stopping or him losing his grip on what powerful songwriting sounded like.

But now, even after alienating friends and family, nearly being permanently blackballed, and irrevocably marring his reputation worldwide, he seemingly has nothing unique to say. We often talk about artists being able to create throughout their lives, unlike athletes, who have a finite window. Joints, spines, and feet degrade, while a sharp mind can carry through forever. But what we don’t consider enough is that losing inspiration is its own kind of degradation that a lot of successful artists face. When your lifestyle changes, and you become more siloed, and fewer people can challenge you, it creatively saps you. What happened to Kanye makes me wonder how many other talented people I could never see falling off doing so down the road; in what ways will their lives change and cut them off from the spout of inspiration?

The most resonant lyrics come from people honest enough with themselves to put it all on the table and make sense of it. I don’t know what Kanye’s day-to-day life is, but it seems like he’s shut off from whatever creative wells inspired his best work. Even if I don’t support him as I once did, I can admit that it’s a shame.

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