Last year’s first viral record deal was G3LO Ball turning “Tweaker’s” catchy Nellyesque hook into a reported $8 to $13 million contract with Def Jam Records. People, including me, thought it would be a test case for the viability of streamers as recording artists. But you pretty much have to call no contest on the results; Gelo fizzled out over the year and has seemed to concede any music aspirations for the Shaderoom netherworld.

This week, Oakland rapper Larussell made waves with a Roc Nation distribution deal that has people talking. Terms of the deal were reportedly undisclosed, but it’s a one-off deal that allows him to retain the publishing and masters of the project. He’s the latest example of the best-case scenario of believing, investing, and betting on yourself.

For those unfamiliar, LaRussell started releasing projects in 2018, and has dropped a torrent of music since then, amplifying his independent ethos through pay-what-you-want projects like his recently released Something’s In The Water album, which garnered hefty purchases from Gary Vee ($18,750), basketbal star Kyrie Irving ($11,0001), and Raphael Saadiq ($10K) on the EVEN platform. But despite those big-name buys, he didn’t meet his goal of 100,000 independent sales in January, “only” accruing 21,000.

He tweeted: “I TRIED TO SELL 100K RECORDS IN 30 DAYS. I DIDN’T 😂😂😂. BUT, I SOLD 21,000 RECORDS AND MADE A LOT OF HISTORY. I DON’T FEEL LIKE I FAILED BUT I DIDN’T ACHIEVE MY GOAL. I TRULY BELIEVE I CAN THOUGH.” He extended the campaign through February on EVEN, and his proximity to Jay-Z will likely accelerate it. After pushing to perform at the Super Bowl festivities, he got a meeting with Jay-Z, and will now be performing at the game’s Tail Gate concert this Sunday — more great publicity.

LaRussell was honest with Audiomack founder Brian Zisook that he’s invested in himself, and received credit for innovative releases, but hadn’t recouped on prior releases. That may change. Already, he told The Breakfast Club that Roc Nation plans to push his 2025 “I’m From The Bay” single on the radio: “As soon as we agreed like, ‘Man, let’s work,’ they were instantly like, ‘We believe in this record, we’re willing to take it to radio.’”

Some are pushing back on him signing with Roc Nation, calling it hypocrisy to his staunch indie ethos. But for one, a distribution deal shouldn’t be viewed the same way as a traditional record contract (especially a one-off). And also, as he said in 2024, he’s “not anti-deal, he’s anti-bad deal.” He’s previously declined deals from Russ, Def Jam, and even Roc Nation, who offered him an unsatisfactory deal in 2023. He told The Breakfast Club that Jay-Z thanked him for being honest about the deal and making Roc Nation want to do better by artists. But whether Roc Nation made across-the-board improvements or not, LaRussell’s continued work gave him the leverage to ensure a more favorable negotiation this time around.

After eight years of grinding, he’s lined up a buzzy, innovative release with an alliance to a rap icon (which is becoming increasingly rare) and the biggest performance of his life this Sunday. Recording artists experience a Super Bowl halftime show bump; let’s see what the Tailgate show bump looks like next week.

People are rightfully celebrating what LaRussell’s done for himself, but it’s not exactly unprecedented. His pay-what-you-want EVEN release somewhat harkens to the late Nipsey’s Proud 2 Pay model for his Crenshaw album. The LA rapper pressed up 1,000 copies of Crenshaw, and sold them for $100. The CDs came with tickets to a show, as well as signed perks: an autograph, a signed poster, a phone call, and an early invitation to hear his Victory Lap album. He reportedly sold out in less than 24 hours, with Roc Nation buying 100 copies. And in 2015, he sold 100 copies of his Mailbox Money project for $1,000 apiece. In 2024, Rapsody emulated Nipsey’s Proud 2 Pay model with her Please Don’t Cry album, selling signed vinyl in $100, $250 and $500 tiers along with merch and access to a virtual Q&A. There have been several other artists who priced their music at higher pricepoints, fostering a sense of exclusivity and higher value than DSPs’ .00000001 cent a stream model allows.

LaRussell likely got some of his game from his Bay predecessors. Artists like Too Short and JT the Bigga Figga took it to the trunk, and many of their peers followed. Labels told them their sound was too niche so they took things into their own hands. E-40 was selling so many records independently that Jive had to pay him $3.5 million for his 1994 deal.

He told NPR: “When we signed with Jive Records [in 1994] a lot of people were like, ‘Man, they got a $3 million deal! Woo, they got $3 million!’ You don’t get $3 million up front just like that. No. As a matter of fact, it was worth way more than that over the years. But I already had money. I owned a couple houses. Stayed on the golf course, had Lexuses and Rovers. I was already having it. So I didn’t want they advancement like that. I like to see the backend. And that’s what I seen.”

At this point, if you’re an artist looking for a record or distribution deal, it’s best to do so after playing the long game. I know damn well that a lot of teen artists who caught a buzz off a single aren’t thinking about the backend, masters, or publishing. A lot of times, their first manager will be a classmate or friend who sends emails and books interviews. And in that instance, neither of them is thinking about the long game. But for those artists who have the money to invest in themselves and the patience to build the leverage, LaRussell is an enviable 2026 model for successfully maintaining ownership of your art.

Other Thoughts: