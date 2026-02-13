Nicki Minaj is urging the Barbz to call Senators and advocate for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (or SAVE America Act). The Bill just passed 218-213 in the House, and is up for a vote in the Senate. If enacted, the Act would require every voter to have a photo ID and require a passport or birth certificate to register to vote. It would also eliminate mail-only registrations.

Republicans claim that the bill is in place to prevent voter fraud, but Democrats assert that it amounts to voter suppression ahead of the midterm elections. During a recent hearing, Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández grilled fellow Congressman Bryan Steil on the fact that at last 52% of Americans don’t have a passport, and 21.3 million of them don’t have ready access to citizenship documents. The bill is written to take effect as soon as it’s passed, giving unregistered voters minimal time to get their affairs in order. Additionally, the bill would affect married women and people who’ve changed their name by court order, forcing them to retrieve those documents as well as proof of citizenship.

It’d be easy to reduce the discourse around the bill to shaming people for not having passports or birth certificates, but that lets MAGA off the hook for trying to disenfranchise potential voters with a needless policy. Nicki surmised that the people pushing back against the Act want to “cheat American citizens out of fair elections” by allowing “illegal immigrants” to vote. But it’s already illegal for non-citizens to vote, and voter fraud is exceedingly rare.

Despite what Trump, his January 6th minions, and other sore loser cronies have claimed about the 2020 election, the Brennan Center published a report surmising that “fraud is very rare, voter impersonation is virtually nonexistent, and many instances of alleged fraud are, in fact, mistakes by voters or administrators.” Their 2017 The Truth About Voter Fraud study revealed voter fraud incidents between 0.0003 percent and 0.0025 percent, noting a higher chance of Americans getting “struck by lightning than that he will impersonate another voter at the polls.” Something that unlikely can’t be the basis to potentially deprive the groups of voters that writer Terrance Sullivan recently compiled: the 9% of all eligible voters who do not have, or do not have easy access to, documentary proof of citizenship, the 52% of registered voters who do not have an unexpired passport with their current legal name, and the 11% of registered voters who do not have access to their birth certificate.

The SAVE Act is a blatant voter suppression attempt, and Nicki Minaj is standing by it out of whatever twisted allegiance she has to Trump. Most celebrities who’ve stumped for him have offered photo ops, general platitude about his character, and presumably given him their individual vote. But what Nicki is doing feels even more irresponsible, because she’s stumping for a specific, harmful policy. In 2020, Kanye ran a pathetic MAGA-engineered campaign to steal votes from Joe Biden, but he only made the ballot in 12 states, and got a paltry 60,000 of 160 million votes. Now, we’re left to wonder what’s worse between stealing 0.0375% of the vote like Kanye or trying to shrink the American voter base ahead of the midterm elections like Nicki.

On the 12th, Mike Lee thanked Nicki for supporting the bill in a tweet that noted, “This all but guarantees passage of the SAVE America Act!!!” It’s unclear if he was just saying that to keep the calls going or if it’s true, but it’s a damn shame either way. Trump and his administration know that they’re likely set to lose the House after the upcoming midterms, and they’re trying whatever devious tricks they can to gain an edge. In the unlikely event that the Republicans regain the House, the legislative chain of events would likely wallop millions of marginalized people, including the very Barbz calling Senators on her request. It appears that they’re too zealous to care.

Other Thoughts

RIP to journalist Shenae Curry. I never met her, but so many people I respect have been paying homage to her and her legacy. There’s an event in her happening tonight in her honor at Baby’s All Right, you should consider coming through to celebrate her life.

I was originally going to write about Cyhi The Prince’s state of hip-hop comments as the full post, but then I realized that would be doing way too much. His tweetstorm has been all over the place in more ways than one. He seemed to define artists who were in college instead of the streets as not having life experience, which is ridiculous. He said he missed street lyricists, then, after someone mentioned a slew of artists who’d fit that bill, called them “severely underground. In another tweet that mentioned the hordes of talented, substantive lyricists throughout indie rap, said, “I don’t want to search for lyrics all the time respectfully.” Instead of trying to parse any of this, I’m just going to assume he wants to teleport back to 1999, when the street lyricists he likes were all over the radio. He could’ve said that without throwing non-”street” rappers under the bus as “too creative.”

In 2013, 50 Cent and Ja Rule were on a flight together with no incident. This week, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda got into it with Ja Rule on a plane, and risked getting put on a no fly list for soem #content they could talk about on their brand new podcast. That’s the kind of “anything for the algorithm” nonsense I was talking about recently from rappers.