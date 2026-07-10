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Carl Chery's avatar
Carl Chery
6h

Great read! There’s always been tension between generations in hip-hop but I’m assuming it’s historically been more about egos and insecurities. Gen Z feels like the start of a generational divide rooted in indifference and at times feels slightly disrespectful. Younger Gen Z is discovering a lot of older music but Hov hasn’t had a tik tok moment or a big sync yet. Maybe cause it feels like a complete mismatch? You got me thinking.

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