Midway through my second glass of Ace of Spades at an Armand de Brignac and JAŸ-Z listening party, amidst a group of mostly 30-somethings, I realized how Millennial-centric the JAŸ-Z:30 celebration has been. Every event I’ve seen has been organized by fans who were there in the late ‘90s and ‘00s when he was carving his legacy. Everyone I’ve talked to about being at a pop-up event was deep in the game with him when he dropped Magna Carta and 4:44, albums that serve as introductions (!!!) for Gen-Zers.

A myth-making maestro, JAŸ-Z’s embarking on a concentrated effort to reassert his 30-year hip-hop legacy. He got the people to retroactively stamp Reasonable Doubt as a classic during its fifth anniversary. Will he be able to re-emphasize his GOAT candidacy to new fans? It’s been a chance for Millennials to reminisce, reflect, and celebrate one of our favorite musicians. But how much education has taken place? Knowledge is one of the core elements of hip-hop, but it sadly feels like an archaic expectation. So many young rap fans simply stick with the artists they know, while others carry a standom-fueled vendetta against him. In theory, JAŸ-Z:30 could be a hip-hop family gathering, but we’re all too estranged.

His cultural perception shifted from the trend-setting brand whisperer for Black culture into a mogul who’s one-half of the power couple. He’s amassed a $2.5 billion net worth, making him the richest musician ever. His day one fans are proud that Dead Presidents indeed represent him, and his pen was the foundation of it all. But younger fans, bolstered with a deeper class consciousness and detached from his heyday, find him more polarizing. Between “unquestioned GOAT” and “half-retired billionaire” lie plenty of degrees to perceive JAŸ-Z the musician.

During the event, one of my media colleagues told me they felt hip-hop had gotten too spread out with too many disparate scenes. They mentioned listening to the Wale and 2Slimey albums when they dropped on the same day. I replied that if they were asked to think of two foundational opposites in hip-hop, it might be Wale’s R&B-tinged lyricism and 2Slimey’s noxious rage rap. I can’t even imagine the type of event that would have cologne- and perfume-smelling Wale fans, watching where they step to preserve their shoes, in the same venue as scrawny rage rap fans sweatily moshing against each other. It might only be a wedding or funeral. Hip-hop has annexed itself into dozens of micro-scenes, some so far on the fringes that fans don’t care about anything that resembles traditionalism, even if it’s JAŸ-Z. I’m not sure how many 2Hollis fans care about the difference between a 4.0 and a 4.6.

Stan culture also sullies the ceremony. DJ Akademiks and other gossip merchants’ salacious coverage reduces every hip-hop artist into a character in an ongoing reality show, where artistry and humanity are neglected. Since Lil Durk’s murder charge ended the “NBA Youngboy vs. Durk” saga, they’ve shifted their media purview from evaluating the industry ala The Wire, chronicling violence and gang ties, into House of Cards, obsessing over bots and lawsuits and imagined backroom machinations that have nothing to do with music. In this fantastic construct, JAŸ-Z’s the antagonistic head of Roc Nation, an arm of the Illuminati that controls the hip-hop industry and Black culture at large.

Every trumpeting of that narrative satiates Drake and Nicki Minaj stans. Despite both Drake and Nicki admitting that JAŸ-Z was a formative influence on their careers, their sizable bloc of fans have no love for him. They wake up tossing darts at his picture on a dartboard and lullaby themselves to sleep murmuring, “the jig is up.” They clamor for any bit of news that feels like a smoking gun for his downfall. Despite having legitimate reasons to have qualms with him, such as his controversial partnerships and sociopolitical counterinsurgency, too much of their ire rests in conjectural tweets with no verified sources. As his Yankee Stadium shows loom, they’re not focused on how massive his musical career has been; they’re fixated on his ticket sales; did he sell out or not? Apparently that’s the story, not a 30-year-long career that earned access to Yankee Stadium.

These narratives prevail because of JAŸ-Z’s reclusive public persona. He doesn’t clear anything up until he hits the mic, which is his prerogative, but also allows for smoke to billow around his reputation until it’s permanently stained for some. Young fans value access. This is the most outside he’s been in a decade, and it’s still only resulted in one omissive, hagiographic GQ interview, a brief talk with the New York Times about his penmanship, and an upcoming HBO Max series of interviews with Rick Rubin that promise to be just as curated. Gen Z knows when they’re being sold to. If you’re someone they love, they don’t care. But if not, they’re going to smell the sell. I’ve gone this whole piece without noting that Jay and Roc Nation might be completely apathetic about gaining new fans; this is all solely my observation. He downplayed the element of DJing in this GQ interview, so perhaps he feels like knowledge is also a bygone requirement. But if he did care about entrenching himself with the new rap generation, he could stand to be more accessible than he’s been to fight off the popular perception.

This piece centers JAŸ-Z, but it transcends him. Hip-hop has a collective issue regarding our legends the way they deserve. So many young artists come into the game completely unaware, or apathetic to the lineage they follow, and get to stay oblivious with no challenge to research their craft. Increasingly, new hip-hop listeners are fans of one artist but don’t venture out beyond them. As Wale noted, most rap media will ignore covering artists beyond a limited assortment of acts who’ve already proven bankable. That axis of nescience has nixed our inherent respect for experience. And if we don’t value attrition, a lengthy catalog alone won’t make us curious enough to do the knowledge. Hip-hop’s devolved from a tightknit culture to micro-communities loosely knit by drum choices who are fine letting the past fade unless it’s time to capitalize off an old sample.

Retrospective events like JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation’s series of concerts and pop-ups exemplify the disconnect. It feels like all this is only happening within one pocket of the hip-hop universe. So many young rap fans are either nonplussed with the brand of rap JAŸ-Z exemplifies, or too deluded by standom to give his catalog the credit it deserves. He has experienced a bump in monthly Spotify Listeners, and Reasonable Doubt streams. What’s the demographic of that influx? I could be off on all this. I’m looking forward to heading to two of these Yankee Stadium shows this weekend and finding out.

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Other Thoughts

I profiled J.I.D and Navy Blue in J. Cole’s The Fall-Off magazine, which you can buy here. I appreciate the opportunity to be in something that will live forever, alongside so many other journalists I respect. Shoutout to Felton Amus at Dreamville, who served as Publisher and VP of Creative, for spearheading the idea and J. Cole for lending his profile to it. I’ve seen some non-involved writers chime in on the outlet being “created by an artist.” Some had fair critiques, some were just blanket-statement hating. I’m not gonna divulge too much of the process but you can trust that every editor and writer on the masthead approached every piece with integrity

James Dolan, as usual, is wilin’ on hateful grounds. Last month, I wrote about James Dolan exchanging Celebrity Row access for silence from his famous Madison Square Garden patrons criticizing him or the Knicks. This week, Wired reported that MSG has a giant list of celebrities organized by threat level and identity (Pablo Torre also revealed this awhile back). There’s a list of LGBTQ entertainers, as well as a slew of Black male rappers such as Freddie Gibbs, DaBaby, Lil Jon, and A Boogie who were deemed “high risk” for reasons I hope someone eventually asks Dolan about. What do they really expect anyone to do at a basketball game?

This week, Peewee Longway pled out to a 10-year federal sentence on drug charges. He’s been inside for two years, so he has eight more to go. As I wrote about last year, Atlanta continues to see its once-bustling scene dwindle. It’s not just the superstars, but the inimitable cult figures like Peewee who make a community.