Last weekend, Nicki Minaj’s MAGA humiliation ritual plunged to new depths onstage in Michigan. Trump, increasingly senile and unvarnished, shouted out her “beautiful ass,” noting, “that’s hard to miss!” Then he asked her to get up and show it off. And, as DJ and top-tier Twitter follow Dylan Ali noted, she did a 360 turn like she was doing a 360.

Despite historically siccing her fans on people for reasons other than crass objectification, she rolled with Trump’s comments and did a campaign speech for him. Everybody is speculating about the motives behind her MAGA alliance; does she want her husband or brother pardoned? Does she want citizenship? Maybe we should just take her at her word that she aligns with Trump’s politics; so many of her peers do.

In February, she had her supporters advocate for the suppressive Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (or SAVE America Act), which threatened the voting rights of millions of Americans. And now, there are rumors that Trump is seriously considering her as Press Secretary. There’s not much more to be said about how pathetic this chapter of her career is. I’ve written multiple times about Trump trading favors and access for support, including from rap artists.

It’s easy to go long on being against MAGA advocacy, but that avoids the wider discussion: no artists should be endorsing national politicians on either side of the aisle. For clarity: this is coming from someone who believes electoral politics aren’t the pathway to liberation, that Democrats and Republicans serve the same function, and that the 1% are in the pockets of most national politicians. These officials therefore prioritize the wealthy over the people. I’m sure no one has a quibble with saying people shouldn’t stump for Trump. But I’m probably opening myself up to criticism from Democrats who will chastise my stance with nothing beyond, “b-b-but Trump!” For clarity, I’m not saying people shouldn’t vote (I’m also not saying people have to). But these politicians don’t even bat an eye toward us unless it’s election season. They’re like bad sitcom parents who apologize for four years of negligence with a special guest performance from your favorite artist. Therefore, we should vote for national politics like we pay our taxes, unceremoniously. National politicians, by and large, are complicit in mass poverty, a faltering education system, and genocide all over the world. It’s an insult to our intelligence to think our favorite artist can make us forget all this.

Two years ago, Megan Thee Stallion performed at a Kamala Harris rally. The “Hotties for Harris” showcase included the Houston rapper performing songs like “Girls in the Hood,” “Mamushi,” “Body,” and “Savage,” catching heat from people who chastised her for dancing onstage. I don’t care about her twerking. I care about her being there in the first place (as well as Quavo). In between tracks, she told the crowd, “We about to make history with the first female president, the first Black female president.” It’s as if the only boon to voting for Harris was representation. Harris had received a groundswell of funding and positive buzz after Biden dropped out of the race and she became the presumed frontrunner. But I questioned the excitement based on many things, including her silence as Biden continuously funded Israel’s military assault on Palestine. Four years later, she hasn’t done much to ingratiate herself with the Gen Zers that she was trying to reach with Megan’s performance. She’s still the same bland, carceral candidate with no intentions of seismically uprooting economic and systemic oppression.

Maybe if no prominent figures had endorsed Harris, there would have been more conversations about why no one wanted to. We could’ve talked about the democratic party’s continued failure of their constituency, letting MAGA run amok while they take photo ops with older Democrats at stuffy fundraisers and call that boots-on-the-ground action. Instead, the two-party sham rolls along.

Two years later, we’re in the prologue of World War III, while Trump and Obama, two of the principal figures who got us here, have been making a spectacle of the midterm campaign trail.

Trump has been talking about Nicki’s ass and simulating fellatio while Obama is riffing about Cheesecake Factory and how good he looked in a tan suit. At this point, I’m not sure if die-hard Republicans or Democrats would care if either of them turned a rally into a full comedy routine written by a comedian of their choice. The next day would just be a deluge of “Trump is so real’ and “Obama was resistant Black joy” while the world burns. Maybe Netflix would turn them into specials and give none of the money to anyone who needed it.

Anyway. Neither party gives a damn about changing our material reality or demanding a wealth redistribution that would help eradicate poverty. How could they demand that of donors and lobbyists who own them? I wish more entertainers would acknowledge this and opt out of temporarily championing politicians every campaign season. And to be clear, when I say “shaking ass,” I’m not restricting my critique to women. I don’t want to see entertainers of any gender endorsing any national politician in any fashion. The headline’s just provocative (™).

In summation, I’ll finish with a graf from a piece I did six years ago because it still applies:

Until we reassess our relationship with celebrity and work to uproot capitalism, hip-hop will continue to stray from its anti-establishment roots and be used as a tool for political parties to manipulate Black America. And uneducated entertainers will continue invading the political arena with half-baked ideas. Visibility isn’t power; knowledge is. It’s time to work toward a society that collectively understands that.

Other Thoughts

Do you want Jay-Z to forgive Kanye for talking about his kids (for the second time) for your Super Bowl entertainment, or are you normal? Just wondering. On that note, I have some Jay-Z-Super Bowl coverage coming; stay tuned.

Is Drake set to sign the biggest record deal of all time? Akademiks claimed it, then walked it back. It’d be really fitting if it did happen. Corporations have a knack for gutting their budget for one person they think is going to save them, and then going further into the red when that strategy fails. I see it in media all the time. It would be apt for a record label to do the same thing amid rampant label downsizing.