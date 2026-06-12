The New York Knicks and New York hip-hop, two prime city institutions, have dominated sports discourse over the past month. From rappers doing halftime shows to Knicks-themed music videos to Madison Square Garden’s Celebrity Row, the New York hip-hop scene is showing up and showing out for what feels like the only game in town right now (besides maligning Trump and the NYPD)

The most visible cross-section is the Garden’s front row, where rappers like Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Cardi B, Jay-Z, Nas, Action Bronson, and others have been seen this playoff season. Fat Joe, a lifelong basketball fan who won seven EBC championships in Rucker Park’s heyday, has become a fixture during home and road games, doing his tube-manesque “ humpty-dumpty dance” to distract Victor Wembanyama at the free-throw line in two straight games. The boisterous Bronx native is at pretty much every game, sitting front row with his TS chain glimmering so hard you can see it on the TV broadcast. Recently, Knicks Coach Mike Brown joked that the chain was blinding him on the sideline.

Watching Joe, Jada, and co. going crazy next to Spike and Stiller during a Knicks run feels like observing New York’s celebrity skyline. The Knicks had the largest comeback in NBA history the other night, and the excitement was contagious. Even as someone with qualms about modern celebrity, it’s fun to see the stars’ joy when you’re in a sports bar with Knicks fans who are also high-fiving and chanting. At that point, they aren’t celebrities; they’re just fans going crazy like you.

Knicks Owner (and JD & The Straight Shot frontman) James Dolan has had hip-hop acts play the Garden’s two Finals halftime shows. He boasted to WFAN that “we had Cardi B at halftime for the third game, we have the reunification of Wu-Tang for the fourth game and San Antonio had a dog on a beach ball during their halftime.” The Wu is being credited with picking up the vibes during Game 4, when the Knicks were down 27 at halftime and needed an energy boost. Six members of the Wu came out to perform their classics, with Nas boppin’ along on the sideline. When the Knicks returned to the court, they commenced the greatest comeback in NBA history. Did Staten Island’s Shaolin Monks overpower Wemby’s Chinese monastery training? The victory probably had more to do with the Spurs’ poor second-half coaching and shot selection, but shouting out the Wu just feels cooler. While practicing at the Spurs’ arena ahead of Game 5, the Knicks blared the Wu out of speakers.

After Game 4, RZA led a “New York Knicks ain’t nuthin’ to fuck with” chant with the fans, spilling the reverie outside of the Garden. Several rappers have been out in the New York streets after games. I ran into rapper Rome Streetz in Brooklyn after Game 4, and he told me how great the win felt and how long he’s been waiting for a Knicks ring. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have also been taking in the good vibes with fans. The fans who couldn’t afford Garden tickets may have felt placated by being able to shout “let’s go Ri Ri” as she shot floaters at a hoop that someone set up on the street. And Rocky may have had the bar of the spring, telling a reporter, “I’m not a Knicks fan, I am a Knick.” The Game 4 victory was so sweet that it had Rihanna talking about Rocky in a way that VIBE would’ve loved as a secondary quote for his recent cover story: “This is my nigga. Look right there. That’s my baby daddy. I fucked that nigga,” she said while holding up the magazine.

The fandom has poured into artists’ craft too. The Knicks hired Harlem battle rap legend Loaded Lux to do Knicks promo with his “Household Session” song. Maybe he’ll get to perform it during a championship parade next to French Montana, Max B, and Remy Ma performing the “Big Bronx Knicks Edition” of French and Max’s “Ever Since You Left Me.” They filmed the music video clad in Knicks gear, in front of the Penn Station MTA entrance that was recently painted blue and orange. It doesn’t get more New York than Remy’s custom Knicks Pelle Pelle jacket.

The past month has been an incredible reminder of how lit the city gets when the Knicks are doing well. But nothing this momentous occurs without some troubling moments. James Dolan decided to invite President Donald Trump to the Garden for Game 3, prompting the NYPD to establish a blocks-long security perimeter around the arena. The barricade hampered local businesses and halted the now-custom 7th Avenue watch parties. Then the NYPD kept the perimeter for Game 4, and Dolan and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani got into some kind of “he said, he said” spat about that night’s watch party. The pre-Game 4 discourse fixated on Trump ruining the vibes and Knicks fans being on the ass end of a trio of powerful entities bickering. People had already let their anger over exorbitant ticket prices subside. None of the Celebrity Row attendees said anything in defense of their fellow fans — because they knew they couldn’t if they wanted to keep their MSG standing.

Most of the stars on Celebrity Row don’t pay for their tickets. The organization gives them out to celebrities and trades the access for high-profile favors. We saw that earlier this year when Fat Joe, who wrote “The Enemy” about predatory cops, performed at an NYPD-only concert at Madison Square Garden. Dolan is a mercurial owner who’s known to hold grudges. Those who publicly criticize him, such as Ethan Hawke, or refuse to do promos, like Woody Allen, lose their MSG privileges. Any first-row regular who came out vocally against the NYPD perimeter (and in-arena surveillance), Trump’s attendance, or the fans’ overall mistreatment before Game 4 would have been banished. New Yorkers needed someone to speak up about how wack everything had become, but it wasn’t about to be anyone on Celebrity Row. Dolan gives away the best seats in the house, but he’s also trading them for silence from the Knicks’ most famous fans.

We can’t have anything in America without the violence of power coming into play. Winning cures all, though. If the Knicks defeat the Spurs on Saturday, and there are no more MSG finals games until next year (potentially), all the attention will shift away from Dolan’s antics toward a history-making team, the celebrities who helped make the run so memorable, and a perfect setoff to a legendary summer.

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