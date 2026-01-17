Last year, I made a tweet pondering what streamers’ content would look like as they age. I don’t go on Twitch or Kick to watch streamers for any length of time, so most of what I see from that world is served to me in 2-3 minute viral chunks on social media. Everything I see going viral usually looks like buffoonery to a worrying degree; if I can’t take two minutes of this, how do people watch it for two hours? Nevermind Adin Ross’ racist vitriol, once a day, I was involuntarily subjected to random arguments, dumb comments from people I’ve never heard of, and so much screaming. I don’t know how much of Kai Cenat or iShowSpeed’s on-camera persona is contrived, but it’s like they’re wrestlers and their special move is vociferously screaming over random things.

Like it or not, kids like Kai Cenat, iShowSpeed, Plaqueboymax, and the dozens of others have a stranglehold on pop culture. I’m not sure if they should be considered the new talk show hosts, the new variety show, or the new cable itself. One day, Kay is interviewing Mariah Carey, and Speed is hoopin’ with Kevin Durant. Then the next month, they’re all filming content from a pretend prison. And as Kai Cenat showed with his On The Radar partnership, which reignited Jersey rapper Chris Patrick’s career, streaming has also become an artist discovery vehicle. For better or worse, steamers are on the pulse of youth culture.

I often find myself resisting the urge to blame them for societal decline, like people reductively do to rappers. There are few more glaring glimpses of our warped sense of humanity than the digital hierarchy of 800mph chat messages flowing from viewers clamoring for a streamer’s brief onscreen acknowledgement. I’m old enough to remember when the purpose of a chat was actual conversation between participants; now it seems to be geared toward trolling for acknowledgement, whether from the chat host or other people in the chat. What does watching people who aren’t great conversationalists in a chatroom full of people who aren’t genuinely interacting do for the youth, mentally?

Anyway, if I can critique streamers when they’re doing nonsense, I can be real about a couple of viral streamer moments that have me more encouraged than I ever thought I’d be. In December, Kai made a surprising public swerve, openly reflecting on his existential discontent with an Instagram post:

“I felt like it was the perfect day to be transparent and honest with you guys,” he said. “A few days ago, I spread awareness on mental health and how important it is to take care of yourself. Honestly, for the past few months, I’ve been struggling with mental health out of self-doubt and fright of pursuing goals that I really wanna achieve. The reason I’ve really been in my head is because I just want to do more. I’ve [come] to realize that I’m a true creator, and I’m very passionate about creating and I have other goals and things that I just want to achieve and do more of.”

Those are relatable feelings. The World Health Organization reports that roughly one-in-seven kids experiences some kind of mental disorder, and I wonder how disproportionate those numbers are for lonely kids who find themselves watching these streams. At 24, Kai’s at the age where life usually delves into another level of seriousness and expectation, and that can be overwhelming. As I noted last week with 50-year-old rappers getting their Wendy Williams on, life moves differently for celebrities, and arrested development is often rewarded. But Kai seems to want more for himself than the content he’s known for. How does one find clarity amid angst? In the words of James Baldwin, “You think your pain and your heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read. It was books that taught me that the things that tormented me most were the very things that connected me with all the people who were alive, who had ever been alive.”

Kai has created a new YouTube channel called Kai’s Mind, where he posts videos of him sewing, “creative directing,” as well as reading books like Atomic Habits for 10-to-20-minute intervals. “Honestly... The reason why I started reading was because I didn’t like the way I spoke,” he said in one of the streams. As someone who barely takes pictures, the idea of filming myself doing a mundane task is a little odd. But it’s Kai’s comfort zone. And if someone whom young people admire can encourage increased literacy, more power to him. Even if their goal isn’t better public speaking, the more one reads books (that aren’t about manipulating people for wealth), the faster they’re introduced to the world, and the more solidified one’s previously inarticulable qualms become. Reading introduces language, and language introduces clarity.

I feel like there’s a paragraph summarizing the world’s ills in every one of my pieces these days. But with climate change, mass unemployment, and a cadre of idiotic 1%ers who can’t be clearer about not giving a fuck about the future, it’s a bleak time for kids. The cognitive detriment of digital media and the social isolation of COVID-19 quarantine has annexed kids from the tools they need to communicate with each other. 54% of adults have a below-6th-grade literacy level, and UNESCO reports that 250 million children lack basic literacy skills. The only way to fight for a more literate world is through action.

Some people were apparently making fun of Kai Cenat for trying to define words he was tripping over during his reading sessions, but that’s literally what learning is. We’ve become so anti-intellectual that people get ridiculed for the vulnerability of showing that they want to know more. Those kinds of critiques brand social media as a no-win world. Somebody is always going to have something to say; if you don’t pursue new things, you’ll be stagnant, just like most of the miserable people on social media with quick replies and slow motion.

If kids are sad, or unsure what they even want to be, but don’t know how to communicate this because a) they’re scared of being mocked by people frontin’ for the Gram or b) they simply don’t know how to express their feelings, seeing a prominent person like Kai try to learn can encourage them. Streamer Rakai has recently posted videos of himself reading books as well. I’m all for this as a new challenge.

Streamer iShowSpeed is having his own pretty cool moment on social. I’m not about to write another 900 words about Speed Does Africa, but it’s impressive to see him over there in a way that’s embracing Africa and not trying to lampoon it. If Kai’s made his home his primary set, iShowSpeed has done so with the world. Last year, he went all over America, meeting people and delving into a range of athletic feats. Now, he’s in the midst of visiting 20 countries since December 29th. I haven’t seen the videos at length, but I appreciate him offering a glimpse of Africa that the general public rarely gets to see. He was offered unprecedented access into the Pyramids of Giza, and even the recent issues he had in Northern Africa are something to acknowledge and discuss. People are doing something they don’t often do while watching these streams: learning.

Americans are so detached from the diaspora that too many of us accept the AntiBlack notion of Africa as AfroBeats, a handful of metropolises, and a bunch of jungle. But the more Speed shows us what’s good in places like Benin or Zambia, the more he humanizes the whole of Africa for young people. I’ve seen numerous people tweet that he has an Anthony Bourdain-esque career waiting for him, traveling the world and helping people young people learn about other places. What they’re not getting is that this stream tour is the show people are imagining. There’s no digital graduation that will make them more visible than they are. It’s cool to see Kai and Speed embrace that power in ways that people can genuinely learn from.

They could have easily been mindless cogs of the industry, relentlessly churning through athletic events, award show stages, and whatever other corporate-backed event had a desperate need to attract the youth. But it’s cool to see them, at young ages, decide to pause the hamster wheel energy and do what actually fulfills them.

