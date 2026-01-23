NBA Youngboy, COMPLEX

This was originally going to be all about NBA Youngboy’s interview with Jordan Rose of COMPLEX, but I remembered a particular segment of their talk and realized I had to focus on that. At one juncture of the interview, Rose, who did his best to coax a good talk out of a decided nonconversationalist, asked YoungBoy about the meaning behind his MASA (Make America Slime Again) album name (which is, yes, pronounced “massa”).

“Follow whatever Trump applying,” Youngboy stoically explained.

“In what way?”

“In every way.”

I don’t pretend to know celebs enough to assume how they think, and YoungBoy is particularly too closed off to read, but he also doesn’t strike me as someone who’d be for any of President Trump’s draconian policies if you brought them up in a vacuum. I could imagine him walking out of the room if you asked if it made him feel good to see undocumented people being ripped from their families and deported, some of those people being lost in the system, having SNAP funding weaponized against people, having funding for countless public services cut, seeing Gaza pillaged to build “New Gaza,” and the countless other ills of the Trump administration.

But because so many people aren’t politically educated, especially insulated wealthy entertainers, it’s too easy for Trump’s policies to completely evade Youngboy. And without that understanding, his sole estimation of Trump is tied to being pardoned by him in 2025. It’s not surprising that someone who rapped, “Don’t wanna be in jail, just tell ‘em I accept the chair” on “Still Waiting,” would have intense loyalty to someone who not only freed them from jail but had his probation expunged. Nevertheless, it’s a cynical glimpse of how far removed we are from hip-hop’s anti-establishment roots, and how little consequence there is for being overtly conservative. Alongside Asawin Suebsang, I broke the story on Trump’s 2024 campaign efforts to get endorsements from rappers via Billy McFarland. Several of them acquiesced, and it hasn’t seemed to hurt them that much with listeners or peers.

Kodak Black has been on a pro-Trump wave since he was pardoned in 2021 on gun charges. His lawyer is/was Bradford Cohen, a former The Apprentice contestant who Trump has called “brilliant” (Cohen also represented Lil Wayne). Black made the pro-Trump “ONBOA47RD” song with Fivio Foreign, and told Drink Champs in 2023 that “I fuck with that boy,” adding that he’d give the then-former President $1 million if he asked for it. Like YoungBoy, he’s apparently unaware, or apathetic, toward the Trump administration’s fascism, but pledges undying loyalty because of his pardon.

That’s what the Trump administration has come to rely on. Since Trump’s original 2016 term, he and his cronies have had a churning pardon operation of trading freedom for advocacy. He pardoned 237 people in his 2016 term and 88 people during his second term so far (not including the nearly 1,500 Capitol rioters he pardoned). In 2016, he pardoned Alice Marie Johnson, who’s since become his “pardon czar.” Johnson was brought to him by Kim Kardashian, then-wife of Kanye West, who was Trump’s most vocal celebrity supporter during the 2018 midterms. In 2020, he commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, who then advocated for Trump’s 2024 election, and received a full pardon for his efforts. Trump also encouraged the Justice Department to drop corruption charges against former New York Mayor Eric Adams in exchange for advocacy and a blind eye toward the administration’s immigration enforcement.

And the same dynamic is occurring in the rap world. Last May, Trump pardoned Michael “Harry O” Harris, a Death Row Records co-founder and business partner of Snoop Dogg. Suddenly, the rap icon’s tune re: Trump changed from calling Trump inauguration performers coons in 2017 to performing himself last January. He’s claimed, “I don’t rep the GOP or the Dems… I rep the Gangsta Party …,” but now says he has “nothing but love and respect” for Trump. These pardons serve as cheap pleas to Black voters, a group he’s seen increased support from (8% in the 2020 election to 15% in 2024). He can’t offer Black voters any kind of policy promises, so he presents the absolute lowest common denominator: helping and aligning with Black celebrities.

The pardons have become so commonplace that some artists have made overtures to Trump pre-sentencing. Diddy made headlines last year for trying to coax a pardon from Trump; time will tell if it happens. Bronx rapper Kay Flock, who was just convicted and sentenced in a federal RICO, endorsed Trump in 2024, putting, “You deserve it.. I love you gangsta” in his Instagram story. Brooklyn rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, who were then fighting state charges in a sweeping indictment (they’ve since been convicted), advocated for Trump at a May 2024 rally. The President can’t pardon people from state charges, but the Brooklyn drill mavens still shot their shot in the hopes that he could do something, expressing the desperation of their predicament.

It’s distressing to see so many young Black men lining up for Trump pardons. While they may admire his (perceived) wealth, power, and no-filter personality, his administration is the farthest thing from advocating for Black and Brown communities. MAGA world wants to stay wealthy, which means they need an underclass of poor people in underserved communities. The longer that inequality exists, so will criminality, ensuring more chances for Trump and future politicians to pardon young Black men entangled with the justice system, while ignoring the factors that cause crime.

Those who’ve received help from Trump aren’t all expressing eternal loyalty. Lil Wayne famously received a pardon after taking a picture with Trump in November 2020 and making a laudatory tweet about Trump’s Platinum Plan and criminal justice reform efforts. While talking to him for my May 2025 Rolling Stone cover story, I never got the sense that he was much of a Trump loyalist in the way Youngboy or Black are. It seems like, for better or worse, he doesn’t care about much of anything outside of music, family, and sports, and he did what he had to do in 2020 to get out of a gun charge that had him facing 10 years. He told me last year that he was asked to advocate for Trump in 2024, but he chose not to. One could say that the reputational damage was cemented with his 2020 photo op, but he didn’t double down when he had the chance, and hasn’t faced any public chiding or other consequences for not having done so.

In 2016, Trump intervened while A$AP Rocky was facing an assault charge in Sweden, tweeting demands that the country “give A$AP Rocky his freedom.” After a month, Rocky was freed from jail and given a suspended sentence. It was reported that Trump talked with Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and threatened a trade war with Sweden if he wasn’t freed. But Rocky is clear that Trump isn’t the person to thank for his freedom and relatively light sentence. In his 2021 Stockholm Syndrome documentary, he said, “That’s the narrative they pushin’: That he got me out. And he didn’t free me. If anything, he made it a little worse.” He recently told Ebro Darden of Apple Music that he felt when Swedish officials saw Trump’s tweets, they decided, “’Oh, word. Alright, we keepin’ him longer!” Rocky also told Ebro that he stopped Trump, Kanye, and Kim from visiting him in Sweden. Trump clearly wanted another “flood the zone” spectacle, but Rocky repeatedly rebuffed him, refusing to be made into a pawn for his administration.

I wish Kodak and Youngboy could be similarly levelheaded about their interactions with Trump. He helped them, yes, but he did so to help himself. There are people throughout their native Florida and Louisiana who could elucidate the many reasons that Trump is no one to celebrate.

Other Thoughts

I wanted to put it in the piece but it couldn’t fit: I interviewed Sheff G in May of 2024, about a week before his Trump rally appearance. It was a great conversation, and I couldn’t wait to write the profile. My plan was to write it within a couple of days, but the transcription service took forever to give me the transcription back. I was confused and upset because a transcription had never been delayed that long, and the audio was clean. But in hindsight, if I had written the piece in its original timing, it probably would have dropped the day after his Trump rally appearance, and it would’ve looked crazy….we didn’t talk about Trump or politics at all. I guess everything happens for a reason. I recently saw that he won’t be coming home til 2029, and that genuinely sucks to see because he’s a really cool guy and a dope rapper.

This Desi Banks - Mossad thing (???) makes me wonder how many of these other social media personalities are CIA-foreign agents, and if they even care about the violence of that kind of role. These viral personalities all come out of nowhere, and we know damn well they aren’t all doing it organically.

So Drake is appealing a judge’s ruling in his “Not Like Us” suit. The whole situation is just too beyond embarrassing to give too many words to. But like I said before, why would he see any fault in what he’s doing, or realize it’s not “hip-hop,” if he has undying loyalty from his fans who can’t tell the difference?

