Tyga — I mean $tarface’s — new 80’s-inspired AI album received a 0.0 rating from Pitchfork. He earned it. His new project, rife with generative AI, has forged the most treacherous path for music yet: Prompt Pop. At first, he claimed the album was 100% human touch. But once his peer Fenix Flexin had to fess up that “Rubberz” was the product of pushing a couple of buttons on, Tyga had to admit he did the same on $tarface. The two recently collaborated on “Lavish,” another 80s-aping track that took cues from “Rubberz.” Then, all of a sudden, Tyga had an 80’s album on the way. The thing is, unlike “Rubberz,” the $tarface album actually sounds like his voice, so it might not be 100% AI. Or, he may have used a vocal model of his own voice. Who knows? His proximity to “Rubberz” destroys any benefit of the doubt.

If I’m to believe he really sang, it’s not much of an accomplishment. He was blandly droning over rudimentary AI amalgamations of actual producers’ work. I understand artists being ambitious. But every creator has to consider the difference between being expansive and being exploitative. Tyga told VIBE that Michael Jackson and Prince inspired the album. But, like 99.99999999999999% of people who have ever lived, he has none of their vocal magic. He can’t sing, and that’s ok. Neither can I. It only becomes something to clown if I tried to make money from it.

I’m sure some of us reading this dreamed of playing professional sports as kids, but we eventually had to accept that we weren’t born with top-tier athletic genes, and became fans who played on the weekend. I’ve played against D2 basketball players who looked like NBA All-Stars against us regular joes; I would never be delusional enough to think I could hold a candle to a pro athlete. Similarly, it’s a matter of respect for artists not to venture into cheap imitations of other artists whose gifts were refined into skills through years of development. Greatness comes from training your voice, not training a voice model.

An artist opening the door for AI albums isn’t just disrespectful to the people who made the ‘80s special; it’s self-sabotaging. Millard revealed in the Pitchfork review that he used Suno prompts to create a song that sounded “exactly like” $tarface with a couple of clicks. What’s to stop him from creating his own AI artist and dropping an album? What’s to stop me from doing the same thing and dropping a diss track toward his artist? Maybe if every journalist had beefing AI artists, we could dominate the bloodthirsty blogosphere, make a lot of money, and stop having to ponder the precarity of making a living as a writer. Seriously though, removing the human touch from art is a labor issue. When Tyga resolves to make a prompt album, he puts himself on the same plane as any random schmuck who “creates music” by asking Suno to spit it out for them. If everyday people creating Prompt Pop becomes a norm, then he and other artists will have played themselves out of their own position.

Tyga’s been reeling off a slew of weak talking points attempting to defend his album. At first, he tried to tell VIBE that it was just like Autotune — which is false because Autotune augments talented vocalists; it doesn’t outright substitute them. Elsewhere, he mentioned that the album is a tribute to his late mother, who loved ‘80s music. I’m very sorry for his loss, and can’t imagine the pain he’s going through, but it also doesn’t serve as an excuse or context for unethical creation. If anything, grief is the time to find other artists in similar doldrums and see how you can transmute those feelings together.

When I talked to rapper Fatboi Sharif and producer Child Actor about their Crayola Circles album, Child Actor was open about how their emotions creatively intertwined:

As I did the post-production, I started to pick up things of like, “Oh, he’s talking about his family in this direct way,” or things that I thought were metaphors ended up being like, “Wait, I think I know this actually happened to him. He’s referring to that.” We didn’t have a lot of direct conversations about them, it was like a process of discovery for me. It felt special to me when I was able to connect the vulnerability in his lyrics to the vulnerability in the beats themselves. A lot of my emotions went into those, and I think it’s beautiful that both of our feelings got to live in this certain space that we built.

If one of them had used AI for half of that process, that beauty wouldn’t exist. The ultimate resonance of music is getting a glimpse of someone else’s human experience, not a digital facsimile of it.

When TMZ asked Tyga about Pitchfork’s rating, he said: “I don’t know what Pitchfork is. All I know is the devil uses a pitchfork.” And when Levin asked Tyga about Doja Cat calling him a “penis” for making the album, he retorted that her last project was a “demonic album.” I can’t say I’m a big fan, but I’ve never heard him talk about religion or spirituality. My rule is that once you start getting spiritual out the blue, it’s a defense mechanism; they got you. You did some fuck shit, and you know it. People love to do nonsense and evade accountability by hiding behind religion.

I don’t know what the future of Prompt Pop holds. Hopefully this is just an embarrassing footnote, like when the Tupac hologram happened; everyone thought hologram tours would be a new industrial frontier, but then the concept disappeared. Some evil geniuses somewhere felt properly shamed and decided not to go through it, for whatever reason. I hope the same can happen for soulless generative AI advocates and the musicians enabling them. That comes with more journalists being as rigid about this as Pitchfork was. I wish his VIBE interview had more pushback discussion on the ethical and labor implications of generative AI. And I hope whoever he speaks with in the future lets him know that this isn’t just a ho-hum “agree to disagree” kind of issue; condemning generative AI is about all of our future.

Other Thoughts

The New Eyes Collective was in BK Magazine. I forgot to post this last week: Abe Beame profiled the New Eyes Collective, which I’m a member of, for BK Magazine last week. We talk about our vision for the collective, the necessity of it, and legacy media’s exploitative machinations.

Megan Thee Stallion signs a distribution deal with Interscope. It sounds like she’s fully independent with her Hot Girl Productions label, and has her masters and publishing. I hope every artist tries to go about their career indie, but if they can’t afford to, the move is to use the machine to get lit, then bounce at your earliest convenience. She did this to a T, salute to her.

Tay K dropped a new song from prison. The myth of the Apple of Discord inspired “Punch you Down,” a preview of a forthcoming album. In a press release, he said the story resonated with him because of the idea that “one figurative apple you throw can lead to an entire war. Something that seems so small in the moment can have consequences way bigger than you ever imagined.” Serving a 55-year sentence for murder, I’m sure he’s had a lot of time to think through that idea. The video depicts him throwing an apple at a playground, which causes a bunch of kids to start fighting. It seems like his message is to put the guns down and shoot a fair one to settle differences.

Lil Durk’s “Pissed Me Off” can be used against him in court. U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald approved prosecutors’ request to use the video and lyrics at his murder for hire trial. The prosecutors allege lyrics like, “Grab a gun if you ain’t with it, put up money for a gun / Put up money for a hot car, put up money for a bond / I don’t see you on the regular, but I see you screamin’, ‘Von’” demonstrate his willingness to pay for a murder. We’ll see what the jury thinks.

RIP to Jason Arday. I just heard about his story today. It appears he died by suicide after the British press alleged that he plagiarized some of his research and fabricated part of his backstory. I don’t want to soapbox, but I completely understand when people say they hate the media. Our witch hunts create the kind of circumstances where someone can feel like they have no other way out of the incessant prying and condemnation. What’s ugliest about it is how outlets often only care about these stories as much as they can profit from them.