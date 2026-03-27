People are offering grace to people who don’t deserve it for seemingly no good reason. I recently wrote somewhat laudatory pieces on J. Cole and LaRussell, and their latest actions don’t negate what I previously said, but they’re nonetheless disappointing.

Springtime is here, which means it’s time to smell the flowers, dress in layers, and maybe even put on a support rally for a rapper who refuses to take accountability for a misexecuted song. Vallejo residents did the latter for LaRussell, who’s continuing to self-sabotage his career. Weeks after he debuted a half-baked track about Epstein, Hitler, and “Donald too” being God’s children, he’s still doubling down on the song with anyone trying to reason with him. The bay rapper is firmly standing on his square — while refusing to square what his misinterpretation of “Heavensent” has done to his career.

During a recent interview with DJ Hed and Gina Views, cohosts of the Effective Immediately show, LaRussell told Gina that he had no regrets about anything that’s transpired in the past several weeks: not going against his engineer’s advice and releasing the song, not calling fans haters and the r-word because they weren’t feeling it, and not repeatedly doubling down on the validity of his message. He didn’t even try to flip the song in a fire-and-brimstone context and claim he meant they’re heaven-sent because their evil is of revelations.

“As an artist, it’s our job to put art into the world…I don’t have to change my art because it makes you uncomfortable,” he said. When DJ Hed asked him if he understood where people were coming from, he offered a quick “no,” and compared the current backlash to the ire he received for saying “Free Palestine,” and making “20 Shots” about Stephonte Clark’s police killing. The latter two are justified stances against the violent establishment; “Heaven Sent” is overeager to humanize them.

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When Hed asked LaRussell if he understood the Christians who were offended because he’s “impeding on their core [religious] values,” he said he also didn’t identify with them, because “That shit be fake.” Ironically, he’s saying this after making a song that reflects one of the emptiest aspects of Christianity: the demand to forgive everyone and acknowledge everyone’s divinity even before their misdeeds. His thesis is that every soul comes from God. Ok, sure. What does he want us to do with that information, specifically in the context of people who’ve committed some of the most heinous crimes on public record? Does he think Epstein’s innate Godliness absolves him of any of the justified hatred he’s received? If Netanyahu’s AI avatar was put on Sora trial for crimes against humanity, does LaRusssel think he would get to plead “Heavensent” and go home? It seems like he’s on the verge of ruining his career because he’s mad we don’t like that his song sounds too much like extending grace to murderers and rapists.

Gina Views tried to reason with him that the song simply wasn’t written with enough depth to resonate the complexities of spirituality, humanity, and morality. He replied, “I feel that, but it’s my art.” Maybe it’s hopeless. After signing a one-album deal with Roc Nation and performing at the Super Bowl tailgate, his notoriety was broadening. He’s definitely in front of new eyes, but not in the way he wants. Hopefully, whenever he comes back from his social media deactivation, he’ll have gotten rid of his victim complex and simply say “my bad;” it doesn’t seem likely.

Elsewhere, J. Cole’s recent talk with Cam’ron included a couple of similarly odd statements. He told Cam that he had previously recorded an episode of his Inevitable podcast all about his fight with Diddy, but didn’t want to release it because he didn’t want to “kick him while he was down” and “give the world more ammo.” The moment felt a little too close to making Diddy seem like the victim. It’s one thing not to talk down on someone who’s in prison for a crime with a complex sociology behind it, such as drug or gun possession. But Diddy is on tape kicking Cassie while she was down. His two-month trial included allegations of sexual assault, abuse, murderous threats, and arson. Many of those acts were toward women. Cole speaking on Diddy’s violent streak toward him (and Kendrick, allegedly) wouldn’t have been malicious “ammo;” it would have been further context about Diddy’s fragile ego and rage problems.

Why is it not OK for Cole (and Usher) to see everything Diddy was accused of and not just say “fuck him,” and stop considering him agnostically? Why would he care about being “good” with Diddy at this point? Unfortunately, the reason Diddy won’t be the last industry figure to commit the violence he did is that the industry is full of men who find it too easy to look the other way on abuse. Maybe it’s just too difficult for them to see the humanity of women they don’t love. It’s feeling like the carpet is slowly being rolled out for Diddy to come home and have a semblance of relevance in industry, if not a redemption arc, because the industry is one big go-along, get-along gang of people too scared to stand on anything. Somehow, he had more smoke for “the culture” for what he feels they “fried to do” to Drake during his beef with Kendrick Lamar. He noted, “I hope y’all fail. And I’m glad to see y’all fail... It’s disgusting.” Why doesn’t he feel that way about Diddy?

At another juncture of the interview, Cole said he’s out of touch with the industry, and that he’s so busy with his family that he rarely listens to new music. On “All My Life,” he rapped about the dynamic of not finding out about young rappers until they’ve died. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt that he might not be up on all the nonsense Drake’s done over the past couple of years: trivializing Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting on ‘Circo Loco,” repeatedly saying free Tory Lanez after shooting her, dissing Rihanna multiple times, using Halle Berry’s likeness for song art even after she asked him not to, to name a few things. But if you don’t know, now you know. He was acting like a loser for several years, and it came back on him.

And that’s to say nothing of the cultural interloper discussion. Kendrick’s diss songs touched on a lot of things that the masses were already feeling about Drake. Even before “Like That,” there was a perception that Drake had lost his initial appeal by releasing annual doses of uninspired red-pill fodder. If Kendrick had said things no one agreed with, the support behind him wouldn’t have grown to the groundswell that made Cole so upset. I’m not understanding why Cole (and Jay-Z) won’t admit that Drake brought a lot of the backlash on himself. No one forced either of them to come out and advocate for him.

If your empathy unconditionally stretches across the board, it’s not worth anything; leave that to the actual God. I’m not sure if it’s a misinterpretation of Christianity, not caring about women, a boy’s club thing, or all of it, but it would be great to see people stand on saying fuck who deserves it. If you can repeatedly call a longtime hater a “punk bitch” like Cole justifiably did on The Fall-Off’s “Safety,” or lash out and call fans the r-word like LaRussell did, then you have access to anger that allows you to deny grace from those who you don’t think deserve it. So why save it for assholes?

Society is definitely too prone to quickly and needlessly ridiculing and condemning people. But that doesn’t apply across the board, especially when it comes to abuse accusations. People who choose to outwardly empathize for people who’ve shown no such regard for other people just end up looking like apologists for the misdeeds of whoever they’re advocating for. The weird empathizer comes across almost as pathetic as those they’re trying to protect.

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Other Thoughts

First, Meek Mill joined LinkedIn to network with AI executives (???), now singer Grimes has joined after previously saying that she planned to release music on the platform. I don’t know what’s going on, but there are too many people dealing with unemployment for these celebrities to come on there playing around.