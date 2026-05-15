This week, Essence seemingly retracted a piece about Kevin Hart firing two of his Hartbeat employees. They didn’t take the aggregatory piece down because their information was wrong, leading people to believe they didn’t want to upset Hart. The information came from an LA Times report, which examined “a chaotic year” at the comedian’s Hartbeat studios.

Lucas Shaw’s report paints a bleak portrait of the media company Hart founded in 2022. They’ve laid off over two dozen employees and drastically slowed operations over the past year. Hart reportedly sold some of his Hartbeat stake to marketing firm Authentic, has no day-to-day involvement in his company, and is “tired of subsidizing a company that relied so much on him,” according to the Times. And with that disenchantment came a slew of layoffs during last year’s Holidays.

Two former Hartbeat employees, Eric Eddings and Lesley Gwam, read the writing on the wall and decided to start their own company before being fired by Hartbeat’s President & Chief Distribution Officer, Jeff Clanagan. They were also sued for alleged theft of trade secrets and breach of contract. Essence ran a story about the two layoffs, which bizarrely started with a lede clarifying, “No matter what your feelings about Kevin Hart, his list of accomplishments are to be admired and respected.” It sounds like a pledge that the editorial staff is asked to recite about celebrities upon hiring.

Sometime after culture reporter DeAsia Page criticized the piece’s PR spin, the link went dead. It’s unclear whether Paige, collective backlash, or a call from Hart was the catalyst for the apparent takedown, but it’s gone regardless. It’s a pretty disappointing moment. A media company of all places should realize that trying to retract a piece that’s already been shared basically creates a Streisand effect.

It’s not enough that we can’t expect the kind of investigation the Times did from most Black culture outlets, but they’re apparently too scared to aggregate someone else’s work. Too many mastheads are infected by upper management who are more worried about ruffling feathers than doing journalism.

In response to the traction, Eddings rightfully tweeted that, “The reality is my business, livelihood, and reputation is thought of as less important than the hits they might be able to get from him directly later.”

There’s just too much going on in Black America for us to have such toothless media. I know there are people at every outlet who try to do good work, but they’re beholden to what their editors — and their bosses — set as the editorial purview. It feels like so much culture coverage consists overwhelmingly of explainers, listicles, and press junket fluff. I sometimes find myself wondering if a piece is important enough to write because other outlets haven’t run anything about it. But then I remind myself that not many major Black culture outlets do any hard-hitting feature writing, so that can’t be the gauge.

You can’t expect features exposing abuse allegations, improper work environments, or taking a stern look at Black capitalism. Ditto truly critical reviews of music and film, because most of these outlets are run by upper-middle-class careerists doing the bidding of rich people who aren’t interested in anything but further profit. And of course, this issue permeates the entire industry, but it’s particularly disappointing to me because of everything going on in the Black community. What are these outlets for, if they’re not devoted to informing the community?

Essence is a once-revered brand-name in Black households. But in recent years, its leadership has gradually eroded its reputation. They’re now owned by Richelieu Dennis, who was removed as their CEO in 2020 after anonymous Black women at Essence called him out for his “surface-level commitment to Black women” and being “driven by greed and a debaucherous sexual appetite.” They’ve caught flack for owing vendors from last year’s Essence Fest almost half a million dollars, and having Target as a festival sponsor despite them being boycotted for their anti-DEI stance. They fostered such a corrosive environment that a group of anonymous Black women employees claimed the following in 2020:

“Essence magazine is failing Black America. When Black media companies become unstable, it triggers the instability of the entire culture. Black women and men have long depended on Black owned media outlets to service them with cultural identity, cultural memory, purpose and economic advancement.”

I’m not sure how many of the specific issues they called out have been remedied. But their overall statement still stands.

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Other Thoughts

Byron Allen’s acquisition of Buzzfeed went through this week. I was thinking about going long on that with this particular roundup, but I’ll hit this next week because there’s more research to do. I think it’s a small win for Black media in the sense that at least it’s out of the grasp of a smarmy conservative who will turn it into another right-wing propaganda rag (for now). But we have a very long way to go if that’s what counts as a victory. I’m just wondering what his plan is with Buzzfeed (or any of the outlets he owns).

Nicki Minaj’s Time Magazine MAGA fluff piece ran yesterday. None of the reporting was particularly revelatory, but there was this quote: “It’s been ingrained in everyone’s brain in the music business that we are supposed to be a Democratic family. I just knew they would not like me supporting Trump.” It’s the same thing Kanye West was saying during the heat of his Trump advocacy. Right message, wrong turn. I wish that, instead of automatically ditching Democrats for the GOP, they stopped being mascots for the state altogether. That’s the larger issue; too many politicians rely on our celebrity obsession to sway votes. But Zohran Mamdani has proven that we want actual people-driven policies, not photo ops. Once enough of us stop observing America through the confines of two-party electoral politics, contrarians will stop creating needless binaries and embarrassing themselves.

YMW Melly’s bond was once again denied. I meant to hit this last week. I’m not gonna lie, the evidence doesn’t look good. But I thought it was innocent until proven guilty? His team proposed home confinement with 24-hour security. Instead, he’ll have been incarcerated for eight years when his double murder trial starts next year. Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and them should be advocating for that man to be home before the trial starts. But once again, it feels like the biggest criminal justice advocacy goes to the safest fights.

The legendary Bobbito Garcia is having a party in NYC this week. It’s for people who want to have a good time with their masks on. Go check it out. And watch this space for more 🤞🏿