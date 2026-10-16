This week, UMG continued its four-year, $270 million label restructuring, laying off an unreported number of people at labels and various internal UMG divisions. Every report I’ve seen has focused on the executive-level shakeups, but I imagine publicists, A&Rs, marketers, and many more also lost their jobs. Warner Music Group (WMG) is estimated to have laid off 2,000 people since their restructuring began in 2023. If the UMG number is even a tenth of that, that’s a torrential amount of job loss.

The layoffs have been pretty seismic news in the past day or so. Nas reiterated the importance of preserving Black art while Wale noted the effect these layoffs have on signed artists. I think those who’ve been paying attention can clearly see the writing on the wall. UMG and WMG have both been downsizing, and Sony Entertainment laid off hundreds of people in its TV & film departments — music could be next. Those still hoping the music industry will revert to whatever utopian vision they recall, soapboxing about “new superstars,” sound like the Titanic violinists playing as the boat goes down.

Major labels are going back to the future. Their new model prioritizes their back catalog over new artists, which they feel requires less manpower. In turn, they’re downsizing to maximize shareholder profits. As a result, there will be fewer Black voices making decisions on Black art, and artists toiling on labels that they no longer even have a point of contact at.

There'‘s plenty of time to discuss the stakes of that dearth and analyze what’s happening to Black music; I’m already ideating some wide reporting (if you’ve worked in the industry in any capacity and have thoughts, hit me). But not everything is immediately about the soapbox. I saw somebody, probably well-meaning, basically say they don’t see the big deal about all this because it’s laying a path to take hip-hop back underground. I’ve been a huge advocate of independent music scenes for years. I agree, as did Vince Staples when I talked to him last year, that hip-hop is overrun by culture vultures and voyeurs who don’t appreciate Black people, much less our artistry. It’s best to divest from them by reinvesting in genuine hip-hop culture.

But at the same time it feels callous to look over all the people who’ve lost their jobs to get off some wider industrial take. Maybe I feel a sense of solidarity because I was laid off last December, and I also know how people love to homogenize certain fields into one entity. My writer peers and I are all just “the media,” And thousands of people who work at labels are congealed into “the music industry.” When you generalize, you don’t empathize. You act like the worst offenses at the top trickle down to represent the entire workforce. Any adult with a job (aside from national politics and any form of law enforcement) should know that’s not how institutions work. Most people reading this can probably point to many C-Suite decisions they don’t agree with, but have to deal with because they’re trying to earn a living.

Yes, the music industry, and increasingly the media, are profit-over-all institutions who’ve collectively whitewashed and exploited our culture. But that stain isn’t on every single person who works at a label. The hate you have for the exec who Ray Daniels claimed wanted an artist to relapse on drugs shouldn’t extend to the A&R or publicist who loves music and wants to do their part to help an artist they believe in fulfill their dreams. That’s not to say there aren’t unpleasant, reductive, Hollywood people in these roles who don’t actually respect the art. But again, they don’t speak for the collective. I can’t find glee in their dismissal, because it also affected the kind, thoughtful, empathetic people I’ve come to know in the past 11 years.

I appreciate those who saw me for more than what I could do for them. Most of them are music lovers like us, who wanted to grow up and help shape the next generation of the culture that enamored them. That opportunity, and in many cases their stability, were taken from them as billionaires continue to consolidate all of our IP for their own interests. I know how hard it is out here.

I don’t know what the future holds for the people moving on from these layoffs. I do hope that in time more of us collectivize in our fields, pool everything we’ve got from the machine, and do for self. In the meantime, it’s weak to discount the human toll of these layoffs, or to mock the people who got laid off because the label is inherently exploitative. One thing you can be assured of in late-stage capitalism: misfortune will come for you too. Don’t court it with bad energy.

Anyway. Wishing (almost) everyone who was at the labels the best.

Other Thoughts

I forgot to share my freelance assignments last week! I reviewed the Jay-Z docuseries and analyzed Deion Sanders’ advocacy for the Protect College Sports Act for The Guardian, and wrote about our Food Dystopia for Current Affairs. I’m excited to do more culture and politics writing (for reasonable rates), hit me if you’re seeking pitches.

Pooh Shiesty’s lawyer says that he’s suffering from inhumane conditions in a 23-hour lockdown. I know the low-hanging “that’s what he asked for” fruit is right there. But just because you think someone is guilty doesn’t mean they deserve inhumane jail conditions. Solitary confinement has been found to have deleterious effects on mental health. What place does that have in a facility that feigns to be for rehabilitation? I know many of y’all won’t get off the “do the crime, do the time” stump because it makes you feel self-righteous. But consider that for every known incarcerated person whom you gleefully articulate you don’t care about, there are many more people, including innocent ones, facing the same conditions. That’s why we have to challenge the conditions for everyone.