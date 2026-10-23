This week, defense attorneys for YNW Melly filed a motion to remove social media evidence from his upcoming double murder retrial, and Broward County prosecutors decided to livestream jury selection. These are the latest developments in what’s become an eight-year murder-trial saga. Next January, Melly, real name Jamell Demons, will face charges that he killed his friends Christopher Thomas, Jr. and Anthony Williams after a 2018 studio session, then staged a drive-by with his other friend Cortlen Henry to make it look like they were all shot at.

Henry pled guilty to 10 years in prison on witness tampering and accessory after the fact charges in exchange for the murder charges being dropped. Demons’ initial trial, which took place five years after his 2018 arrest, ended in a mistrial after the jury deadlocked; one juror got two others to agree with his belief that Demons is innocent.

The trial was rescheduled for October 2023, then September 2025, being pushed back both times. Throughout that time, Demons has been repeatedly denied bond, despite self-surrendering to authorities and repeatedly offering to subject himself to restrictive conditions. His latest bond request included 24-hour surveillance, no access to social media, an ankle monitor, and “limited movement,” whatever that means. Judge Martin Fein still denied him.

Does anyone in America actually believe in innocent until proven guilty? Demons’ plight exemplifies the myth of due process. The number of people in pretrial detention has boomed 86% since the ‘80s, according to the Prison Policy. As the Bail Project notes, only five of the 41 states that allow bail have a maximum pretrial timeframe if bail is denied: Colorado, Michigan, Texas, Vermont, and Wisconsin. Incarcerated people in other states languish indefinitely at the behest of a judge, who has free rein to deny bail and keep people detained for years. Demons isn’t far off from the longest pretrial detention in American history. In North Carolina, Devalos Perkins pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December 2023, after 11 years awaiting trial. Georgia man Maurice Jimmerson was in jail for 10 years before receiving time served as well as a 30-year probation sentence for assault and weapons charges stemming from a deadly 2013 shooting.

After trial, Jimmerson’s attorney Andrew Fleischman noted that “getting hostages out of other countries like North Korea or Iran” takes “six years on average…we talk about those countries having failed puppet justice systems with no expectation of due process, yet we have Americans in this country waiting 10 years for an opportunity to force the state to prove its case.”

In many cases, the bond barrier is finances. Prison Policy tabulates that the average yearly income of a man who can’t afford bail is $16,000, while for women, it’s $11,000. That’s not the concern for Demons, a signed artist backed by record label 300 Entertainment. But while movie producer Harvey Weinstein and real estate magnate Robert Durst were offered bail for their crimes (in the latter case, Durst fled), Demons is being denied bail despite 300, a Warner Music Group subsidiary, promising to ensure he adheres to bond conditions.

It feels like anti-rapper bias is working against him. His former lawyer Bradford Cohen claims that even while they were negotiating a surrender with Broward County cops, they still came up to Demons’ Philadelphia concert and attempted to arrest him (cuffing the wrong person). Ahead of the next trial, prosecutor Alixandra Buckelew submitted 55 (of Demons’ 58) songs, 18 audio files, 14 YouTube videos, and four album covers as evidence of his guilt — including his breakout hit “Murder On My Mind.” That’s egregious even by rap-on-trial standards. That flood of “evidence” posits that he’s not an artist being tried for crimes; he’s a criminal who raps about his criminality. During the previous trial, prosecutor Kristine Bradley didn’t pursue his music, noting, “We’re not going to get into that because that’s artistic expression. That’s not why we’re here today.” But she was recused at the request of Demons’ attorneys, and Buckelew has different ideas.

Demons’ new lawyers, Drew Findling and Crey Haughwout, lamented the bond denial in a statement posted to Melly’s personal Instagram:

“The Court, the State Attorney’s Office, and all who observed this bond hearing should have been deeply troubled by the clear evidence presented regarding the inhumane conditions Mr. Demons has endured for over seven years — including the last three in solitary confinement — while still presumed innocent under our Constitution. Yet the Court denied bond and allowed those conditions to continue without even acknowledging the shocking circumstances under which he has been forced to live.”

In 2024, Demons’ then-attorney Michael A. Pizzi filed a petition alleging that his client was experiencing “cruel and unusual” conditions in Broward County Jail. They claim he’s confined to 23 and 1 lockdown and deprived of visits from family and friends. They also mention a 2022 incident where his cell was ransacked after another incarcerated person claimed Demons was planning an escape. “These restrictions are not related to any legitimate security concerns and are instead punitive measures designed to deteriorate Melly’s mental health and impede his ability to prepare for his trial,” Pizzi said. ​ “No non-Black inmates are subjected to such punitive restrictions.” ​

It seems like Demons will have to weather those conditions until at least January. What happens if Demons is acquitted? The state will have wasted eight years of this man’s life, and it will be him alone who has to mine the trauma of incarceration, the debt owed to lawyers (and possibly his label), and time away from loved ones. The Judge and prosecutors will be able to shrug and lean on the letter of the law, but we all know racial biases affect how it’s applied.

Other Thoughts

This week I wrote about Jalen Hurts and the NFL’s culture of negligence in The Guardian.

I’m thinking about making next week’s roundup new music-centered. Thoughts?

The “Jay-Z was never the best” talking point is silly. First of all, that’s asking people to subscribe to numbers as the barometer of success, which is anti-hip-hop. Following that logic, though, you could point to ‘98-’99, when Vol. 2 sold five million, Vol. 3 sold three million, and the Hard Knock Life tour, which proved hip-hop’s arena viability, was named after his multi-platinum hit. Even if you reject that idea, and he was never your undisputed number one, his being in the discussion for the better part of three decades speaks to longevity. How many people have been musically impactful that long? A lot of careers have come and gone since the late ‘90s. It’s asinine to make a decades-long list of people he was supposedly number two to without first realizing, “damn, that list covers a lot of time.” That’s an achievement in itself. I’d go long on this, but there’s nowhere to write anymore.

Yeat put out a tape of leaks. I feel like more prolific artists should scrounge up their leaked tracks and officially drop them on DSPs. The Young Thug “Horses” leak would be a needed reminder of how great his music once was, especially “How Come.”

Dame Dash’s life rights have been sold to for $550K. Who is behind Everlasting Films, LLC, the purchaser? What are their plans with the Roc-A-Fella footage, which Adam Bhala Lough revealed after reading my July Dame essay? I did a little research, but haven’t found much. We shall see. I hope we get to see that footage. Side note: Shawn Setaro routinely breaks this news because he digs into court filings like a real reporter, and none of the narcissistic media personalities who end up discussing his breaking news ever credit him. If not for real reporters, y’all would be nothing but gossip merchants.

Is it true that Interscope laid off a slew of Opium employees? I haven’t seen any reporting, but it wouldn’t be surprising, based on the industry’s constant downsizing. If an artist tied to one of the few rap superstars, with several buzzing artists, isn’t a priority, then it’s really about to be a wrap for mainstream rap.

The battle rap scene is on Rome Streetz’ head. I know most people aren’t following this, but some battle rappers are mad at Rome after he tweeted about accusations that rapper Tsu Surf choreographs his battles with opponents before battles. Both Surf and fellow battle rapper Hitman Holla went crazy on him, and then Surf pressed Rome to battle. I read Rome’s tweet where he said he had zero interest in battling and was making an observation, and people were under it calling him scared. Three things: Twitter really brings the bullshit to your doorstep 😅 Hip-hop fans are the most entitled, bloodthirsty communities in the arts under the guise of #culture. And battle rappers claiming they don’t know Rome is pretty damning. He’s been one of the buzziest indie rappers of the ‘20s; their skill sets would be better served making free, left-of-center indie rap like him instead of the weak radio plays I hear from a lot of battlers.