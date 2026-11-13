As a basketball fan, one of my favorite axioms is basketball commentator Fran Frischilla’s 2014 summation that then-basketball prospect Bruno Caboclo was “two years away from being two years away,” aka such a raw basketball player that it’ll take him four years to contribute meaningfully to a team. Caboclo is 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-7 wingspan, which garnered him the nickname “Brazilian Kevin Durant.” And while he had an impressive frame, he didn’t have much basketball IQ or skill. Caboclo was drafted by the Toronto Raptors and toiled in the league for seven years, playing for the Kings, Grizzlies, and Rockets before heading to European leagues. I guess they were all enamored with his potential.

I recently thought about how this concept translated to other areas, specifically hip-hop. In my estimation, pretty much every young artist I see these days is basically “two years away from being two years away” from their best work. I hear artists with unique deliveries who haven’t honed their songwriting skills. I hear rappers with noticeable writing ability imitating other rappers instead of developing their own sound. I’ve seen artists with compelling genre-fusing ideas who don’t yet have the chops to execute them. I’ve seen artists like Josiah Gillie, formerly J.P., who debuted with fun Milwaukee low-end music, but is now making really good R&B. Young artists are showing us their trials in a time when people offer no room for error.

It’s a listener’s market these days; it’s easy to dismiss an artist’s initial presentation and move on to the next. An artist puts themselves out there with a bold style, and listeners will quote tweet or comment under a video calling them the downfall of hip-hop, ignoring that most of them are doing this without expert guidance. At least Caboclo and other athletes have professional coaching and development; today’s artists are fending for themselves.

The rap industry used to operate something like a league. When everything went through the label system, and there were actually strong A&Rs and artist development, raw artists could get what they needed to flourish. The urgency still existed: Like Game said on “Runnin,” “Dre told me ain’t no coming back from gold.” But labels were molding artists to mitigate the chance of a commercial flop. The other part of Game’s verse is, “gotta get my album in place / My G-Unit features, my Eminem 16, my Dr. Dre beats.” True to the spirit of this piece, he also claims that he wrote “Runnin” two years into his career.

I can’t remember who told this story, but I remember the alleged details: at one point Dr. Dre was pretty much done with Game because he was a dope freestyler but couldn’t write songs yet. Jimmy Iovine suggested putting him with 50 Cent and G-Unit, where he could learn from 50 Cent, be in an artistic environment, and get the right production and tutelage. Nowadays, the next would-be gangsta rap sensation is fending for himself, probably making the wrong decisions.

It took Diddy to tell Biggie to stop hustling and come back to North Carolina (according to Diddy). Many other artists back then had producer proteges who helped mold them. Nas was able to learn from a suite of legendary producers, including Q-Tip, who also oversaw Mobb Deep’s The Infamous. Wu-Tang members were molded by RZA, who had industry experience. 50 Cent learned songwriting from Jam Master Jay, while Snoop credits D.O.C. for helping him hone his songwriting, and Future developed his craft in part from watching the Dungeon Family. Rick Ross was originally Willow, and Jeezy was Lil Jay. Lil Wayne signed to Cash Money five years before his first album, and still kept developing until he hit his zenith in 2007. These artists had time to develop themselves before they got national light.

But now, there are probably 50 upcoming acts to every artist you’d consider a legend; that kind of rearing isn’t practical.

To be clear, this isn’t a pro-major label piece at all. I’m just noting that their developmental infrastructure is gone, which means artists take longer to find themselves, and shouldn’t necessarily have their first work held against them. It’s fine not to like it, but is it reasonable to put the weight of a faltering industry on young artists?

Lil Yachty recently had an onstream talk with streamer PlaqueboyMax about how rough it can be growing as an artist in front of the public:

“You become really, really famous, really, really fast. You’re still learning, you’re still practicing, you’re still finding out who PlaqueBoyMax is, but it’s in front of everybody. When you get at the top, now your work is compared to the greats at the top…it puts harsh critique on someone who is still finding themself. It’s a gift and curse. The gift is, if you get it right, you’re a superstar. The curse is it takes time to get it right.”

Yachty is an expert on this topic. He first caught a buzz in 2016 with “Minnesota,” a polarizing track that put him in the crosshairs of Ebro and other rap traditionalists before he was even an adult. And his admission that he hadn’t yet listened to Biggie made it worse; he and his hair-dyed brethren became the poster boys for rap’s downfall. But undeterred, he kept refining his sound, and he’s around a decade later. And true to what I’m saying, he grew beyond “Minnesota” and started all kinds of sounds: he had a Detroit phase, did an experimental rock album, and has rapped over soul beats with the likes of Cole. I get not being a fan of Yachty for whatever your personal reason is. I’m merely saying I respect how, instead of wilting to the criticism, he embraced the dismissal as freedom to explore all kinds of sounds. It takes thick skin and determination to continuously develop your craft while the whole world is trashing you.

Another artist who’s caught that “harsh critique” is Baby Osamaa, a South Bronx artist who seems weird as hell (laudatory), which naturally confuses traditionalists. Last year, a clip of her performing “Bar 4 Bar Freestyle” went viral, with someone implying the decline of “‘music’ in 2025.” That clip is being recirculated after she dropped ON THA RUN, a seven-track Lil Wayne tribute where she rhymes with the same voice, but softens her delivery for a more melodic focus on tracks like “Miami Zoes” and “Paparazzi.” A good listener can hear how her performance on “Bar 4 Bar” led to On Tha Run, which is getting critical acclaim. I don’t think Osamaa fits neatly into this piece because she was talented then and now. Nonetheless, the moment exemplifies how silly it is to assume you’re introduced to a young artist at the “ceiling” of their potential.

Of course, some artists don’t have “it,” and never will. But casting that dismissive net over everyone just because we don’t like their first work isn’t fair to their growth process, and ignores how many canonical artists had to grow into who they were. I’m not saying don’t call out wack shit. But instead of suggesting that a young artist should quit, consider whether they’re a couple years away from blooming.

My Work:

I had a busy week. I published an Armand Hammer review at Pitchfork, wrote about artists creating e-waste art for Backmarket, and contributed to Complex’s list of the top albums of 2016.