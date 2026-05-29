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Sankofa
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Feels like we're in the age of QVC psyops, got me waiting for someone to write a story of Pavlov landing in this era.

Between influencer product placement and AI, the value of community built on something more tenuous than an algorithm becomes all the more valuable.

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