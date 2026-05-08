Credit: Pinho.

This week, Complex dropped its list of the most powerful figures in hip-hop media. I’m not surprised about pretty much anyone on the list, including the journalists and media personalities who actually do good work. Complex prefaced the list by noting, “This is a list that strives to be nonjudgmental in its construction. Some names here traffic in salacious material, while others have had moments that wouldn’t survive a moral audit. But they’ve built real audiences and that impact can’t be overlooked.”

But who are those audiences, and what do they want with Black culture? Do they view it like Lambros Fatsis, a PhD who recently told me hip-hop helped shape his consciousness, or do they view it like Redditors and stream stans who view Blackness as a sideshow of violence, gossip, and other debasement? What’s the impact of collectivizing a Black death culture, chat?

The list is a hodgepodge of people with varying roles in the media landscape. There’s Anthony Fantano, who primarily does video reviews, and Alphonse Pierre, who writes editorial reviews. There’s Jadakiss & Fat Joe and Big Bank Black who do casual, peer-to-peer interviews, and Nadeska Alexis and Rob Markman (among others) who do regimented interviews prioritizing journalistic ethos. There are streamers like Kai Cenat and Plaqueboymax. And there’s Kurrco, a faceless hip-hop news account that aggregates from other media outlets (often with no credit). The list is so disparate that the only organizing principle might be numbers. But a genre where Vanilla Ice was the first rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 should always be skeptical of metrics as a barometer of importance. Nazis and Incels also do numbers online, but that doesn’t mean that they should be celebrated.

Complex defines power as “who can spark and steer viral rap debates.” Zeroing in on viral rap debates as the basis for media relevance minimizes the function of hip-hop journalism, the branch of the tree that all these podcasts and Twitch streams and YouTube channels come from.

I saw a clip from Fran Leibowitz in conversation with Toni Morrison, lamenting that most fiction readers perceive a book “as a mirror, not a door.” To her, readers erroneously look for themselves in the work, dismissing the breadth of the entire work. It’s a profound insight. I pondered how that could apply to modern media: many of the people on the list hold up a mirror to the headlines and merely riff on that. But what about those providing a doorway to pertinent musical, cultural, and existential discussions off the beaten path? Is the dedication to that work any less powerful?

What about those who call power to account with investigative reporting and criticism? Those reporting on allegations against figures who the “powerful media” platform (including some of the media members themselves)? Those who look back in history to contextualize a current moment? The media personalities who can refrain from saying “pause” enough to platform queer artists and have important conversations on hip-hop’s heteronormativity?

There are journalists doing work right now that might not break the timeline today, but will be called back on years from now. Passion of Weiss, who just relaunched on Substack, is a prime outlet to find new artists and under-the-radar scenes (alongside other dope feature writing). Almost every time I’m researching an up-and-coming artist, POW MAG’s done their first Q&A. Those pieces may not have initially gone viral, but documentation is real cultural value. Or what about Dylan “Cinemasai” Green, who uses movies as a catalyst for engaging artistic and life discussions on their Reel Notes platform? There are plenty of journalists not riffing on the day’s big viral topic, but opening doors that lead readers, listeners, and viewers to new artists, ideas, and inspiration. That helps shape our cultural zeitgeist as much as the 2932982th Kendrick vs. Drake debate.

The top of the list is overloaded by people who spend most of their time talking about beef and indictments, with very little actual hip-hop edification for their audience. I’ve already spoken ad nauseam about Akademiks parlaying Black death in Chicago into a bountiful living peddling the lowest common denominator to suburbanites. Vlad makes a significant chunk of his living feeding fans a vicarious dose of the streets. He once told Peeway Longway, “That’s the way to answer the question,” when he evaded his inquiries about dealing drugs, unaware that it exposed his grift. Their “power” means hundreds of other platforms are now on YouTube mimicking their incendiary model, creating a morass of unethical content. Is that impact worth lauding?

Streamer N3on is also on the list. I can’t say I’ve ever heard anyone cite him as someone they watch or perceive as an influential hip-hop voice. When I think of him, I think of him calling Kai Cenat’s mother a “fat Harriet Tubman b***h,” and a whole compilation’s worth of other racist comments. People may chalk those comments up to youthful ignorance, but many of them were only a couple of years ago. I urge people to stop pretending racism is a mere stage of development that can be shed by agreeing not to say slurs publicly. The success of his Empire-backed project hinged on image rehab, which he attempted on The Breakfast Club last year. But even then, his chat used “monkey” slurs toward the hosts while he streamed the interview. He’s said that his past comments were a consequence of chasing clout, but the cohort of young people that he drew with that racist edgelord content still supports him. When Complex honors this fanbase, they cede power to people with no understanding or appreciation of hip-hop, or even Black people.

There are a lot of rapper pods on the list; I’ve also written about them earlier this year. A lot of them are hilarious at their best. And as Mannie Fresh told me, they’re better at getting never-before-told stories from their peers than journalists. But the worst of them are a glimpse of how toothless and vapid the industry has become in the major-label orbit. At the same time that many people are healing from giving a damn about what celebrities have to say, the podcast world is overrun with celebrities as A-mics.

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If you told someone in 1990 that one day the hip-hop world would be able to broadcast directly to millions of people, they’d probably be overjoyed at the social causes that would be amplified to the world. But today, we get reminiscing about old beefs, barbershop fare about dating, and incessant comiserating about the need to cut people off financially. And in between all that, they’re spamming their interview subjects with “what was that like?” for 90 minutes.

The rap pod cohort feels mostly like a group of men who, after improbably being signed and having (mostly) fruitful careers, hit another lick as podcasters and aren’t going to blow it by rocking the boat in any way — unless it’s infighting with other Black men. They’re in it for the bag, which means not upsetting any potential sponsors by standing for something. That’s their prerogative, but silence is violence. These days, you’re either with the people or against them. And if you don’t speak up to claim your side, we have to assume the latter.

The other week, I wrote that hip-hop is in a war of dreamers and monsters, and that’s one of the most important things on my mind these days. Everything happening now comes down to intent.

Toni Cade Bambara said, “As a culture worker who belongs to an oppressed people my job is to make revolution irresistible.” That’s what the writers I respect the most aspire to. But that doesn’t square with prioritizing a bag. And Martin Luther King noted, “Power without love is reckless and abusive, and love without power is sentimental and anemic.” We see that recklessness and abuse with so many on their list.

Just like the music itself, we have to ponder how much of today’s cultural output is based on love vs. pursuing money. It’s never a binary, but leaning too far toward the latter is the root of all evil. Black culture has been commodified and processed nearly beyond recognition, thanks to the figures within it who traded access for resources, because their work doesn’t lead with love.

Now, we’re left with racist, redpilled streamers whom artists visit because of their vast fanbases, and benefactors running media companies and platforms who turn the spout off if their fellow oligarchs get called out for their hateful agendas. That’s why streamer Deshae Frost, who wasn’t on the list, cut off Karrahboo when she said “save Palestine.” And why Joe Budden said he was “scared” when Marc Lamont Hill mentioned Palestinian journalists who were killed in the Gaza Strip. Anything resembling revolution has to come outside this ecosystem. And celebrating it, or even documenting it “nonjudgmentally,” encourages young dreamers who love hip-hop to mimic a violent model.

The understanding of culture journalism as public service, muckraking, and culture-shaping criticism is on the verge of being erased. Legacy media outlets are rapidly shuttering and losing relevance. The written word is less potent by the day. The masses are being bombarded by blusterers, stans, and possible CIA operatives feigning to be media. At the same time, hip-hop’s consumer base is overrun by people who use hip-hop, and now streamers, as their day-to-day proximity to Blackness. But that reel-centric approach doesn’t equate to respect for Black people’s humanity. Too many people on the list, and others like them, are knowingly sharing this cohort of “fans,” creating a feedback loop of media personalities covering rap as a circus for people who think Black culture is a show.

So while Complex points to numbers as the end-all of cultural relevance, they’re understating the purpose of journalism to do so. Power alone isn’t worthy of respect; how laudable is power if it’s being wielded by and for the wrong people?

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