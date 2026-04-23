‘The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born: now is the time of monsters.”

- Antonio Gramsci

That phrase looms over 2026 hip-hop, which is experiencing a fracture between dreamers and those intent on sustaining a monstrous status quo. I’m sure you’ve heard the shrieking about rap’s death: Album sales and Billboard chart numbers are plunging. Labels are shuttering hip-hop imprints and Black music departments. Hip-hop’s siloed scenes have eradicated #monoculture, reshaping the paradigms in real time. It’s not a death, just a shift. Hip-hop culture needs something more. Instead of mourning the old, predatory industry, it’s time to ideate what a new one looks like.

Some fans are invigorated by the possibility of independent artists circumventing major labels for direct-to-consumer sales models. Instead of clamoring for new platinum-selling superstars, they long for decentralized rap scenes too insular to be invaded by cultural interlopers who don’t understand Black culture. Other fans believe the industry just needs a shot in the arm and things will go back to normal. But that’s not what we need. This moment feels less about debating and more about acceptance.

The veil has been lifted, and we’ve all been made to realize that the mainstream subsists on labels colluding with streaming companies to engineer hype; it’s part of the formula that helps create and maintain superstars. Some long for more megastars, but what has the current crop done with their inordinate visibility? Aligned with the state, served as the face of exploitative companies, helped sports leagues divert from scandal, helped entrench the gambling and red pill epidemics, and weaponized their fanbases against survivors of assault. Your favorite multi-millionaire is probably complicit in some nonsense. We can’t avert our eyes from the mess that’s come from hip-hop being absorbed by broader pop culture. That’s why pleading for a “return to form” may be nostalgic to some, but feels monstrous to me.