Photo Credit: Frank Schwichtenberg

So, the streets sayin’ “fuck the streets.” Last week, Atlanta rapper 21 Savage and Young Thug shook up the rap world with tweets thumbs-downing “the streets.” The tweet came after several others where he sought Atlanta rap unity between Young Thug and Gunna, as well as Quavo and Offset. As writer Christina Lee has noted, Atlanta rap enjoyed a ‘25 resurgence with Metro Boomin’s A Futuristic Summa album and a crop of exciting young women reprising the futuristic era. But a certain segment of the scene has shot itself in the foot with infighting and an obsession with snitching. The fallout of Young Thug and Gunna’s snitchgate fracture, Thug’s divisive jail calls, and underwhelming projects from Thug, 21 and Lil Baby is threatening to stall a generation of Atlanta trap music.

It makes sense that 21 would want to leave all the acrimony in 2025. As I’ve said before, there’d be no deceitful jail calls or heartbroken interviews if Fani Willis hadn’t gone after YSL with a shoddy RICO case that sought to criminalize Gunna for rapping. In an IG post, 21 clarified, “When i say f the streets, I’m talking about the part that gave me trauma and made me can’t sleep at night. If you ain’t tired of that part, you ain’t been through it!” That makes sense. Artists like Meek Mill, G Herbo, and Shiesty also tweeted “fuck the streets.” In 2013, 21 was shot five times; all four men have lost loved ones to gun violence, and, to this day, have to “move right” while out and about to avoid being a victim of violence. It’s a burdensome lifestyle.

“Fuck the streets” follows similar campaigns like YouTuber Hocus45th’s “Drop Your Flag Challenge,” Troy Ave’s “Streets is a myth,” and Chicago’s “Pushing Peace” movement sparked by figures like FYB J Mane and Goalden Chyld.

Last week, 21 Savage dropped his What Happened To The Streets? album. He told interviewer Big Bank Black that the impetus for the project was “the streets dead…shit ain’t the same no more. The title feels like a lamentation of the seemingly inevitable betrayal that comes from playing in the lion’s den. He went from pondering the streets on his album to outright dismissing them with his tweet. But the lead single for the album is the Drake-featured “MR. RECOUP,” with lyrics like, “My opps be so broke that we’ve been shootin’ at the bus;” therein lies the contradiction. It’s hard for people to stomach “fuck the streets” from artists who are actively profiting from music romanticizing gun violence. Enacting real change will take more than a slogan.

Early last week, What Happened To The Streets? was poised for 53K pure album sales, which would have likely been a no. 7 Billboard 200 debut and a stark decrease from his previous album’s 133K first week sales. But after stirring “fuck the streets,” and what Twitter account Kurrco framed as “a sudden surge in digital downloads,” the album is now set to debut at no. 3. Was “fuck the streets” a way of drumming up publicity for a poorly received album? Is dismissing the street code a pathway for Thug to erase the “snitching” stigma against him and Gunna, his onetime friend who’s thriving despite being blackballed? There’s no way to know anyone’s intent, but the timing of this campaign is mighty coincidental.

Hip-hop has become a billion-dollar cultural fulcrum in part through music chronicling, and at times romanticizing the streets. It was the gangsta rap boom that gave hip-hop its first commercial boom in the ‘90s. Rakim told me about how gangster rap “took over” from more socially “conscious” themes; the psychological consequences of that circumstance are incalculable. That’s why uprooting an industry dependent on Black trauma, and, more importantly, ending the systemic oppression that sustains “the streets,” is a heavier lift than a couple of artists tweeting a slogan and going about their day. “Fuck the streets” seems well-meaning, but needs more behind it to be believed. 21 clarified this weekend that he wants to “save the streets,” by replacing all the “crazy killer shit” with “love” and “hustle,” but how does he plan to contribute to that change? Are these artists willing to have real conversations about whatever effect they feel their music has on young people? Will this campaign put the oppressors and systems that created and benefit from the streets in the crosshairs?

There’s been pushback to 21’s sentiment from other rappers. The recently released Blueface, perhaps in the midst of getting another face tattoo, tweeted, “I love the streets 😈.” Boosie spoke for many when he pushed back against the movement, tweeting, “IF THE RAPPERS GO SAY FUCK THE STREETS YALL NEED TO STOP RAPPING BOUT EM!! STOP DOUBLE DIPPIN!!” He was also kind enough to suggest some new themes: ”RAP ABOUT FRUITS ,COLLEGE COURSES N STAYING OUT THE STREETS.”

During his recent interview with Big Bank Black, 21 jokingly called himself “the biggest studio gangster.” In a sea of rappers self-snitching on IG live, he stands ten toes on artistic license. But systemic oppression means that Black artists don’t get the luxury of dismissing the impact of their work. If art holds a mirror to the world, then consumers end up seeing themselves in it. Leaning on artistic license doesn’t negate the ways that so-called gangster rap is affecting young minds. In 1993, Tupac reflected on how, instead of a father figure, rappers molded him: “if Cube was saying he was knocking this nigga off…you grew up being [like] okay…fuck it…I’m knocking niggas off.” Many young people feel that way to this day. For artists, the circumstance isn’t their fault, but it is their weight.

Parsing artistic license from complicity in violence is one of hip-hop’s most deep-seated conundrums. Some feel like drill music pioneer DJ L, who told me that the subgenre “poisoned the planet.” On the other end of the spectrum, seemingly well-meaning artistic advocates pretend art is simply art, and creators have no relation to the actions of listeners. Often, the latter group has no proximity to the neighborhoods that “street rap” depicts, and rarely face experiences that make them reconsider their repudiation. The most useful additions to the discussion reside in the measured, murky middle. Yes, gun violence obviously predates hip-hop, but certain segments of drill rap, for instance, are chronicling active gang turmoil all over the world. Artists deserve to depict without being taken literally and criminalized, but the young listeners who abide by lyrics like “MR. RECOUP’s” “nah, dog, I’m in a rush, I’m tryna buck [shots]’ can’t be ignored.

There’s no precise artistry-responsibility calculation for someone like 21, who came up in the streets of Atlanta and can’t easily shed its residual effects; even billionaire Jay-Z likes to get his drug bars off here and there. But the danger in selling “the streets” becomes apparent via artists like “MR. RECOUP” feature Drake. He came into the game as a Craig David-Phonte hybrid, but street posturing has become so lucrative that he now can’t stop rapping bars like, “No Face B, that’s my motherfuckin’ hitter.” He exemplifies why saying “fuck the streets” isn’t that simple, because he, like millions of rap consumers, has become accustomed to consuming Black death as mere entertainment without a lived understanding of its consequences. It’s rich irony that the trending song during this “fuck the streets” moment is about turning a profit on sometimes violent music.

South African anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko once said, “The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed.” Our most impoverished neighborhoods are a prime example of that dynamic. Black and Brown communities are purposely deprived, which conditions us to see each other as adversaries and to exploit our communities in the name of profit. Patriarchal violence is heavily apparent in “the streets,” where people are prone to “shoot first, ask questions last,” and the propensity for violence is conflated with manhood. Fuck all of that, indeed. But there are millions of oppressed people who don’t have the talent of a 21 or Young Thug, who feel like they have no other recourse but to commit crimes to feed themselves and their families. Intentional or not, saying “fuck the streets” without any further recourse fails them.

In a scene from The Wire, Drug kingpin Avon Barksdale chides his brother, in a coma from gunshot wounds, for believing he could “live the life, leave the life” without consequences. For the rappers trumping “fuck the streets,” the consequences are less dramatic: it’s reckoning with the reality that those three words don’t negate the many more they’ve recorded that depict Black death. They’re gifted artists, but also insulated millionaires who’ve helped billionaires profit off of Black people’s continued oppression. And listeners like me can easily call out this hypocrisy, but we also have to consider how our consumption sustains the circumstance. We’re all complicit here.

Bare platitudes won’t uproot systemic inequality. Any genuine anti-streets movement has to come with conversations and praxis. While speaking on “fuck the streets,” Meek Mill tweeted, “To the guys pushing that ‘street shit’ make sure [y’all are] feeding and supplying resources and opportunities for your family and community…not just killers you paying to protect you.”

If this is a movement that will be rode into 2026, hopefully it comes with artists admitting their complicity, providing some form of tangible reparation to their communities, and, most importantly, not making music that glorifies violence. Rapping about trauma is one thing, bragging, “They can’t find the shooter, bitch, ‘cause it’s us” is another. Are these artists ready to do their part to give the streets life, or is this just a feel-good trend before more depictions of street life? Time will tell. But, if they really mean this, I’d love to see music and interviews where they’re figuratively shooting at the real enemy.