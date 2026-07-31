NLE Choppa has borne many faces since debuting in 2018. In 2020, he pivoted from a fairly conventional Memphis “street rapper” into proselytizing on veganism, meditation and holistic health (though it hasn’t come with much accountability for shooting at his ex-girlfriend and other assault accusations. In 2023 he started his SLUT SZN when “Slut Me Out 2” went viral, and he embarked on a Eurofashion poster boy turn. Then last year he debuted NLE The Great, embodying ‘96 Pac while dissing NBA Youngboy. I’m probably missing more of these moments; the man pivots more than prime Reggie Bush.

His incessant morphing is a byproduct of labels ditching artist development. It doesn’t seem like anyone at his label’s been able to help him hone in on who he wants to be as an artist, so he’s listlessly trying to figure it out by himself.

Pop stars do this by definition, as have rappers like Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator, but they retain their musical core. No matter where they go sonically, we know what to expect from them thematically. NLE’s constant shifts feel needy because his music is so indistinct. If he had a core sound that all this cosplay orbited, it would feel more artful than desperate. But for now, every shift feels like trying a new personality on.

If they still made real Black sitcoms, he could be Druski’s cousin who pops up with a new rap gimmick every three episodes. I can imagine him barging through the front door unannounced with a new outfit on, promising, “We out the hood with this one!” to ruckus applause. Is he in a ninja outfit? Dressed like a grunge rocker? An outfit Busta Rhymes wore in ‘97? Tune in next week to find out.

Anyway. It seems like NLE Choppa is about to roll out a new album era. This week he dropped an “interview” with “Shadow,” a new alter-ego who appears to be a reference to his shadow self. Sitting in a dim, blue room, “Shadow” Choppa gripes about another, wig-clad version of him. “He keep excluding me because he don’t trust me,” “Shadow” laments. It’s heavy-handed, but could lead some young people to the concept of shadow self, a theory on the darker subconscious traits that our conscious mind rejects. His latest video “Light It Up” starts with him presumably killing his shadow — and then one other person?

“Light It Up” isn’t good. The synth blips don’t quite mesh with the percussion, creating a wobbly foundation. I also can’t remember anything Choppa said, but I know his crooning was grating. He injected the three-minute video with a ton of messages placed on posters and written on walls: “grow your own food,” “dance in unity,” “peace and unity,” “protect the children.” I appreciate him explicitly saying “Fuck ICE.” There’s also a scene where he theorizes that HIV, Hantavirus, COVID, Ebola, and Cyclosporiasis are all manmade. It’s provocative, even though having all the plagues labeled on one beaker makes it seem like it’s all one shapeshifting super disease.

Elsewhere in the video, he has two people in “Israel” and “Palestine” shirts in a slap fight. The person in the Palestine shirt slaps first (of course 🙄), and then the person in the Israel shirt slaps back. The referee between them then declares both men the victor under a “stop the war” sign. I’m fine with Choppa imbuing his video with general feel-good platitudes, but he needs to know his depths.

NLE Choppa’s performed twice in Israel. I don’t know his other interests over there, and I’m not going to assume them, because his messaging supports Zionist propaganda regardless. What’s happening in Palestine is not a war; it’s a genocide. Framing it as a two-sided battle, which Israel wants us to believe, ignores that the IDF has been systematically decimating communities of people who are not fighting back. The hasbara they publish on sites like Rolling Stone and others frame their multi-year assault on Palestine as a response to Hamas, but the stories that independent media reports about innocent, unarmed Palestinians being killed prove otherwise.

The mainstream rap orbit has been pitiful on Palestine. Shoutout to the indie rappers who have no problem calling out a genocide. But if others aren’t saying “stop the war,” they’re outright Zionist allies like Pharrell, performing in the Israeli flag like Azealia Banks, or waving it around for attention like rapper Nine Vicious.

Everyone comes to learn and unlearn at their own pace, but there’s also a privilege in being able to take your time. There’s seemingly. And so I don’t think anyone else is advising him that the way prominent people talk about what’s happening in Palestine shapes how society regards it as a whole. We can’t afford to be careless or misrepresentative. Otherwise, it looks like your latest music gimmick is a hasbara merchant.

Other Thoughts

This week, I did a piece about J Cole’s five-show stand in New York City for BK Mag.

It was revealed in court documents that Big U had Future beat up and chased him through LAX days later. But I heard Wack 100 tell this story several years ago on Clubhouse. Why am I learning about crimes that I wasn’t there for before they become police evidence? The rap internet is a wild place.

“Rubberz” got officially exposed as the product of generative AI by producer Medasin. When I wrote about the song, I presumed that Autotune plugin Metamorph, which uses trained voice models, was the culprit. But the song isn’t even the product of him filtering over vocals of lyrics that he wrote; he and/or producer Purps On The Beat just pressed buttons in Sonauto AI and had the program spit out a whole song. I will never listen to “Rubberz” again, and Tyga needs to stop trying to make his ‘80s pop moment happen too.

The Rick Roll video was officially taken down. RIP to one of the first memes. The internet is really shifting in the way that a physical locale does over time. Message boards are dying, media outlets are abruptly deleting all their articles, and some of the internet’s early gems are just lost to history.

The “do you think he’s gay or straight” videos prove how lame and childish men are conditioned to be. I was thinking about writing wider on this today. Maybe it’s all in jest, but it’s still something to see every single man see a picture of another man and be like “oh, he’s gay” as a derogation. It was like these videos collectively filter down what a man can look like and still be presumed straight.