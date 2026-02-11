J Cole Shows The Best Way To Do Modern Celebrity Is Rejecting It
Cole’s self-assuredness has helped him escape the hellish expectations of celebrity.
(If you’ve somehow not watched The Sopranos and don’t want spoilers, skip to the second graf.)
The other day, I came across a video from author and podcaster Matt Christman about the brilliance of The Sopranos ending. He called the scene of the Soprano family in Holsten’s Diner a microcosm of “modern, secular, western hell,” lauding David Chase for giving viewers a glimpse of the misery of living life fixated on “the fear of the thing happening,” with the thing being death. He discussed people's unease with the possibility that they may have never reached internal resolutions or released their burdens when the big blackout comes. So many of us are chasing whatever semblance of “a happy ending” our lives can offer, constantly disappointing ourselves with every perceived setback in the journey.
Take these J. Cole lines about going through one of his old notebooks. They’re from “The Villest” from his recently released The Fall Off album:
Dust off the old notebook where a younger Jermaine Lamarr wrote hooks
To get a glimpse at what his hopes looked like back in his younger years
And found a page stained with what seems to be a hundred tears
As the smeared words spoke of his blunted fears
Tellin' him, "Persevere through it all
Go hard, like Medusa in front of mirrors
To reach the top", so unaware that the troublе's there
We'rе nothing more than a worser version of troubles where
He sat when he wrote
The pursuit of modern celebrity is one of the worst kinds of secular, materialist hell. There are plenty of entertainers living their best life, but at its worst, the journey can be a futile chase for perfection happening in front of millions of strangers, censuring their every move. They experience the same insecurities and lamentations that most everyday people live with, but they’re also expected to handle them while playing a role. They’re not exactly “who” their public persona purports to be. But no onlookers could know where that abstract demarcation point is, so they rarely consider it when lambasting stars.
