The other day, I came across a video from author and podcaster Matt Christman about the brilliance of The Sopranos ending. He called the scene of the Soprano family in Holsten’s Diner a microcosm of “modern, secular, western hell,” lauding David Chase for giving viewers a glimpse of the misery of living life fixated on “the fear of the thing happening,” with the thing being death. He discussed people's unease with the possibility that they may have never reached internal resolutions or released their burdens when the big blackout comes. So many of us are chasing whatever semblance of “a happy ending” our lives can offer, constantly disappointing ourselves with every perceived setback in the journey.

Take these J. Cole lines about going through one of his old notebooks. They’re from “The Villest” from his recently released The Fall Off album:

The pursuit of modern celebrity is one of the worst kinds of secular, materialist hell. There are plenty of entertainers living their best life, but at its worst, the journey can be a futile chase for perfection happening in front of millions of strangers, censuring their every move. They experience the same insecurities and lamentations that most everyday people live with, but they’re also expected to handle them while playing a role. They’re not exactly “who” their public persona purports to be. But no onlookers could know where that abstract demarcation point is, so they rarely consider it when lambasting stars.