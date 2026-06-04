Courtesy: Live Nation

In Rafael Alvarez’ The Wire companion book Truth Be Told, show creator David Simon says he wrote Marlo Stanfield to represent “the ultimate totalitarian impulse.” “Marlo wanted money and power not for their own sake, but so the world would know they were his and his alone,” he says.

Marlo was gifted the real estate titan future his rival Stringer Bell coveted, but corporate connections couldn’t hold a candle to being respected in the streets. He couldn’t help but leave a stuffy downtown gala to check the temperature on the nearest corner.